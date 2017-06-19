A Colorado Group Wants To Ban Smartphones For Kids

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader quotes the AP: Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children. Backers of the move to forbid the sale of smartphones to children younger than 13 would now need about 300,000 voter signatures for the proposal to make the 2018 ballot. The ban would require cellphone retailers to ask customers about the age of the primary user of a smartphone and submit monthly reports to the Colorado Department of Revenue on adhering to the requirement. Retailers who sell a phone for use by a youngster could be fined $500, after a warning.
A Denver-area dad is leading the campaign -- a board certified anesthesiologist who says children change when they get a cellphone. "They go from being outgoing, energetic, interested in the world and happy, to reclusive. They want to spend all their time in their room. They lose interest in outside activities."

  • easy to clip this on to a bill banning burner phones then to just go for a age ban.

    • Is there any actual evidence that phones are bad for kids?

      My kids got phones when they were 8. We can find them if they get lost, it makes it easy to coordinate pickups. It gives us more freedom to let them go and do what they want, since they can call if they get in situation they can't handle. In fact, we don't let them leave home without their phones. I don't see the downside. I don't think I need an anesthesiologist to tell me how to raise my kids.

  • not a government issue (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    sounds like the guy who came up with this should grow some balls and put his foot down and say no to his kids instead of relying on the government to make a law so he can have an excuse

  • My daughter's phone has helped her be more outgoing, she rides the bus downtown knowing she can call in help if she gets stuck, she communicates among her friends and arranges outings. There is good and bad in the cell phone usage but she's not glued to the phone playing games incessantly.
  • Perhaps kids still are outgoing, energetic, and interested in the world. Just through the portal of their phone, through which they can learn about literally anything and come into contact with billions of people around the planet. As opposed to just being able to learn about things around them and meet only people nearby.

  • A Denver-area dad is leading the campaign -- a board certified anesthesiologist who says children change when they get a cellphone.

    It is not enough for him to simply not give his own children a device. Instead, he is seeking to ban, what he does not like.

    Oh, by the way, would somebody please think of the children?

  • So... (Score:3)

    by grasshoppa ( 657393 ) <skennedy@NOSpAm.tpno-co.org> on Monday June 19, 2017 @01:13AM (#54645365) Homepage

    ...this presumably highly intelligent anesthesiologist discovered "teenagers".

  • Just what we need, more of the government telling us how to raise our kids. I personally haven't given my kids smartphones until they were 15. But I can certainly see circumstances other people might have in giving their kids smartphones and everyone's circumstances are different. Just because it may be a bad idea in general, doesn't mean it's a bad for everyone. Keep the decision making in the hands of those who know the kids and their circumstances best.

  • You ever see a kid with books, they spend their time reading instead of playing outside and socializing. We should ban children from reading so we can have better adjusted children.

  • I have no plans to give my daughter, or any future children of mine, a smartphone. Ever*. I already limit iPad time (it's mine, not hers), because I want her to remain interested in other things. But, I don't need any government, or even other parents, telling me how to raise my children.

    * my position is that when she can afford it, she can buy it. She's not banned from having one; she's just not going to get it from me.

  • https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/2017_2018_initiative_29_initial_fiscal_impact_statement.pdf [colorado.gov]

    A smartphone, which the measure distinguishes from a cellular phone, means a mobile phone that performs many of the functions of a personal computer

    That would encompass even the dumbest phone from 10 years ago.

