EU Mobile Roaming Charges Scrapped (bbc.com) 25
From now on, European Union holidaymakers should return home without that sense of high anxiety about their mobile phone bill: extra fees for using it abroad should have gone. From a report: The new rules mean that citizens travelling within the EU will be able to call, text and browse the internet on mobile devices at the same price they pay at home. The European Commission said the end of roaming charges was one of the greatest successes of the EU. But a UK consumer group warned phone users could face "unexpected charges." Until now roaming, or connection, charges have been added to the cost of calls, texts and internet browsing when consumers from one EU country travelled to another and connected to a mobile network there.
"Greatest success"? (Score:1)
The European Commission said the end of roaming charges was one of the greatest successes of the EU
If that is one of their "greatest successes" then the EU is a good approximation of worthless. Sure roaming charges are an issue but are a very minor problem in the grand scheme of things.
Pretty much like your opinion - very minor in the grand scheme of things. But since you've taken the time to help others understand that you're bored or incapable of posting something worth reading, why can't you talk about the good from this article where imaginary borders between 28 countries have just been dropped in a way that helps unite the people of Europe and reduce the overall individual's stress levels when dealing with technology and traveling? If anything, the rest of the world can follow suit a
Watch out for Andorra-not an EU nation. (Score:3, Interesting)
Andorra is in Europa, but not in European Union.
same for Switzerland.
these roaming agreements are not applicable.
The continent is Europe, while Europa is a moon of Jupiter, though you are right when you say Andorra is not part of the EU.
There is an article 'The Independent' indicates [independent.co.uk], though the article describes some more of the 'gotchas':
.. and don't brexit, frexit, itexit, portexit etc.
"EU Mobile Roaming Charges Scrapped " (Score:1)
T-mobile and Google Fi blow this out of the water (Score:2)
Both T-mobile and Google Fi offer worldwide free roaming, the EU is years behind
The EU is pushing this through regulation, because the companies weren't willing to do this themselves. T-Mobile and Google Fi aren't European based operators, as far as I am aware? In France there is one operator who offers a great plan, one that being resident in Canada seems excellent, if I only make outgoing calls: http://mobile.free.fr/ [mobile.free.fr] Ignoring the features for people using the phone in France, here are the out of country features (translated), all for 19€/month: