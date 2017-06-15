Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Communications Security Wireless Networking Government Privacy

CIA Created 'CherryBlossom' Toolkit For Hacking Hundreds of Routers Models (bleepingcomputer.com) 22

Posted by BeauHD from the targets-of-interest dept.
An anonymous reader writes: After a two-week hiatus, WikiLeaks dumped new files as part of the Vault 7 series -- documents about a CIA tool named CherryBlossom, a multi-purpose framework developed for hacking hundreds of home router models. The tool is by far one of the most sophisticated CIA malware frameworks in the CIA's possession. The purpose of CherryBlossom is to allow operatives to interact and control SOHO routers on the victim's network. The tool can sniff, log, and redirect the user's Internet traffic, open a VPN to the victim's local network, execute actions based on predefined rules, alert operators when the victim becomes active, and more. A 24-page document included with the CherryBlossom docs lists over 200 router models from 21 vendors that the CIA could hack. The biggest names on this list are Apple, D-Link, Belkin, Aironet (Cisco), Linksys, and Motorola.

CIA Created 'CherryBlossom' Toolkit For Hacking Hundreds of Routers Models More | Reply

CIA Created 'CherryBlossom' Toolkit For Hacking Hundreds of Routers Models

Comments Filter:

  • Thanks wikileaks you are really helping (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Thanks wikileaks you are really helping to write malware and infect many computers. North Korea and the Russian hackers owe you again. Please keep the good flow of illegal stolen information flowing.

    • Bullshit.

  • Can this infect 3rd party firmware? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For example Tomato, DD-WRT, OpenWRT, and all the variants that are so popular on commodity hardware.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hashish ( 62254 )

      Did you actually read the article?
      They are replacing the existing firmware with a new version with 'extra' functionality.
      The people who would not notice are the ones who would use the system out of the box and would not notice a hard reset. I am guessing a custom firmware users would notice.

  • I didn't see anything about DD-WRT flashed routers in the manual.
    So maybe I'm good.

Slashdot Top Deals

On a clear disk you can seek forever.

Close