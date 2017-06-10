Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Cellphones Advertising Government

No, Your Phone Didn't Ring. So Why Voice Mail From a Telemarketer? (lifehacker.com) 14

Posted by EditorDavid from the stealthy-marketing dept.
Slashdot reader midwestsilentone tipped us off to a growing problem. Lifehacker reports: New technology allows telemarketers to leave ringless voicemail messages, and it's a method that's gaining traction. While there are laws to regulate businesses when they call consumers, some groups argue that ringless voicemail shouldn't count. The New York Times reports,"ringless voicemail providers and pro-business groups...argue that these messages should not qualify as calls and, therefore, should be exempt from consumer protection laws that ban similar types of telephone marketing"... After receiving a petition from a ringless voicemail provider, the Federal Trade Commission has started to collect public comments on this issue. So what can you do about it? First, you can head here to leave your public comment and if you're getting these voicemails, you can file a complaint with the FCC here.
Presumably that only applies if you're in the U.S. But I'd be curious to hear how many Slashdot readers have experienced this.

No, Your Phone Didn't Ring. So Why Voice Mail From a Telemarketer? More | Reply

No, Your Phone Didn't Ring. So Why Voice Mail From a Telemarketer?

Comments Filter:

  • Good! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Now the only form of communication I will check and answer is certified mail. Thanks ass hats!

  • I'm sure the FCC would care... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DewDude ( 537374 ) on Saturday June 10, 2017 @11:40AM (#54591921)
    considering they're probably going to allow this for politicans...and the current head of the FCC has done a wonderful job of giving the public the middle finger; letting them know he does *NOT* work for them and does not care about their opinions...even going as far as to MOCK the American Public. All you can expect from the FCC is a reply mocking you for not wanting a company to do business...no matter how much of a harassment it is.

  • I should have the right to call-spam back (Score:3)

    by Sebby ( 238625 ) on Saturday June 10, 2017 @11:46AM (#54591951)
    If they have the right to fill up my voicemail with message I don't want, I should have the same right to continually call them, tying up their phone line. Sounds fair, right?

  • I had my cell phone carrier remove the voice mail feature from my phone. Take that suckers!

  • First, you can head here to leave your public comment and if you're getting these voicemails, you can file a complaint with the FCC here.

    It's adorable that you think a complaint to Trump's FCC is going to have any effect.

  • I remember hearing very few people listen to voicemail on the phone. I know I never do. I just look at the call log and call people I know should I miss the call.

    Have fun filling up my voicemail. BTW if the phone starts ringing for telemarketers or if telemarketers start texting me, into the river the phone will go.

  • It's always been the case that the voicemail systems for cell phones have a generic number that can be used to access the system itself (at which point the system prompts for which phone number you want to use for leaving or accessing a message). Generally there's a known mapping for region or phone prefix to VM number (e.g., an example [cellularbackdoor.com] or two [cellularbackdoor.com]) though I think at least AT&T uses one system and number for all iphones. The only thing that's new is telemarketers realizing they might be able to workaround

  • Which "technology" do they use to leave the voice mail ? I'm pretty sure we can block that in our phones.

  • I hate voicemail (Score:3)

    by EmperorOfCanada ( 1332175 ) on Saturday June 10, 2017 @11:59AM (#54592047)
    I don't kind of hate voicemail but I really really hate it. With my provider I can't turn it off. So I have a voicemail saying, "Don't leave a voice mail." I got rid of a phone where I couldn't turn off the voicemail notifications.

    Quite simply there should be a do not bother me law. Mail, phone, voicemail, or pretty much any government regulated resource that I have should not be available for people to market their crap. That includes charities and politicians.

    I don't even want warnings. I turned on the weather warning texts that my local government offered and they basically spammed me with "Be prepared" or "There is a weather warning in a place so far away that I will never ever go there, ever." messages. I turned it off a day later. So if there is an alien invasion where they have guns that fire tornadoes, I still don't want a text or voicemail.

Slashdot Top Deals

Money doesn't talk, it swears. -- Bob Dylan

Close