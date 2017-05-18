Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


More Than 35,000 AT&T Workers Threaten Weekend Strike

Posted by msmash
More than 35,000 AT&T workers plan to go on strike on Friday if they don't reach an agreement with the company for new contracts. From a report: The Communications Workers of America union said about 17,000 workers in AT&T's traditional wireline telephone and Internet business in Nevada and California who have been working without a contract for over a year would walk off the job on Friday afternoon for a three day strike if no deal is reached. On Tuesday, the union made a similar threat for 21,000 workers in AT&T's wireless business spread across 36 states and Washington, D.C. Workers are fed up with delays in the negotiations, Dennis Trainor, vice president of CWA District 1, said. "Now, AT&T is facing the possibility of closed stores for the first time ever," Trainor said. "Our demands are clear and have been for months: fair contract or strike. It's now in AT&T's hands to stand with workers or at 3pm Eastern Time on Friday workers will be off the job and onto picket lines across the country."

  • >> walk off the job on Friday afternoon for a three day strike

    How is this different than hitting the weekend 2 hours early? Is it that managers (non-union) have to fill in shifts over the weekend somewhere or what?

    >> AT&T is facing the possibility of closed stores

    What stores? Are there still really"retail phone" stores operating somewhere in the USA?

  • For once they will have a reason for not picking up the phone for hours.

  • Good. (Score:2)

    by hackel ( 10452 )

    AT&T is a pretty terrible corporation. I say let them die, it is long overdue. At least these workers have a union at all! Comcast and Verizon need to come next.

  • Do you mean it? Every time I've ever had to go into a cell phone store it's been filled with slack-jawed morons wasting oxygen playing with their phones. So yeah, I think civilization might survive.

