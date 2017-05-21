Netgear Adds Support For "Collecting Analytics Data" To Popular R7000 Router 29
An anonymous reader writes: Netgear's latest firmware update for the R7000 includes new support for collecting analytics data. The update release notes include this caution:
NOTE:It is strongly recommended that after the firmware is updated to this version, log back in to the router s web GUI and configure the settings for this feature.
An article on Netgear's KB states updated last week that Netgear collects information including IP addresses, MAC, certain WiFi information, and information about connected devices.
Re: (Score:2)
Same here - I'm using a Linux box with iptables to select which traffic that I allow.
And it even more highlights that using DD-WRT is what you should look into if you want to get some level of security on your wireless.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, but must will stupidly agree to it.
Yup (Score:3)
Not sure I like the "feature" if it is not configurable to either enable or disable (e.g. opt in/out).
Notgear... (Score:3)
I'm unsure I even like this "feature" with it being controllable.
Re: (Score:2)
Good point
Re: (Score:2)
Since most such "services" are opt-out most people wouldn't understand it and are afraid to disable it. Same with this UPnP service which is a security hole the size of Valles Marineris.
Clarification: Netgear collects your data (Score:3)
That's not it: "Analytics Data" collection is done by Netgear, remotely.
Hence my new pet name for them... (Score:2)
Notgear.
Re: (Score:3)
If you'd clicked on the link,, or even hovered over it to see the url, you'd have seen "What router analytics data is collected and how is the data being used by NETGEAR?" which makes it pretty obvious that they're talking about data that's sent to the company.
Re:It's a fad! (Score:4, Insightful)
IMHO this shouldn't be more of an outrage than all of the tracking companies involved in collecting user data on various websites,
Well, yes, it should. A web site only tracks users who visit it, using web browsers that cooperate.
A router sees all traffic to and from all addresses for all users.
The collected data from a router would also be of great help to anyone trying to penetrate the network.
Re: (Score:2)
How about a law: collecting data and sending it off-LAN works strictly opt-in only, unless transmitting that data is critical to the advertised functionality of the device or app.
*) please, no discussions or remarks about how no IoT device could ever be desirable.
Their answer (Score:3)
"What router analytics data is collected and how is the data being used by NETGEAR? Technical data about the functioning and use of our routers and their WiFi network can help us to more quickly isolate and debug general technical issues, improve router features and functionality, and improve the performance and usability of our routers. Such data may include information regarding the routerâ(TM)s running status, number of devices connected to the router, types of connections, LAN/WAN status, WiFi bands and channels, IP address, MAC address, serial number, and similar technical data about the use and functioning of the router, as well as its WiFi network."
Good idea (Score:2)
It would be nice to have an open source answer to this.
You can turn that off (Score:3)
..and they tell you so in, y'know, the update message.
Home brew router. (Score:2)
Re-purposing an old desktop isn't equivalent due to both space and power consumption. A Raspberry Pi although both small and low power, would need to be augmented with significant further hardware in order to perform an equivalent task.
Throwing an open-source firmware onto a commercial router is a good idea, but in no way really protects you from a hostile hardware maker (or more accurately, a hostil