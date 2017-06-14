We Could Have Had Cellphones Four Decades Earlier (reason.com) 45
_Sharp'r_ writes: Professor Thomas Hazlett of Clemson University analyzed the history of wireless spectrum and concluded the technology was known and available for cellphones in the 40s, but there was no spectrum available. Based on assumptions cellphones would always be luxury goods without mass appeal, significant spectrum for divisible cellular networks wasn't legally usable until the early 80s. Instead, the unused spectrum was reserved for the future expansion of broadcast TV to channels 70-83. Here's an excerpt from the report: "When AT&T wanted to start developing cellular in 1947, the FCC rejected the idea, believing that spectrum could be best used by other services that were not 'in the nature of convenience or luxury.' This view -- that this would be a niche service for a tiny user base -- persisted well into the 1980s. 'Land mobile,' the generic category that covered cellular, was far down on the FCC's list of priorities. In 1949, it was assigned just 4.7 percent of the spectrum in the relevant range. Broadcast TV was allotted 59.2 percent, and government uses got one-quarter."
Ham (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
...and so were cellular telephones when they first came to market. All that you needed was a scanner.
It was so easy to listen to any cell phone conversation, that website operators even setup websites allowing anyone to listen to live cell phone conversation streams in various cities.
https://www.priv.gc.ca/en/opc-actions-and-decisions/investigations/investigations-into-businesses/incidents/2001/cf-dc_010917/
Re: (Score:2)
So were cell phones until almost the end of the analog era. Because of cell phones the FCC made it illegal to listen to certain frequencies that finally had been set aside for cell phones, and then made it illegal to sell scanners that could even listen to those frequencies.
The only difference with digital cell phones is that since you're encoding already, it's not exactly a burden to encrypt too, at least weakly enough that random third-parties cannot decode the communications between the phone as a trans
regular nmt was shit easy to listen to. (Score:2)
regular nmt was shit easy to listen to and the carphones that came before were even easier - and those had an operator patch/dial your call. cops could ask their operators to patch them through. does that make cop radios cellphones? no.
and yes, I vote bullshit on the article. sure we had radios. we didn't have the automation to handle traffic and connecting the calls and THOSE are largely what counts as a cellphone vs. a radio.
Re: (Score:2)
As per the article, a "cellphone" is where the radio communicates with a local cell, which then transfers the call to the regular phone network.
Don't confuse that with a radio which communicates directly with another radio. Cellphones allow for way more users in a geographical area than regular radios.
They talked about and planned for cellphones and cells which could be subdivided smaller and smaller in order to increase the numbers of users, but when they wanted to implement it, it literally took four deca
Re: (Score:2)
As per the article, a "cellphone" is where the radio communicates with a local cell, which then transfers the call to the regular phone network. [...] Don't confuse that with a radio which communicates directly with another radio.
Out of curiosity, what would it take to allow a cell phone to communicate with other nearby cell phones directly, as a fallback for when no towers are nearby? Is that something that could be done in software alone, or would the hardware need modifications as well?
Re: (Score:2)
What defines a "cell" phone is the geographic area that the transceiver covers which is known as a coverage "cell".
tele means from afar, and phone means audible communication. So the only thing that defines a cellular telephone is any technology which allows remote (from afar) communication within a predefined geographic area (cell).
Re: (Score:2)
Tin can phones have been around since 1667. The extent to which they were mobile depended on the length of the conduit.
Hence the rhetorical question "how long is a piece of string?" was coined.
It would have been for an elite (Score:2)
Without modern miniaturization, spread-spectrum, and modern data compression, it would have been for an elite. We are lucky it wasn't rolled out in the 40's because it would have been a nickel-plated vacuum tube thing, and allocated to high-payers before the technology to allocate it widely existed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds to me like it would have been a technology integrated into luxury automobiles. We already saw other tech like 12" phonographs in luxury automobiles, so it's not exactly a stretch to imagine such a thing being popular for businessmen in sufficiently lofty jobs where better communications would make for more decisions. On top of that automobiles have had generators or alternators since the nineteen-teens, when Cadillac adopted a Delco starter/generator unit, so something of a modern electrical system
Re: (Score:2)
We already saw other tech like 12" phonographs in luxury automobiles,
Well that's kind of a cool thing I didn't know about.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Given the vastly more limited options(both for handsets and for making efficient use of spectrum) in 1947, I find it rather hard to imagine how such phones would have been anything but stratospherically e
Re: (Score:1)
The line in juicy about the phone bill as a boast always gives me a chuckle when I hear it now.
Re: (Score:2)
The existence of MTS was one of the reasons cites in the article for why the FCC dragged its feet on allocating spectrum for cellphones.
Cellphones had massive advantages over MTS which didn't seem to be noticed. The biggest one was why we call them cellphones, because they talked to a local cell using low power instead of trying to broadcast across the city on high power and stepping on everyone else.
That's why cellphones took off, but MTS remained expensive and only capable of a small number of users at a
Re: (Score:2)
How Russia did it in the 1960's Altai (mobile telephone system) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
B-Netz https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] that replaced A-Netz in West Germany.
Re: (Score:2)
If you read the article (I know, this is
/.), then you'd read about the huge technological difference between MTS (essentially radio to one point in the city) and cellphones (talking to local cells hooked up to the phone system).
There's a reason MTS was so expensive and rare and Cellphones aren't.
Re: (Score:2)
They did what they could with the tech of the day. Other nations did have to think of cell issues and moving from cell to cell.
Re:It would have been for bodybuilders (Score:2)
Even the simplest bare-minimum function (making calls) would require a system the size of a house. In the early 40's, it was virtually impossible to reliably build anything that ran above about 50 mhz in mass-production, forget *890* mhz. There were AM "apex" broadcasts in the 50 mhz range, and early FM was around there, too, because that was the best they could do.
Even in the mid 50's the "new" FM band at 100-ish mhz was very marginal to even build into a receiver, and there was *never* a portable
Re: (Score:2)
"Go home dad, you're drunk!"
Spectrum is only one of the obstacles (Score:1)
Ummm....they did exist since the late 1940's. (Score:2)
This author does not really know what they are talking about.
Re: (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Mobile radio telephone https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] has the 1950's and 60's networks.
Re: Ummm....they did exist since the late 1940's. (Score:1)
MTS is not cellular technology. MTS was point to point and cellular goes to a tower. Early car phones and radio phones were MTS not cellular. The author explains that in TFA.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We could have had... (Score:2)
Transistor radio (Score:2)
Given that the first commercial transistor radio was not sold until 1954 my guess is that a 1940s cell phone would have been rather heavy and not had very good battery life.
Commercially Viable and Highly Distributive (Score:1)
Not wanted (Score:2)
An opportunity lost (Score:2)
exaggeration (Score:2)
The technology was barely there in the 70s to make it profitable. I think most likely, a few really wealthy people (captains of industry) would get it in the 10940s, and the upper class (millionaires) would slowly get them in the 60's.
Maybe the general public would have got them ten years earlier.
Not sure about that (Score:2)
I don't think the electronics were small enough back then for this application. Maybe. Doubt it. Certainly battery technology back in the 40's was vastly inferior than what we have now.
I mean, just think about what they produced in the 80's, those frick brickphones. And our electronics advanced by 30 years. Even then, it really did take another 20 years of advances in batteries, electronics and miniaturization to get where we were in the early 2000's, and it's advanced even wildly faster since then.
So