HTC Launches 'U11' Squeezable Smartphone With Snapdragon 835 CPU, No Headphone Jack

HTC has officially launched its newest flagship smartphone today, the U11 . While it has competitive specifications for a flagship smartphone of 2017, such as a 5.5-inch, Quad HD display, and Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB RAM, it has some unique features of its own. HTC is introducing a new way to interact with the U11 by letting you squeeze the sides of the device to perform different functions . The Verge reports: