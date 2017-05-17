Comcast's New Wireless Service Goes Live For Current Xfinity Subscribers (digitaltrends.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Digital Trends: Comcast already pipes internet into millions of homes, and now it wants to take its service to the airwaves. In April, the media giant announced the details of a new service, Xfinity Mobile, that will compete toe-to-toe with Google Fi, US Cellular, and incumbents like AT&T and T-Mobile. Now it appears the company is in the initial stages of launching the service nationwide. If you're already an Xfinity subscriber, you can head to the company's new mobile website now to get started. The service is available in all markets in which Comcast already operates. Xfinity Mobile features an unlimited data, talk, and text plan starting at $65 a month for up to five lines ($45 per line for customers with Comcast's top X1 TV packages), or $12 per GB a month a la carte. The unlimited option has been reduced to $45 a month through July 31 for the network's first customers. A combination of Comcast's 16 million Wi-Fi hot spots and Verizon's network will supply coverage, and, as with Google's Fi technology, phones will automatically switch between Wi-Fi and cellular depending on network conditions. Xfinity Mobile customers have their choice of the iPhone, 7, 6S, and SE series, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S7 series, and the LG X Power.
Hooray! (Score:2)
...and here I was just dreaming about ways I could get even more Comcast in my life!
No (Score:2)
If Comcast is just reselling a real carrier's air time then I'll continue to try to subscribe to Consumer Cellular for much less money. Except that no matter how many different ways I tried to sign up today CC's web site landed me on an internal error page, so they are not selling anything until they fix that problem.
Like others I don't want any more Comcast in my life. Less would be just peachy!
The power of greed (Score:1)
Is it not amazing, what the sheer power of KKKorporate greed can do to improve service-offerings and lower prices? For everyone — including the poor, the women, and the children?
That just wouldn't do — we must demand some reasonable regulation to put an end to these developments!
Don't care. (Score:3)
I'm sorry, if Comcast was offering superfast wifi for almost nuthin', I'd still not take them up on it. Doing business with Comcast was such a horrible experience the first time, I can't see myself ever voluntarily buying anything from them again. The very idea makes my skin crawl. Back in the day, I went back to DSL to get away from them. (Later, the local phone company put in fiber, and I've been happily comcast-free ever since.)
Deal breaker: international coverage (Score:2)
One of the nice things about Google Fi is that you get international data coverage at the same rates as in the US. So you can use your phone abroad freely and be sure you won't be incurring in outrageous charges. No more hunting for local prepaid SIM cards, no more changing your number. You're connected 100% of the time. It's one less thing to worry about while you travel.
On the other hand, according to the Xfinity FAQ "Using your phone while abroad (for calls, texts, or data) can lead to data roaming fees,