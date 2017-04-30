Neowin: Microsoft's Windows Phone Business 'Is Dead' (neowin.net) 37
An anonymous reader quote Neowin: If you've been expecting Microsoft to issue a press release formally announcing the end of its Windows phone business, you're probably hoping for a bit too much. But make no mistake: its phone hardware business is dead. RIP-dead. Send-flowers-dead. Worm-food-dead. Some fans, and even some in the media, have consistently refused to acknowledge this, despite the clear signs in recent quarters. Now, Microsoft's own figures, and its statements regarding its phone division, should make it irrefutably clear that there is no life left in its Windows phone business.
During the quarter ending in December, Microsoft's phone revenue dropped to just $200 million, which included some sales of feature phones, before the company completed its sale of that business unit to Foxconn in November. That figure has now dropped to virtually nothing... Today, as Microsoft published its earnings report for Q3 FY2017, it revealed that its "Phone revenue declined $730 million". Based on its earlier financial disclosures, that means the company's phone hardware revenue fell to just $5 million for the entire quarter ending March 31, 2017. During Microsoft's earnings call today, its chief financial officer, Amy Hood, acknowledged this, stating that there was "no material phone revenue this quarter". The outlook for the next few months is similarly bleak, as Hood predicted "negligible revenue from Phone" in the coming quarter.
I'm replying to the post above because for some reason I cannot just 'Post'.
I have to admit, this makes me sad. I love my Windows Phone, because it is the easiest to program and configure of all the phones in my household (I have an Android for business, my wife has an iPhone from work, and we both have WIndows Phones for personal use)
I find the iPhone and Android very unfriendly unless reconfigured from the ground up. The Windows Phone leaves you the illusion you own it. It is an illusion, it still does
Just b'cos Microsoft has stopped selling them doesn't mean your phones will stop working. If you and your wife like your Windows phones, why're you looking for new hardware? Just stay w/ this one until it dies. I too have all 3 types of phone, and while I use my iPhone due to FaceTime, I do prefer my Lumia 550 over my Moto-X.
I just had this vision of Monty Python's Dead Parrot.
Gee, Wally, I just had this vision that Windows Phone burned down, fell over, then sank into the swamp.
Totally agree - this is sad. I am primarily an iPhone user, and have experience with Android tablets, but I had to use the Windows phone for a while and I ended up liking it better than either. The UI is far less intrusive and needlessly complicated: it just works, to coin a phrase. When my Dad wanted a smartphone, despite his fears of being overwhelmed, I got him a Windows Phone and he had no problems at all. Even he was surprised at how easy it was to use. It was easier than the Jitterbug he replaced. Yet
Which is kind of ironic as that's exactly how the computer OS situation worked out. Windows was the shittiest OS but ended up owning the market much like Android does for phones. Apple is on the sideline in both situations providing an alternative at a premium price.
Under Gates or possibly even Ballmer, this could have been a reality. They both cared about businesses and to a degree consumers, too. This is why there was such an emphasis on usability in Windows until recently. Nedalla cares about one thing and one thing only: subscription services. If it isn't this, he doesn't give too fucks about it. And this totally makes sense, too, he comes from Microsoft's Azure Cloud as a background. Gates was all about being a cutthroat business man, so this is the type of people
Here you go. Build it yourself.
https://learn.adafruit.com/pip... [adafruit.com]
What is the tech world coming to if we lose our grip with Monty Python?
So all Lumias will stop working? (Score:2)
If one has a Lumia, then one can still use it in the ways that one uses a cellphone. Talk, send text messages, use Bing maps for directions, listen to music, watch videos... I don't see any of that stopping. Is there an en masse migration of services to VoLTE-only that would make a Lumia unusable? So that it couldn't be used for Legacy GSM networks?
I agree that the Windows Phone platform has been stagnant, but that only matters if one is heavily into apps and is seeing them pulled from the Windows St
It won't stop working today, but quickly things will become deprecated and unusable. Things like the web browser will stop rendering pages correctly as standards move on. Things like the app stores will start blocking the device. Things like Bing Maps and other utilities that are tied to the device will stop supporting it. Eventually other APIs will move on and no longer work with the device (like ActiveSync). Of course, somewhere in between IT departments will block it form checking email and syncing
The heading and summary use the word "Business" several times. I don't feel that anything more than the end of the phone hardware business was implied?
Microsoft have a big event on Tuesday.
Mega lols if they release a new phone, along with a Surface Pro 5.
Wow...What is Ballmer thinking now? (Score:2)
This is the fella who referred to the Android platform as: -
"...wild," "uncontrolled," and susceptible to malware."
And to iOS as: -
"high priced" and "highly controlled."
Question: Can anyone speculate as to what this Ballmer fella is thinking now?
How is this possible? Gartner said otherwise (Score:2)
Obligatory Reference (Score:3)
RIP-dead. Send-flowers-dead. Worm-food-dead.
"It's pining!" [youtube.com]
"It's not pining, it's passed on! This is an Ex-Phone!"
Microsoft business plan. (Score:2)
Neowin: The PRo MS anti slashdot admits (Score:2)
I use that forum too and if it says it is dead that means alot.
I was hoping it would take around 20% marketshare just for healthy competition even if I do not use it anymore as this would benefit everyone.
:-(
It is not WindowsCE (which sucked) and was a much different and better OS. It usess the same kernel as Windows Server 2012 R2! I loved the UI. Windows 8 rocked on a phone and the back and forward feels more natural than Android. It was stable and very lightweight and ran easier on slower but battery sa
Good riddance! (Score:2)
As we witness the end of this sad tale, let us not forget that Microsoft tried to hijack Nokia's rabidly loyal userbase by planting one of their own as CEO and switching the company to WP, only to be universally rejected. They killed the top-selling smartphone system of the time (Symbian) and the new system that everyone was hyped for (MeeGo), all to peddle a late, rushed, still unfinished piece of crap that no one wanted.
So, good fucking riddance to stillborn WP, the mobile equivalent of "this is why we ca
Spoiler alert (Score:2)
At least their Zune business is alive and well.