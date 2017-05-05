Global App Usage Still Rising, and Users in the US Spend 135 Minutes a Day in Them (geekwire.com) 24
An anonymous reader shares a report: There's a reason that everyone you look at it is looking at a smartphone. According to the folks whose job it is to track such things, people can't get enough of apps, and global usage of them continues to increase. In its latest usage report, App Annie takes a look at the average user's app usage for the first quarter of 2017 and reaches the conclusion that mobile apps have become vital to our day-to-day lives. Last year's report found that time spent in apps reached 1 trillion hours. The average smartphone user, in the United States and other countries analyzed, used over 30 apps per month. That's about a third of the number that are actually installed on phones in the U.S. People use about 10 apps every day, the data shows, with iPhone users using slightly more than Android users. Utilities and tools are the most commonly used apps on a monthly basis, thanks to pre-installed apps such as Safari on iOS and Google on Android.
Yep. Every time you make a phone call a dialer app is used, even.
Yep. Every time you make a phone call a dialer app is used, even.
Phone call? You mean that smartphones have that capability now?
I suppose there is probably a niche market for actually talking to people on your phone, although I'm not sure who would want that, when it's so much easier to just text them or tag them on a social media post.
Above message was posted from the "BLM\:TRMP" App. The official App interface for the Blm.trmp Blame-Trump-As-A-Service Cloud App. Available now from all the App Stores.
I would pay for this app. Turnabout is fair play given 2008-16, you special, conservative snowflake.
Or is it just a small percentage of hardcore users on their phones every waking minute who are skewing the mean?
A friend of mine is such a hard-core user of his iPhone that he carries three backup batteries. I keep telling him to turn off the Facebook app if he wants to get through the day on a single charge.
Scenario one: I spend an hour reading Slashdot on my PC, then two hours reading twitter on my PC, then three hours playing FF14 on my PC or PS4.
Scenario two: I spend an hour reading Slashdot on my phone, then two hours reading twitter on my phone, then three hours playing FFRK on my phone
By the metrics they seem to be using in scenario one i spent zero minutes using apps, but in scenario
There are a few exceptions for apps that make use of may device's hardware. But not many.