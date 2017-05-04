Majority of US Households Now Cellphone-Only, Government Says (networkworld.com) 18
The National Center for Health Statistics has released a report that says, for the first time in history, U.S. households with landlines are now in the minority. Network World reports: The second 6 months of 2016 was the first time that a majority of American homes had only wireless telephones. Preliminary results from the July-December 2016 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) indicate that 50.8% of American homes did not have a landline telephone but did have at least one wireless telephone (also known as cellular telephones, cell phones, or mobile phones) -- an increase of 2.5 percentage points since the second 6 months of 2015. Young adults (25-34) and those who rent are most likely to live wireless-only, as 70 percent of that demographic lives with a landline.
I wouldn't mind having a land line (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What disaster is averted or lessened by having a land line? The cellular network is more likely to be available (or come back online first) in the event of a disaster.
Re: (Score:2)
What disaster is averted or lessened by having a land line? The cellular network is more likely to be available (or come back online first) in the event of a disaster.
Perhaps where you live, but where I'm at, every time there is a disaster, the cellular network goes down within an hour, as people in the area call their relatives, and exhaust the batteries in the cell towers.
Other than that, I have found that 100 percent of the calls on my soon to be gone land line are scammers.
