Neowin: Microsoft's Windows Phone Business 'Is Dead'

An anonymous reader quote Neowin: If you've been expecting Microsoft to issue a press release formally announcing the end of its Windows phone business, you're probably hoping for a bit too much. But make no mistake: its phone hardware business is dead. RIP-dead. Send-flowers-dead. Worm-food-dead. Some fans, and even some in the media, have consistently refused to acknowledge this, despite the clear signs in recent quarters. Now, Microsoft's own figures, and its statements regarding its phone division, should make it irrefutably clear that there is no life left in its Windows phone business.

During the quarter ending in December, Microsoft's phone revenue dropped to just $200 million, which included some sales of feature phones, before the company completed its sale of that business unit to Foxconn in November. That figure has now dropped to virtually nothing... Today, as Microsoft published its earnings report for Q3 FY2017, it revealed that its "Phone revenue declined $730 million". Based on its earlier financial disclosures, that means the company's phone hardware revenue fell to just $5 million for the entire quarter ending March 31, 2017. During Microsoft's earnings call today, its chief financial officer, Amy Hood, acknowledged this, stating that there was "no material phone revenue this quarter". The outlook for the next few months is similarly bleak, as Hood predicted "negligible revenue from Phone" in the coming quarter.

    What is the tech world coming to if we lose our grip with Monty Python?

  • If one has a Lumia, then one can still use it in the ways that one uses a cellphone. Talk, send text messages, use Bing maps for directions, listen to music, watch videos... I don't see any of that stopping. Is there an en masse migration of services to VoLTE-only that would make a Lumia unusable? So that it couldn't be used for Legacy GSM networks?

    I agree that the Windows Phone platform has been stagnant, but that only matters if one is heavily into apps and is seeing them pulled from the Windows St

      It won't stop working today, but quickly things will become deprecated and unusable. Things like the web browser will stop rendering pages correctly as standards move on. Things like the app stores will start blocking the device. Things like Bing Maps and other utilities that are tied to the device will stop supporting it. Eventually other APIs will move on and no longer work with the device (like ActiveSync). Of course, somewhere in between IT departments will block it form checking email and syncing

    • If one has a Lumia, then one can still use it in the ways that one uses a cellphone. Talk, send text messages, use Bing maps for directions, listen to music, watch videos... I don't see any of that stopping. Is there an en masse migration of services to VoLTE-only that would make a Lumia unusable? So that it couldn't be used for Legacy GSM networks?

      The heading and summary use the word "Business" several times. I don't feel that anything more than the end of the phone hardware business was implied?

  • This is the fella who referred to the Android platform as: -

    "...wild," "uncontrolled," and susceptible to malware."

    And to iOS as: -

    "high priced" and "highly controlled."

    Question: Can anyone speculate as to what this Ballmer fella is thinking now?

      Ballmer wasn't wrong, he just didn't realize that consumers would put up with that. However, Microsoft learned these lessons and applying them with Win10 desktop.
  • I distinctly remember Gartner forecasting that Windows Phone would become the second most used smartphone OS, just slightly behind Android. Usually, their forecasts are super accurate even going 20 years into the future. And it was obvious at the time: Windows Phone had doubled its market share from 0.4% in 2011 to 0.8% in 2012. From this rich dataset, Gartner did they only sensible thing to produce a forecast: They assumed the same growth rate for the coming years and predicted 1.6%, 3.2%, 6.4%, 12.8%

  • Successful phase 3. Extinguish.

    I was hoping it would take around 20% marketshare just for healthy competition even if I do not use it anymore as this would benefit everyone. :-(

    It is not WindowsCE (which sucked) and was a much different and better OS. It usess the same kernel as Windows Server 2012 R2! I loved the UI. Windows 8 rocked on a phone and the back and forward feels more natural than Android. It was stable and very lightweight and ran easier on slower but battery sa

  • As we witness the end of this sad tale, let us not forget that Microsoft tried to hijack Nokia's rabidly loyal userbase by planting one of their own as CEO and switching the company to WP, only to be universally rejected. They killed the top-selling smartphone system of the time (Symbian) and the new system that everyone was hyped for (MeeGo), all to peddle a late, rushed, still unfinished piece of crap that no one wanted.

    So, good fucking riddance to stillborn WP, the mobile equivalent of "this is why we ca

