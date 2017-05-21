Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Networking Wireless Networking Privacy Security

Netgear Adds Support For "Collecting Analytics Data" To Popular R7000 Router 23

Posted by EditorDavid from the watching-the-wifi dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Netgear's latest firmware update for the R7000 includes new support for collecting analytics data. The update release notes include this caution:

NOTE:It is strongly recommended that after the firmware is updated to this version, log back in to the router s web GUI and configure the settings for this feature.

An article on Netgear's KB states updated last week that Netgear collects information including IP addresses, MAC, certain WiFi information, and information about connected devices.

Netgear Adds Support For "Collecting Analytics Data" To Popular R7000 Router More | Reply

Netgear Adds Support For "Collecting Analytics Data" To Popular R7000 Router

Comments Filter:

  • Yup (Score:3)

    by rholtzjr ( 928771 ) on Sunday May 21, 2017 @07:37AM (#54458465) Journal

    Not sure I like the "feature" if it is not configurable to either enable or disable (e.g. opt in/out).

  • It's not made clear at all in TFS, and could be read as if Netgear routers now supported more network stats available to the router's owner.

    That's not it: "Analytics Data" collection is done by Netgear, remotely.

  • "What router analytics data is collected and how is the data being used by NETGEAR? Technical data about the functioning and use of our routers and their WiFi network can help us to more quickly isolate and debug general technical issues, improve router features and functionality, and improve the performance and usability of our routers. Such data may include information regarding the routerâ(TM)s running status, number of devices connected to the router, types of connections, LAN/WAN status, WiFi ba

  • I had this idea a while back. When you collect analytic data like this and feed it back into a correlation engine you can do analysis and look for things like widespread attacks, malware propagation.

    It would be nice to have an open source answer to this.

  • ..and they tell you so in, y'know, the update message.

  • I wonder how inexpensive it would be to replace these commercial routers with equivalent home-built ones.

    Re-purposing an old desktop isn't equivalent due to both space and power consumption. A Raspberry Pi although both small and low power, would need to be augmented with significant further hardware in order to perform an equivalent task.

    Throwing an open-source firmware onto a commercial router is a good idea, but in no way really protects you from a hostile hardware maker (or more accurately, a hostil

Slashdot Top Deals

Some of my readers ask me what a "Serial Port" is. The answer is: I don't know. Is it some kind of wine you have with breakfast?

Close