More Than 35,000 AT&T Workers Threaten Weekend Strike (fortune.com) 14
More than 35,000 AT&T workers plan to go on strike on Friday if they don't reach an agreement with the company for new contracts. From a report: The Communications Workers of America union said about 17,000 workers in AT&T's traditional wireline telephone and Internet business in Nevada and California who have been working without a contract for over a year would walk off the job on Friday afternoon for a three day strike if no deal is reached. On Tuesday, the union made a similar threat for 21,000 workers in AT&T's wireless business spread across 36 states and Washington, D.C. Workers are fed up with delays in the negotiations, Dennis Trainor, vice president of CWA District 1, said. "Now, AT&T is facing the possibility of closed stores for the first time ever," Trainor said. "Our demands are clear and have been for months: fair contract or strike. It's now in AT&T's hands to stand with workers or at 3pm Eastern Time on Friday workers will be off the job and onto picket lines across the country."
I'd up my skillset and look for work elsewhere. They are not forced to work for at&t. There are a bunch of non at&t telcos across the US.
If you're only solution is to stop working to force higher pay, have a plan for when you get replaced.
Myself, I will never work for a union shop. I'm not going to throw away money at dues that do not represent my interests or convictions.
Let's see how you react if you get the same hourly rate after over a decade.
Hell maybe you're just a little overpaid bitch who never truly worked in his life and you have the audacity of looking down on people who earn less than you even though they work more.
The rates probably average out after a while. Out of high school I got a job at a Teamster company, and the only job there was to load and unload trailers. I was making $23 dollars an hour and had all medical/dental/pension, etc paid for... All for a job that literally pretty much any able bodied person could do. Sure it was great for me, but when you looked at similar companies almost all had either gone out of business or were bought out because of the unions unwillingness to negotiate.
The companies wo
How is this different than hitting the weekend 2 hours early? Is it that managers (non-union) have to fill in shifts over the weekend somewhere or what?
>> AT&T is facing the possibility of closed stores
What stores? Are there still really"retail phone" stores operating somewhere in the USA?
What do you mean "two hours early"? Do these people only work from 13:00 to 15:00 on friday?
For once they will have a reason for not picking up the phone for hours.
AT&T is a pretty terrible corporation. I say let them die, it is long overdue. At least these workers have a union at all! Comcast and Verizon need to come next.
