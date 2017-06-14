Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


We Could Have Had Cellphones Four Decades Earlier

_Sharp'r_ writes: Professor Thomas Hazlett of Clemson University analyzed the history of wireless spectrum and concluded the technology was known and available for cellphones in the 40s, but there was no spectrum available. Based on assumptions cellphones would always be luxury goods without mass appeal, significant spectrum for divisible cellular networks wasn't legally usable until the early 80s. Instead, the unused spectrum was reserved for the future expansion of broadcast TV to channels 70-83. Here's an excerpt from the report: "When AT&T wanted to start developing cellular in 1947, the FCC rejected the idea, believing that spectrum could be best used by other services that were not 'in the nature of convenience or luxury.' This view -- that this would be a niche service for a tiny user base -- persisted well into the 1980s. 'Land mobile,' the generic category that covered cellular, was far down on the FCC's list of priorities. In 1949, it was assigned just 4.7 percent of the spectrum in the relevant range. Broadcast TV was allotted 59.2 percent, and government uses got one-quarter."

  • We did. I think they were called ham radios. They just weren't very portable.

  • Without modern miniaturization, spread-spectrum, and modern data compression, it would have been for an elite. We are lucky it wasn't rolled out in the 40's because it would have been a nickel-plated vacuum tube thing, and allocated to high-payers before the technology to allocate it widely existed.

    • And modern batteries.
    • Even with the schedule that was actually used; cellphones went through a fair period of being rather pricey "I'm-basically-Gordon-Gekko" status symbols that tended to indicate either nontrivial disposable income or a job where being able to contact you on short notice was worth a lot of money to someone.

      Given the vastly more limited options(both for handsets and for making efficient use of spectrum) in 1947, I find it rather hard to imagine how such phones would have been anything but stratospherically e
  • Many kinds of technology were involved into making the cell phone - from hardware to software - and most were simply not matured enough during the 1940's
  • The were called "radio phones/car phones". They were in use since the late 1940's and were quite popular in the 60s, 70s, and through the early 80s and often found in Limousines etc, before cell phones.

    This author does not really know what they are talking about.

