The Next iPhone Will Have Wireless Charging, Says Apple Supplier (9to5mac.com) 24
Robert Hwang, CEO of a large iPhone manufacturing company in India, has let slip that the upcoming iPhone will have wireless charging. Hwang told reporters after the company's shareholder's meeting: "Assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit." 9to5Mac reports: Just this week, new glass panels purporting to be from the upcoming iPhones have given us another glimpse into the devices' designs. Showing off an iPhone 7s, 7s Plus, and iPhone 8, the images indicated that the glass back panels would open the door for wireless charging across all the devices. According to Hwang, Wistron's India facility is currently making "a small number" of handsets for Apple. He states the growth in manufacturing will hinge on relations between Apple and the Indian government.
I know, right. It was tried and abandoned as an expensive gimmick.
QI Pro: MicroUSB is fragile and annoying to plug in the right way.
/just/ right on the pad.
QI Neg: USB-C solves the problem better and more reliably than getting the charging coil
However, if they're going to remove the Lightning connector entirely to get a properly waterproof phone... then you're stuck with wireless charging (good luck)
The Next iPhone Will Have Wireless Charging, Says Apple Supplier
Everyone here is dancing about like five-year-olds on Christmas morning.
Apple invented wireless charging... (or maybe they're just re-inventing it... or just copying something I have been using for five years now.)
Apple announces that it maybe will do it on the next version, unless they change their mind at the last minute.
I'm betting that it is nothing but a pad that you lay your phone on instead of having to plug it in... Something that My Samsung Note 4 can already do if you have the right third party equipment. Trust me, this will only make chargers a whole lot more expensive.
Where I welcome the water proof part, I wonder what this means to how you sync your phone now? Are they removing the lighting connector or just adding the necessary elements to capture power from a magnetic field....
Because Android phones have that feature and Apple has forgotten how to innovate.
And to answer your second question: no, not really. It looks cool, and
... that's about it. It has some new and interesting problems, like being able to heat up accidentally dropped coins to high temperatures and sometimes not working if things aren't lined up absolutely perfectly.
When it comes to phones I am only on my 2nd smartphone as I hang on to them a long long time, both have had wireless charging, and I have been using it for years, but I was scared
why? you may ask, well obviously it has not been invented yet, as apple devices do not have this privilege. I was scared that any moment my house would be raided by government agents thinking I was engaged in industrial espionage and a time traveler. Now I have no fear of that as its now been invented, and I can live a normal life
But we're gonna get that... [youtube.com]