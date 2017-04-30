As Print Surges, Ebook Sales Plunge Nearly 20% (cnn.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: Sales of consumer ebooks plunged 17% in the U.K. in 2016, according to the Publishers Association. Sales of physical books and journals went up by 7% over the same period, while children's books surged 16%. The same trend is on display in the U.S., where ebook sales declined 18.7% over the first nine months of 2016, according to the Association of American Publishers. Paperback sales were up 7.5% over the same period, and hardback sales increased 4.1%...
Sales of e-readers declined by more than 40% between 2011 and 2016, according to consumer research group Euromonitor International. "E-readers, which was once a promising category, saw its sales peak in 2011. Its success was short-lived, as it spiraled downwards within a year with the entry of tablets," Euromonitor said in a research note.
The article includes an even more interesting statistic: that one-third of adults tried a "digital detox" in 2016, limiting their personal use of electronics. Are any Slashdot readers trying to limit their own screen time -- or reading fewer ebooks?
I like them for convenience. I've got an ereader on my tablet that syncs with the one on my phone. When I'm at home I'll read on the tablet, which has a much bigger display, but when I'm out, I can read the book on my phone. I find it convenient, and don't really read any fiction in real book form anymore.
Maybe it's the surging price of ebooks. Ebooks are often close to the price of the hard cover, and generally more than the cost of the paperback... Add in the cost of a reader. And a smattering of DRM to lock you into one store or another.
The industry has done pretty much everything it can to make ebooks not worth using.
I agree there's not really any cost savings, but I read ebooks largely for convenience. As to DRM, the only place it really fucks me up is graphic novels, which I have yet to figure out how to unlock, but for anything I buy off of Google Play, thus far a combination of Adobe Digital Editions 4 and ePUBee seems to do the trick. I appreciate that at some point that won't work any more, and then I may have to reconsider how I consume books (at the moment I buy a book, immediately rip out the DRM and then archi
When anyone can get a book 'printed' and subsequently review said book on amazon until it has a high rating, the old cost of production/distribution barrier to entry becomes the new filter of quality.
Indeed. There is so much garbage on Kindle now, even with a specific search there's tons of useless "books" that are either a low-quality blog post or a sales pitch for some other service, it ruins the whole experience.
I like ebooks and I like Kindle features like being able to see all the highlights I made in a central web page. But lately I spend so much time "shopping" before buying a book that I'm starting to consider going back to the actual bookstore.
Manuals & tech info are an entirely different thing, of course, at least until I can get a big, flexible (as in bendable and unbreakable) speedy ereader.
How many of those 900 books are still relevant? You probably have classics worth re-reading, but I bet you also have things like "Writing Java Applets in 24h With Jbuilder 3.0".
A physical library that has obsolete books is basically hoarding. I have obsolete ebooks but I don't download them on my Kindle or tablet, I can access them if needed but in the meantime they're Amazon's problem and that works well for everyone involved.
People are being trendy. Old farts have decided to do a "digital detox" for a while. In ten years it will have as much meaning as their Atkins diet. In the end, we all try to limit our unproductive time - but reading is reading, and cutting out your reading just because it is on a "screen" is straight-up retarded. Or trendy. Whatever, I need a smoothy cleanse.
... so if you have smartphones taped to the underside of the toilet it's probably time to detox.
I haven't tried, but I expect that taping them to the underside of the toilet would make them awfully hard to read.
I still get hardcovers if the topic seems interesting enough and appears to have a long term value.
I don't get DRM ebooks, they are a pain and a burden. I tried one amazon ebook "reamde" for kicks and one google playstore book, a thick WP devguide. DRM turned me off quickly in both cases. Reamde I'll get as paperback some day if I want to read it again and got the WP book as a zero-fuss PDF.
I do have my fat Oreillys as PDF too - way easyer to lug around on my tablet. But getting them through official chanel
I love my kindle but ever since the various publishers and amazon settled and they started setting their own prices, the ebook prices are way too expensive. In a lot of cases they are more expensive than the print copies and they have way more restrictions. I can't lend or give them to my brother (some pubs allow lending but only N times and only for 2 weeks at a time, which is absolutely ridiculous). I can't donate the book to a library if I don't plan to read it again. I would be ok with these restric
Everybody has an anecdote. Mine is that I don't know anybody who reads books on a gadget.
I've noticed several times that ebooks are not only as expensive as regular books, but sometimes even more. Paper books sometimes get discounts that make them cheaper than ebooks. Why would anyone pay more for bits?
Next month's headline:
"As EBooks Surge, Paper Book Sales Plunge Nearly 20%"
It's almost as if things went in cycles or had ebbs and flows....
Here's a more thorough analysis of the trends, (in pretty, easy to understand graphs)
http://authorearnings.com/repo... [authorearnings.com]
In short, Market share of the publishers reporting their sales is *way* down.
"The article includes an even more interesting statistic: that one-third of adults tried a "digital detox" in 2016, limiting their personal use of electronics. Are any Slashdot readers trying to limit their own screen time -- or reading fewer ebooks?"
No, I've always been able to manage my horrific, debilitating "digital addiction" without it spinning out of control. There's thing thing, it's called the "OFF" button...you should try it sometime.
