Netgear Adds Support For "Collecting Analytics Data" To Popular R7000 Router 10
An anonymous reader writes: Netgear's latest firmware update for the R7000 includes new support for collecting analytics data. The update release notes include this caution:
NOTE:It is strongly recommended that after the firmware is updated to this version, log back in to the router s web GUI and configure the settings for this feature.
An article on Netgear's KB states updated last week that Netgear collects information including IP addresses, MAC, certain WiFi information, and information about connected devices.
Ah, but must will stupidly agree to it.
Not sure I like the "feature" if it is not configurable to either enable or disable (e.g. opt in/out).
I'm unsure I even like this "feature" with it being controllable.
Good point
That's not it: "Analytics Data" collection is done by Netgear, remotely.