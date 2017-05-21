Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


typodupeerror
Netgear Adds Support For "Collecting Analytics Data" To Popular R7000 Router 20

Posted by EditorDavid from the watching-the-wifi dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Netgear's latest firmware update for the R7000 includes new support for collecting analytics data. The update release notes include this caution:

NOTE:It is strongly recommended that after the firmware is updated to this version, log back in to the router s web GUI and configure the settings for this feature.

An article on Netgear's KB states updated last week that Netgear collects information including IP addresses, MAC, certain WiFi information, and information about connected devices.

