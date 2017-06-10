New iOS 11 Settings Will Stop Apps From Tracking Your Location (theverge.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes The Verge: Apple is giving users the option to enable much stricter location rules with iOS 11, according to MacRumors. The company began this effort last year by adding a new option to iOS 10 that grants apps access to your location only while they're actively being used. But this "while in use" setting is up to developers to actually enable. The vast majority of popular apps did integrate that new feature. Others, however -- Uber chief among them -- still force iPhone users to choose between always or never providing location data. The latter choice breaks the functionality of an app like Uber, leaving customers with really only one option. Apple seems poised to eliminate this false choice in iOS 11 by making the "while in use" restriction available for every app.
There was an option that you could select so that when an app tried to get your location, it would ask you if it was okay. And it'd stick until you closed it.
Once you opened the app again, the next call to get your location would trigger the prompt again.
Unfortunately, after HP bought them out, they then decided to scrap Google Maps (which was part of the advertising when I bought it) for the f'n useless Bing Maps.
There was an option that you could select so that when an app tried to get your location, it would ask you if it was okay.
That's how iOS works now, and also requires the app developer to give a reason why they are asking for location permission so you have a better understanding of what you are agreeing to...
And it'd stick until you closed it.
Once you opened the app again, the next call to get your location would trigger the prompt again.
That sounds way too annoying. I think the way that Apple is doing thi
To be fair, Waze needs background location access to be a first-class nav program, where it can keep giving you navigation updates from the background...
However I agree with you that this is a nice option, because most of the time I don't use Waze for navigation but just leave up as a kind of information panel for driving. So most of the time I would much rather Wake be set to only have location when running.
One more habit I will be able to drop. (Score:2)
Every time I use Uber, I rate the driver, close the app, and go to Settings|Privacy|Location Services, scroll all the way down to Uber, turn off location services while wondering if they really think I believe them that they need the location on always.
I never bought their excuse and I'm glad it's being imposed again. I love the service of Uber, but I can't stand their crap data collection tactics. Same for Waze.