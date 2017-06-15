CIA Created 'CherryBlossom' Toolkit For Hacking Hundreds of Routers Models (bleepingcomputer.com) 11
An anonymous reader writes: After a two-week hiatus, WikiLeaks dumped new files as part of the Vault 7 series -- documents about a CIA tool named CherryBlossom, a multi-purpose framework developed for hacking hundreds of home router models. The tool is by far one of the most sophisticated CIA malware frameworks in the CIA's possession. The purpose of CherryBlossom is to allow operatives to interact and control SOHO routers on the victim's network. The tool can sniff, log, and redirect the user's Internet traffic, open a VPN to the victim's local network, execute actions based on predefined rules, alert operators when the victim becomes active, and more. A 24-page document included with the CherryBlossom docs lists over 200 router models from 21 vendors that the CIA could hack. The biggest names on this list are Apple, D-Link, Belkin, Aironet (Cisco), Linksys, and Motorola.
Thanks wikileaks you are really helping (Score:1)
Thanks wikileaks you are really helping to write malware and infect many computers. North Korea and the Russian hackers owe you again. Please keep the good flow of illegal stolen information flowing.
Re: (Score:1)