No, Your Phone Didn't Ring. So Why Voice Mail From a Telemarketer? (lifehacker.com) 123
Slashdot reader midwestsilentone tipped us off to a growing problem. Lifehacker reports: New technology allows telemarketers to leave ringless voicemail messages, and it's a method that's gaining traction. While there are laws to regulate businesses when they call consumers, some groups argue that ringless voicemail shouldn't count. The New York Times reports,"ringless voicemail providers and pro-business groups...argue that these messages should not qualify as calls and, therefore, should be exempt from consumer protection laws that ban similar types of telephone marketing"... After receiving a petition from a ringless voicemail provider, the Federal Trade Commission has started to collect public comments on this issue. So what can you do about it? First, you can head here to leave your public comment and if you're getting these voicemails, you can file a complaint with the FCC here.
Presumably that only applies if you're in the U.S. But I'd be curious to hear how many Slashdot readers have experienced this.
Presumably that only applies if you're in the U.S. But I'd be curious to hear how many Slashdot readers have experienced this.
Good! (Score:1)
Now the only form of communication I will check and answer is certified mail. Thanks ass hats!
Re: (Score:2)
Funny, but I have the opposite problem: I get lots of calls that ring, but when I answer there is nobody there. I assume these are mostly poorly programmed predictive dialers.
Re: (Score:2)
Funny, but I have the opposite problem: I get lots of calls that ring, but when I answer there is nobody there. I assume these are mostly poorly programmed predictive dialers.
Poorly programmed only in the sense that they sometimes get more hits than they have available scammers to connect. So sometimes when you pick up you are denied the opportunity to waste their time. That disappoints me, anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
These too are on purpose. There are numbers from unique area codes that consistently, if not always, result in dead air when you do pick up. Once / twice would be considered a programming bug or a bad product. ALWAYS? nope.
Not many businesses would keep a botched product for first-contact, considering calls are more noticeable than junk
Re: (Score:2)
LOL. I think you've got your tin foil hat on a bit too tight. Loosen it up and let the blood flow to your brain.
What sort of effective surveillance would they get merely from a hello? Determining age and sex? Good luck with that. For some reason a human operator can't even get my sex correct after talking to me for 2 minutes (yeah, I don't have a deep "manly" voice, but it's not girly either). And polling to know what times you are available? I doubt home buglers are that sophisticated.
You want to know why
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I get those calls that pretend to be a real person, saying, 'Oh, sorry, I was just talking to my husband', and then go on about a proposed Royal Caribbean Cruise off FL. They won't stop when I say I'm not interested - it's obviously an automated call.
Far better than those Ed McMahon/Dick Clark ads in the 90s that told you that you were a winner, when you weren't! A lot of poor old saps fell for that one: those 2 should have been executed
I'm sure the FCC would care... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Telcos are going to love this (Score:3)
The telcos will charge the spammers for direct access to voicemail and will offer consumers a service (at additional cost) that will block voicemails from spammers.
Re: (Score:2)
The telcos will charge the spammers for direct access to voicemail and will offer consumers a service (at additional cost) that will block voicemails from spammers.
That will be very profitable. It is time to buy telco stock.
Re: (Score:2)
Is there a list somewhere of companies and politicians that use robo-calls and slydial?
It would be great if their behavior could be publicised so we can boycott and vote against the offenders.
Kinda (Score:3, Informative)
But I'd be curious to hear how many Slashdot readers have experienced this.
Not lately nor from telemarketers. But we used to do this back in the late 90s and early 00's
Our circle of friends consisted by the vast majority of "night owls" forced to work first shift jobs.
If it was after midnight and we wanted to get a message to someone or perhaps talk on the phone, we would leave a message directly on the voicemail server without calling their phone.
If they were awake and saw the voicemail indicator, they could call back.
If they were asleep, you'd either not get a call back or get it the next day or something, but safe in the knowledge you didn't wake anyone up.
It just involved swapping carrier voicemail system numbers along with your phone number.
This was before such info was online, or at least easy to find, but you can always call in and get the number for your own voicemail server, since its entire purpose of existing was so you can check your voicemail from someone elses phone.
I am however greatly saddened to see such a useful thing abused in this way.
Re: (Score:3)
That's not what is going on here. This is telemarketers attempting to glitch your cell phones into not ringing, and then leaving voicemail for you.
One big problem is that this doesn't always work. Every single day I get at least 1-2 one-ring-then-hang-up calls, often 3-4 of them within 5 seconds of each other, followed by a voicemail. And those voicemail notifiers still chime, still distract me from what I'm doing, and it still takes time to listen to the voicemail before I determine that it's not really so
I should have the right to call-spam back (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
I used to do that when I still had a fax machine. Any time I got fax spam (selling steel buildings, roofing, furnace cleaning services, work clothes, whatever) I would call the contact number on the fax and very politely work my way up as far as I could through their company or ordering people. After I got to a shift supervisor or the manager or someone else who thought I was extremely interested in buying a large quantity of their product, I would suddenly switch to very loudly yelling at them for sendin
Re: I should have the right to call-spam back (Score:2)
Send a fax back. Black piece of paper taped together at both ends.
Re:I should have the right to call-spam back (Score:4, Informative)
If they have the right to fill up my voicemail with message I don't want, I should have the same right to continually call them, tying up their phone line. Sounds fair, right?
You absolutely can do that. The problem is that it doesn't do shit. If you call back the number, you get a pre-recorded message. All you're really doing is wasting your own time. Even if you do get their direct line and call in, it's a bank of minimum-wage call center idiots who just hang up on you when they figure out you don't want to buy anything.
Re: (Score:2)
I should have the same right to continually call them, tying up their phone line. Sounds fair, right?
Even better, you should do this to the politicians that have the power to ban this, and the power to require the telcos to fix the technology that makes abusive behavior possible in the first place. The politicians are the root of the problem. Focus on them.
Caller ID is usually fake (Score:2)
Don't have voice mail. Ha ha! (Score:3)
I had my cell phone carrier remove the voice mail feature from my phone. Take that suckers!
Re: (Score:2)
I don't have voicemail on my landline as I have an answering machine, but there is an voicemail indicator on my phone that still goes on.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
I have century link, I called them and had it disabled.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with voice mail is that people leave messages. Carriers have it backwards. What I want is
an OUTGOING message: "I am vacationing in Tehran until June 22, please call back after that." Then,
click, hang up. But no carrier has OGM service, only tied with incoming. What I ended up doing is have
the carrier disable voice mail. You call, it rings and rings if I am not around to answer.
The other problem with Voice Mail is that it frustrates the caller:
"You have reached the voice mail service of TW
Re: (Score:1)
You can still do this. Just keep repeating your message until the outbound message timer runs out, usually two minutes with most voicemail systems.
"I am vacationing in Tehran until June 22, please call back after that. This machine does not take messages. *short pause* I am vacationing in Tehran until June 22, please call back after that. This machine does not take messages. *short pause*..." continue until the outbound message timer runs out.
Anyone calling will hear that message repeated and figure that i
circular file (Score:5, Insightful)
It's adorable that you think a complaint to Trump's FCC is going to have any effect.
Re: (Score:2)
>"It's adorable that you think a complaint to Trump's FCC is going to have any effect."
And it is equally adorable if you think by saying nothing, one's voice would ever be heard. So don't bother complaining here if you are not willing to complain there first (hopefully you have). And yes, I HAVE complained there myself.
Re: (Score:2)
It's adorable that you think a complaint to Trump's FCC is going to have any effect.
You should at least leave a ringerless voice mail to their cell phone and to their office phone. Automating it and doing it once a month should do the trick (after all, you don't want to be accused of doing a denial of service attack). Plus, you should do the same for all your local legislators.
And since it's a political message, you can let the phone ring if you want, it doesn't matter. Political messages are exempt from robocalls and telemarketing regulations [ftc.gov]. Just make sure to call between 8 AM and 9 PM
Who uses voicemail (Score:2)
I remember hearing very few people listen to voicemail on the phone. I know I never do. I just look at the call log and call people I know should I miss the call.
Have fun filling up my voicemail. BTW if the phone starts ringing for telemarketers or if telemarketers start texting me, into the river the phone will go.
Re: Who uses voicemail (Score:1)
You havent received unsolicited texts from businesses? Luck you.
Re: (Score:2)
Lucker...
Not new tech, just a new low for telemarketers (Score:2)
It's always been the case that the voicemail systems for cell phones have a generic number that can be used to access the system itself (at which point the system prompts for which phone number you want to use for leaving or accessing a message). Generally there's a known mapping for region or phone prefix to VM number (e.g., an example [cellularbackdoor.com] or two [cellularbackdoor.com]) though I think at least AT&T uses one system and number for all iphones. The only thing that's new is telemarketers realizing they might be able to workaround
Which technology ? (Score:2)
Which "technology" do they use to leave the voice mail ? I'm pretty sure we can block that in our phones.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I hate voicemail (Score:3)
Quite simply there should be a do not bother me law. Mail, phone, voicemail, or pretty much any government regulated resource that I have should not be available for people to market their crap. That includes charities and politicians.
I don't even want warnings. I turned on the weather warning texts that my local government offered and they basically spammed me with "Be prepared" or "There is a weather warning in a place so far away that I will never ever go there, ever." messages. I turned it off a day later. So if there is an alien invasion where they have guns that fire tornadoes, I still don't want a text or voicemail.
Re: (Score:2)
Same goes for University of South Florida that auto signed you up when took classes. Thankfully it only took a few minutes to find the "fuck off and die
Re: (Score:3)
How about change the voice mail to say "By leaving a voice mail message on this voice mailbox, I certify that I will pay $1,000 per call and beat myself about the face and neck with a baseball bat."
Re: I hate voicemail (Score:2)
That's the big problem with SMS government-issued warnings -- the inevitable growth of StupidWarnings, like "flash flood" alerts in South Florida (asteroid-strike tsunami notwithstanding, a genuinely life-threatening rapid surge of raging floodwater is basically impossible in South Florida... but that doesn't stop them from sending the warnings just because a major road a few miles away got flooded due to a clogged storm drain). Or "hurricane warnings" sent at 6:30am two days before predicted landfall (hint
Re: (Score:2)
That's why you root, S-OFF, and flash a custom ROM. Modified SMS programs can completely disable all alerts, even Presidential Alerts, and you can tell your carrier to disable voicemail.
put down 1-215-739-8255 as your number! (Score:2)
put down 1-215-739-8255 as your number! and then they will get billed.
Re: (Score:2)
for those outside the USA, is there some significance to that number?
Who uses voice mail (Score:2)
You want to talk to me or leave me a message that is what texting is for. For telemarketers that what is the blocking/ignore function is for.
Re: (Score:2)
People screening their calls use voicemail. I don't answer the phone unless it is a number that I know or I am expecting a call from someone else.
Texting is no better because it is still an interrupt. Voicemail, like email, will wait until I poll it.
Marketeers (Score:3)
Marketeers should all die.
Tele-marketeers first of all.
Re: (Score:1)
Scammers first! "Legitimate" telemarketers second. Politicians next. Then the charities. All can rot in hell.
Alternative Classification (Score:3)
"argue that these messages should not qualify as calls and, therefore, should be exempt from consumer protection laws that ban similar types of telephone marketing"
Correct, they should be classified as harassment. And since it's done over the telephone and likely come from out of state, the FBI has jurisdiction.
Re: (Score:2)
"argue that these messages should not qualify as calls and, therefore, should be exempt from consumer protection laws that ban similar types of telephone marketing"
Correct, they should be classified as harassment. And since it's done over the telephone and likely come from out of state, the FBI has jurisdiction.
Isn't it vexing how lawmakers and marketers claim exemption from "consumer" protection laws AND prevent us from claiming exemption from being classed as "consumer" in the first place?
It used to be that to consume something, you had to "hear" about it by passive means and willingly seek it out. Marketers turned that into "cram it down his throat by any means necessary and ask questions later... we can't be sued, so at worst, he won't buy the product! #win-win"
Spam. They discovered how to send Voicemail Spam. (Score:2)
Spam. They discovered how to send Voicemail Spam. I can't even be mad, that's impressive.
Voicemail? (Score:2)
People still use voicemail? It's the first thing I disable at any provider. Call me again if it was important.
Re: (Score:2)
Comment period expired? (Score:2)
If I'm reading this (a 'petition' filed with the FCC) correctly, commenting expired a week ago: https://apps.fcc.gov/edocs_pub... [fcc.gov] However, the link in the original post shows new comments.
Has anyone figured out if it's possible to add a comment? If so, what are you using for the "proceedings" field here:
https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filin... [fcc.gov]
Out of service SIT tone (Score:2)
I recorded the out of service SIT tone (the three rising beeps that you hear when you dial an out of service phone number) as the first thing on my outbound voicemail message. So my outbound message is "beep beep beep Hello this is me etc. etc.")
Most robodialers are programmed to hang up and remove the number from their dialing lists when they hear those three beeps.
Real people can still leave you a message, but it works amazingly well to keep spammers off of your voicemail.
You can download the sit tone fr
Re: (Score:2)
Kind of like how they're saying "if you don't like the idea of internet fast lanes and a lack of neutrality; just remember you choose to use the internet." That's kind of like saying "you choose to drink water so you have to buy it from us"...no, I have to drink water; you own all the water around me and charge me for it.
Your voicemail is full, please buy more space (Score:1)
My cell provider seems to have reduced the number of vocemails that I am allowed to store. I have deleted 15 messages, and it is still full.
If I want more space, I need to pay more.
So, this will keep my voicemail full, no matter how many times I buy more voicemail slots.
My family, coworkers, customers, suppliers will not be able to leave messages if I can' answer the phone just then. Great...
This is a boon to the voicemail services who will rake in more cash for more space, but the consumer will only have d
The Proud Inventors of Ringless Voicemail (Score:2)
Even MORE annoying (Score:2)
>"While there are laws to regulate businesses when they call consumers, some groups argue that ringless voicemail shouldn't count.
Are you kidding me? Voicemail is even MORE annoying than calls. I will get pestered by repeating notifications and have to stop what I am doing and "log into" it just to delete them. So instead of a few second annoyance, this equates to a many seconds annoyance.
I am already pissed that I have no way of rejecting a call AND that rejects their ability to leave a voicemail (I
Re: (Score:2)
You very likely can block the call through your provider. I know Verizon allows you to block up to five numbers completely free. And it is a true block for calls. If they call you they get a message basically saying that you've been blocked.
Correct. I too have received the somewhat ambiguous "The subscriber is not accepting calls from this number." The way it's phrased, you'd not suspect "THIS" means "YOUR" rather than "theirs" until you have ugly situations and see the hints that this acquaintance is no longer interested in you. Subtle ambiguity at its best!
Something similar happens with blocking texts. I have an inkling that my own smartphone is doing just that when user the stock app to "reject" a new SMS spammer's number. I feel that these
Meanwhile, here in the UK... (Score:2)
...I'm rather glad we don't have to deal with the FCC. I don't get telemarketing on my mobile and I certainly don't use voicemail, although whenever I change SIM my provider thoughtfully makes it the default option, swiftly disabled. The first thing I do after disabling it is to reset my voicemail number to my home - which has built-in storage for a lot more messages than my mobile service could handle. My wife's phone does the same - number of telemarketing messages received in the last 10 years or so =
Fire your wireless provider/carrier (Score:1)
After thinking about it, I just don't see a way for someone to place a call to your phone number and have it automatically routed to your telephone provider's voicemail without your telephone provider's cooperation.
When an incoming call is routed to your telephone provider, your telephone provider is going to ring your phone, and will not connect the call to your voice mail unless the phone rejects the call (for cell calls), or the phone rings for a prescribed period of time.
This kind of harassment requires
Re: (Score:1)
After thinking about it, I just don't see a way for someone to place a call to your phone number and have it automatically routed to your telephone provider's voicemail without your telephone provider's cooperation.
Make two calls at once, one-half second apart. Hang up the first call before it starts ringing the phone. The second call will see that the line is engaged by the first call and go to voicemail.
Maybe (Score:1)
I hate this idea, but it is probably going to happen considering the government we have right now.
But if it's gonna happen, I'd like them to fix what is working against us with the caller ID system--spoofing.
Telemarketers use a bogus Caller ID number (on top of calling me despite my repeated requests of "remove me your list" and "Do not call me". It's a joke and the law has no teeth. How about the systems that enable them to do this be set up to only work for registered businesses that registered an
This also mean? (Score:2)
Such controversial topics deserve national debates (Score:1)
the Federal Trade Commission has started to collect public comments on this issue
Sure, because this thorny problem is likely to generate many conflicting opinions. For example, there will be those who adamantly oppose voice mail spamming. Then, there will be those who instead express disgust and outrage at the prospect of voice mail spamming. Those opinions will be countered by yet others who will choose to say that voice mail spamming is merely a gross abuse of private resources. Oh, yes, and then, there will be the dead people, the bots and the spammers themselves.
It doesn’t mat
Wasn't this on here already? (Score:1)
https://politics.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
Dump voicemail and use an answering machine. (Score:2)
Sneaky way around mobile phone prohibition (Score:1)
Telemarketers cannot lawfully call mobile phones.
Yet I get unsolicited telemarketer texts almost monthly.
So now they've found a slimy way to leave voicemail too?
I hope they get shut down entirely: simply change the law to say they cannot “contact” mobile phones. Period.
Something I see again and again (Score:2)
But all the folks seem to go missing whenever a story about privacy or Net Neutrality crops up. Yeah, yeah, I know. You can agree with Trump on some things and disagree with him on others. All I'm saying is, you made this bed, dragged the rest of us into it. Now you're damn well gonna sleep in it too. And I'll be damned if you're gonn
Google Voice (Score:2)