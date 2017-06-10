New iOS 11 Settings Will Stop Apps From Tracking Your Location (theverge.com)
An anonymous reader quotes The Verge: Apple is giving users the option to enable much stricter location rules with iOS 11, according to MacRumors. The company began this effort last year by adding a new option to iOS 10 that grants apps access to your location only while they're actively being used. But this "while in use" setting is up to developers to actually enable. The vast majority of popular apps did integrate that new feature. Others, however -- Uber chief among them -- still force iPhone users to choose between always or never providing location data. The latter choice breaks the functionality of an app like Uber, leaving customers with really only one option. Apple seems poised to eliminate this false choice in iOS 11 by making the "while in use" restriction available for every app.
New iOS 11 Settings Will Stop Apps From Tracking Your Location More | Reply Login
New iOS 11 Settings Will Stop Apps From Tracking Your Location
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals