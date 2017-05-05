Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Global App Usage Still Rising, and Users in the US Spend 135 Minutes a Day in Them (geekwire.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the how-we-live dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: There's a reason that everyone you look at it is looking at a smartphone. According to the folks whose job it is to track such things, people can't get enough of apps, and global usage of them continues to increase. In its latest usage report, App Annie takes a look at the average user's app usage for the first quarter of 2017 and reaches the conclusion that mobile apps have become vital to our day-to-day lives. Last year's report found that time spent in apps reached 1 trillion hours. The average smartphone user, in the United States and other countries analyzed, used over 30 apps per month. That's about a third of the number that are actually installed on phones in the U.S. People use about 10 apps every day, the data shows, with iPhone users using slightly more than Android users. Utilities and tools are the most commonly used apps on a monthly basis, thanks to pre-installed apps such as Safari on iOS and Google on Android.

  • Apps! (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Appy appers know that apps.... ah, fuck it.
    • Seriously though - everything I do with an "app" is either functionality that used to be embedded in my flip phone's OS, or something I did on my laptop, or on the game console hooked up to the TV.

  • Amazon Kindle... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @01:37PM (#54362133) Homepage
    That sounds about right. I split my time between the Kindle App on the iPhone when I ride the express bus to and fro work, and a Kindle when I read in bed.
  • Is it like credit card debt? Where the average U.S. household has $6000 in credit card debt. But if you look closer at the numbers you find that the vast majority pay off their credit card bill every month or carry a balance of less than $1000, and the average is skewed high because about 10% of households have like $50,000 balances on their credit cards.

    So is that 140 min/day app use (in the U.S.) typical of most users? Or is it just a small percentage of hardcore users on their phones every waking m

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      Or is it just a small percentage of hardcore users on their phones every waking minute who are skewing the mean?

      A friend of mine is such a hard-core user of his iPhone that he carries three backup batteries. I keep telling him to turn off the Facebook app if he wants to get through the day on a single charge.

    • Okay, i admit upfront that i am probably a horrible example of a human being and i need to get outside more. But....

      Scenario one: I spend an hour reading Slashdot on my PC, then two hours reading twitter on my PC, then three hours playing FF14 on my PC or PS4.

      Scenario two: I spend an hour reading Slashdot on my phone, then two hours reading twitter on my phone, then three hours playing FFRK on my phone

      By the metrics they seem to be using in scenario one i spent zero minutes using apps, but in scenario

  • Or applications, back in the day (Score:3)

    by TeknoHog ( 164938 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @01:42PM (#54362193) Homepage Journal
    I also use plenty of userspace programs on automatic data processing machines during the day.
  • The only advantage I find for most of the apps available is that it bypasses the adblocker in my browser. Of course, this is not an advantage for me, but for the people who make money off of those ads.

    There are a few exceptions for apps that make use of may device's hardware. But not many.

