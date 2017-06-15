Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Communications Security Wireless Networking Government Privacy

CIA Created 'CherryBlossom' Toolkit For Hacking Hundreds of Routers Models (bleepingcomputer.com) 11

Posted by BeauHD from the targets-of-interest dept.
An anonymous reader writes: After a two-week hiatus, WikiLeaks dumped new files as part of the Vault 7 series -- documents about a CIA tool named CherryBlossom, a multi-purpose framework developed for hacking hundreds of home router models. The tool is by far one of the most sophisticated CIA malware frameworks in the CIA's possession. The purpose of CherryBlossom is to allow operatives to interact and control SOHO routers on the victim's network. The tool can sniff, log, and redirect the user's Internet traffic, open a VPN to the victim's local network, execute actions based on predefined rules, alert operators when the victim becomes active, and more. A 24-page document included with the CherryBlossom docs lists over 200 router models from 21 vendors that the CIA could hack. The biggest names on this list are Apple, D-Link, Belkin, Aironet (Cisco), Linksys, and Motorola.

CIA Created 'CherryBlossom' Toolkit For Hacking Hundreds of Routers Models More | Reply

CIA Created 'CherryBlossom' Toolkit For Hacking Hundreds of Routers Models

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

On a clear disk you can seek forever.

Close