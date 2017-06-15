EU Mobile Roaming Charges Scrapped

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


From now on, European Union holidaymakers should return home without that sense of high anxiety about their mobile phone bill: extra fees for using it abroad should have gone. From a report: The new rules mean that citizens travelling within the EU will be able to call, text and browse the internet on mobile devices at the same price they pay at home. The European Commission said the end of roaming charges was one of the greatest successes of the EU. But a UK consumer group warned phone users could face "unexpected charges." Until now roaming, or connection, charges have been added to the cost of calls, texts and internet browsing when consumers from one EU country travelled to another and connected to a mobile network there.

  • The European Commission said the end of roaming charges was one of the greatest successes of the EU

    If that is one of their "greatest successes" then the EU is a good approximation of worthless. Sure roaming charges are an issue but are a very minor problem in the grand scheme of things.

      The European Commission said the end of roaming charges was one of the greatest successes of the EU

      If that is one of their "greatest successes" then the EU is a good approximation of worthless. Sure roaming charges are an issue but are a very minor problem in the grand scheme of things.

      Pretty much like your opinion - very minor in the grand scheme of things. But since you've taken the time to help others understand that you're bored or incapable of posting something worth reading, why can't you talk about the good from this article where imaginary borders between 28 countries have just been dropped in a way that helps unite the people of Europe and reduce the overall individual's stress levels when dealing with technology and traveling? If anything, the rest of the world can follow suit a

  • Watch out for Andorra-not an EU nation. (Score:3, Interesting)

    by speedlaw ( 878924 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @12:50PM (#54626505) Homepage
    We had an EU friendly phone plan. We drove to Andorra...great skiing, good food, nice hospitality. There was a thief in the Mountains, who waylaid our travelers....Andorra Telecom. They sent a message saying that we'd used 50 euro in data (for some google maps...an hour's drive maybe). We turned off data. Then, they shut off our phone for a 250 euro data charge, which had magically run up in that 45 minutes before the 50 euro shutoff message. Andorra Telecom put a black eye on an otherwise interesting place-they are a robber in the hills...so . F@!K Andorra Telecom.

  • .. and don't brexit, frexit, itexit, portexit etc.

  • "EU Mobile Roaming Charges Scrapped" Sorry but the title is a filthy lie. EU included possibility for operators to be excluded from dropping prices so they're all going for it. Finlands been in the EU since 1995 and our customs agency are just now in 2017 starting to realize they've been illegally destroying millions worth of alcohol and charging tens of millions illegal extra taxes on import cars over decades. EU has no spine, muscles, teet or brain. They should be doing something about the tens of mill
  • Both T-mobile and Google Fi offer worldwide free roaming, the EU is years behind

    • Both T-mobile and Google Fi offer worldwide free roaming, the EU is years behind

      The EU is pushing this through regulation, because the companies weren't willing to do this themselves. T-Mobile and Google Fi aren't European based operators, as far as I am aware? In France there is one operator who offers a great plan, one that being resident in Canada seems excellent, if I only make outgoing calls: http://mobile.free.fr/ [mobile.free.fr] Ignoring the features for people using the phone in France, here are the out of country features (translated), all for 19€/month:

      • Unlimited calls, SMS, MMS
        • From Euro

