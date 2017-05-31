Mary Meeker's 2017 Internet Trends Report (recode.net) 15
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers partner Mary Meeker delivered her annual rapid-fire internet trends report at Code Conference. Here's the summary: 1. Global smartphone growth is slowing: Smartphone shipments grew 3 percent year over year last year, versus 10 percent the year before.
2. Voice is beginning to replace typing in online queries. Twenty percent of mobile queries were made via voice in 2016, while accuracy is now about 95 percent.
3. In 10 years, Netflix went from 0 to more than 30 percent of home entertainment revenue in the U.S. This is happening while TV viewership continues to decline.
4. Entrepreneurs are often fans of gaming, Meeker said, quoting Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman and Mark Zuckerberg. Global interactive gaming is becoming mainstream, with 2.6 billion gamers in 2017 versus 100 million in 1995.
5. China remains a fascinating market, with huge growth in mobile services and payments and services like on-demand bike sharing.
6. While internet growth is slowing globally, that's not the case in India, the fastest growing large economy. The number of internet users in India grew more than 28 percent in 2016.
7. In the U.S. in 2016, 60 percent of the most highly valued tech companies were founded by first- or second-generation Americans and are responsible for 1.5 million employees. Those companies include tech titans Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook.
8. Healthcare: Wearables are gaining adoption with about 25 percent of Americans owning one, up 12 percent from 2016.
2. Voice is beginning to replace typing in online queries. Twenty percent of mobile queries were made via voice in 2016, while accuracy is now about 95 percent.
3. In 10 years, Netflix went from 0 to more than 30 percent of home entertainment revenue in the U.S. This is happening while TV viewership continues to decline.
4. Entrepreneurs are often fans of gaming, Meeker said, quoting Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman and Mark Zuckerberg. Global interactive gaming is becoming mainstream, with 2.6 billion gamers in 2017 versus 100 million in 1995.
5. China remains a fascinating market, with huge growth in mobile services and payments and services like on-demand bike sharing.
6. While internet growth is slowing globally, that's not the case in India, the fastest growing large economy. The number of internet users in India grew more than 28 percent in 2016.
7. In the U.S. in 2016, 60 percent of the most highly valued tech companies were founded by first- or second-generation Americans and are responsible for 1.5 million employees. Those companies include tech titans Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook.
8. Healthcare: Wearables are gaining adoption with about 25 percent of Americans owning one, up 12 percent from 2016.
Immigrant pandering (Score:1)
I'd love to see the data she derived that statistic from.
Re: (Score:2)
Number 7 sounds fishy (Score:5, Interesting)
7. In the U.S. in 2016, 60 percent of the most highly valued tech companies were founded by first- or second-generation Americans and are responsible for 1.5 million employees. Those companies include tech titans Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook.
It sounds like this bulletpoint had to be massaged multiple times before it gave the "right" answer.
Re: (Score:2)
That's interesting, I had skimmed right over that. Does seem like one heck of a contrived data point!
Apple: (116k employees) Steve Jobs' biological father was Syrian (adoptive father was American). Wozniak maybe had one grandparent who was Canadian?
Alphabet: (~60k employees?) Larry Page, American. Sergey Brin and his family immigrated from the former USSR.
Amazon: (341k employees! wow) Jeff Bezos's adoptive / step-father is from Cuba (opposite of Jobs!), so I guess this counts?
Facebook: (8k employees) Zuckbe
Do you want to play a game... (Score:2)
[...] gaming is becoming mainstream, with 2.6 billion gamers in 2017 versus 100 million in 1995.
I thought that took place back in 2000 when video game companies (~2B gamers) were converging with the movie studios (~2B movie goers) to become multimedia empires. I worked at Accolade/Infogrames/Atari (same company, different owners, multiple personality disorders) when "Enter The Matrix" came into testing. Security for that game was nuts. A half-dozen testers got fired when discs went missing. The game failed to deliver and flopped. The dot com bust put an end to building multimedia empires.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Healthcare wearables more likely have peaked (Score:2)
... with recent reports (that make sense) that data captured by those wearables and presented by whatever s/w often is not all that useful for getting/being healthy.
I missed the memo (Score:3)
Who is Mary Meeker, other than a partner at some random legal, accounting, or advertising firm?
Oh, Wikipedia says it's a venture capital firm. So what?