Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Wireless Networking Cellphones Communications Network Networking

T-Mobile Rolling Out 600 MHz Low-Band Wireless (yahoo.com) 7

Posted by BeauHD from the can-you-hear-me-now dept.
s122604 quotes a report from Yahoo Finance: T-Mobile, the third largest U.S. national wireless operator, has decided to roll out 600 MHz wireless spectrum in its footprints by this summer. Low-band spectrum is essential for wireless operators as the signals can be transmitted over longer distances and through brick-and-mortar walls in cities. Smartphones for this radio frequency are likely to be made available by Samsung and other manufacturers this summer.

T-Mobile Rolling Out 600 MHz Low-Band Wireless More | Reply

T-Mobile Rolling Out 600 MHz Low-Band Wireless

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

nohup rm -fr /&

Close