Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Verizon Wireless Networking AT&T Businesses Communications Network Networking The Internet United States

Verizon Outbids AT&T For Nationwide 5G Wireless Spectrum (theverge.com) 4

Posted by BeauHD from the can-you-hear-me-now dept.
Verizon has agreed to pay $3.1 billion for wireless spectrum holder Straight Path Communications, beating out rival AT&T, which had offered to buy Straight Path for $1.6 billion in stock. Verizon's acquisition will give it access to the frequencies necessary to build a 5G network across the U.S. The Verge reports: The news that AT&T was aiming to buy the Glen Allen, VA-based Straight Path was first reported last month, prompting a bidding war between the carriers that the WSJ describes as "unusually intense." Straight Path's purchase gives Verizon access to millimeter wave frequencies that are set to be used by 5G networks across the United States, making it a useful purchase from the start. Experts have also noted that the company's owner may also be afforded even more spectrum in future auctions with the FCC, potentially giving Verizon access to the entire 39GHz band down the line.

Verizon Outbids AT&T For Nationwide 5G Wireless Spectrum More | Reply

Verizon Outbids AT&T For Nationwide 5G Wireless Spectrum

Comments Filter:
  • either Verizon over extended itself and is now ripe for the picking (e.g. merger, which with our current administration is a very real possibility) or they're gonna jack prices like crazy. Either way this won't end well.

Slashdot Top Deals

Your files are now being encrypted and thrown into the bit bucket. EOF

Close