Google Launches Google Assistant On the iPhone (venturebeat.com) 4
At its I/O 2017 developer conference, Google announced the Google Assistant is coming to iOS as a standalone app. Previously, the only way for iOS users to get access to the Assistant was through Allo, the Google messaging app nobody uses. For those interested, you can download the Google Assistant on your iOS device here, but keep in mind that your device needs to be running iOS 9.1 or higher. VentureBeat reports: Google Assistant for iPhone won't ship on Apple's mobile devices by default, and naturally won't be as tightly integrated into the OS. But it is addressable by voice and does work with other Google apps on Apple's platform. Apple has API restrictions on iOS, so Google Assistant can't set alarms like Siri can. It can, however, send iMessages for you or start playing music in third-party apps like Spotify. You also won't be able to use the Home button to trigger Google Assistant, so you'll need to use the app icon or a widget.
API? (Score:1)
"Apple has API restrictions on iOS, so Google Assistant can't set alarms like Siri can."
This is BS. iOS allows apps to access Reminders, as well as Calendar events, via the EventKit API framework. If I can write an app that creates reminders via voice, no reason Google can't.
Re: (Score:2)
Neither of those are alarms. Though they can function like alarms.
What about Android? (Score:2)
So if I had an iPhone I could get it, but because I have an Android that's more than a month old, I can't?
c'mon Google! let me download an upgrade from "ok google" to google assistant!