T-Mobile Says It Will Launch Nationwide 5G Network In Three Years

T-Mobile announced today its plans for launching a "true" nationwide LTE beginning in 2019, with a complete rollout by 2020. From a report: The nation's third-largest carrier on Tuesday unveiled plans to build out its next-generation wireless network using the radio airwaves it just purchased in a government auction. The focus for its 5G network isn't necessarily speed, but instead broader coverage across the country. It's a surprising move given those airwaves operate on a lower band, which is great for covering long distances but won't give you tremendous speeds. The move goes against the conventional thinking about 5G, which has spurred excitement because of its ability to give you a seemingly supersonic connection to the network. Instead, T-Mobile is stressing a better signal everywhere and the ability to manage multiple devices beyond the phone.

  • Let me just be on record that I like my radiowave based light speed connections between my phone and the tower. I don't want to "upgrade" to something that's merely faster than sound!

    • While true, I'm actually glad the summary didn't suggest 5G was superluminal. On this planet, we obey the Law of Relativity!

    • Yeah, by 2020 I'll expect no less than superluminal.

      Curse you, good sir [shakes fist]. You have beaten me to this very post!!!

      • That's because I was using a communications medium that runs at the (nearly) the speed of light, whereas you were stuck with a mere supersonic communications technology!

  • If the 5G standard is ratified by then (Score:5, Informative)

    AFAIK 5G still isn't official so building a "true" 5G network would need to wait until we know what one is. It aint even scheduled to be ratified until 2020! [theregister.co.uk]

    • AFAIK 5G still isn't official so building a "true" 5G network would need to wait until we know what one is. It aint even scheduled to be ratified until 2020! [theregister.co.uk]

      Yeah, and they call it "true LTE".. I am guessing what they mean is that they are making a 4G network way too late, and is mistaking it for 5G, because they are that incompetent.

      • They were the first network with 4g-class speeds using HSPA+ back in 2011. Even today, they frequently outperform other networks on speed tests. Sitting on my couch, I get 100 mbps on my phone, which is twice the speed of my internet connection through Comcast.

    5G?

    5G?!

    5-fuckin-G?!!

    FIVE-G!!!!

    That's 5 - count'em: 1G, 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G -G's!!!

    Gee.

  • Even though it's really nice to have a very high speed data connection, it's way more important that you can really use your phone even in more remote places.

    With this kind of approach they could surpass Verizon in real world coverage, which would be a huge deal for convincing customers to switch to T-Mobile.

    I write about these things for a living. Almost everything in this article is incorrect or misleading.

    T-Mobile already has a national 4G LTE network, and will use new 600 MHz spectrum to improve the coverage of that network.

    Separately, T-Mobile will build a true 5G network over the next three years. That network will use multiple bands, including some of the new 600 MHz band (it will be shared between 4G and 5G.) By using multiple bands, they can offer coverage and speed with both 4G and 5G networks. They v

  • How is it "surprising" that they are using lower bands that you yourself explain are "great for covering long distances," to do exactly that?

    • distance, bandwidth, pick one. Longer wavelength has a lower shannon limit, so less speed.

        distance, bandwidth, pick one. Longer wavelength has a lower shannon limit, so less speed.

        Uh, yeah. We know that. The point is the network will be operating in an area of spectrum that is better for penetration through buildings and other obsticles, but doesn't allow faster speeds. This is intentional. Yet somehow this is seen as "surprising".

        To use a car analogy. it's like me saying I want to buy a car that's easy to park and gets really high mileage for my commute, then somehow it's "surprising" that I bought Honda Fit instead of a Ford Mustang.

        I think this is more a case of bad editing in the

