Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Stats Books Portables

As Print Surges, Ebook Sales Plunge Nearly 20% (cnn.com) 26

Posted by EditorDavid from the book-reports dept.
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: Sales of consumer ebooks plunged 17% in the U.K. in 2016, according to the Publishers Association. Sales of physical books and journals went up by 7% over the same period, while children's books surged 16%. The same trend is on display in the U.S., where ebook sales declined 18.7% over the first nine months of 2016, according to the Association of American Publishers. Paperback sales were up 7.5% over the same period, and hardback sales increased 4.1%...

Sales of e-readers declined by more than 40% between 2011 and 2016, according to consumer research group Euromonitor International. "E-readers, which was once a promising category, saw its sales peak in 2011. Its success was short-lived, as it spiraled downwards within a year with the entry of tablets," Euromonitor said in a research note.
The article includes an even more interesting statistic: that one-third of adults tried a "digital detox" in 2016, limiting their personal use of electronics. Are any Slashdot readers trying to limit their own screen time -- or reading fewer ebooks?

As Print Surges, Ebook Sales Plunge Nearly 20% More | Reply

As Print Surges, Ebook Sales Plunge Nearly 20%

Comments Filter:
  • I happen to like eBooks very much. I like being able to check them out of the library online.

    • I like them for convenience. I've got an ereader on my tablet that syncs with the one on my phone. When I'm at home I'll read on the tablet, which has a much bigger display, but when I'm out, I can read the book on my phone. I find it convenient, and don't really read any fiction in real book form anymore.

  • ebooks are friggin expensive (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe it's the surging price of ebooks. Ebooks are often close to the price of the hard cover, and generally more than the cost of the paperback... Add in the cost of a reader. And a smattering of DRM to lock you into one store or another.

    The industry has done pretty much everything it can to make ebooks not worth using.

    • I agree there's not really any cost savings, but I read ebooks largely for convenience. As to DRM, the only place it really fucks me up is graphic novels, which I have yet to figure out how to unlock, but for anything I buy off of Google Play, thus far a combination of Adobe Digital Editions 4 and ePUBee seems to do the trick. I appreciate that at some point that won't work any more, and then I may have to reconsider how I consume books (at the moment I buy a book, immediately rip out the DRM and then archi

  • Filters (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    When anyone can get a book 'printed' and subsequently review said book on amazon until it has a high rating, the old cost of production/distribution barrier to entry becomes the new filter of quality.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      Indeed. There is so much garbage on Kindle now, even with a specific search there's tons of useless "books" that are either a low-quality blog post or a sales pitch for some other service, it ruins the whole experience.

      I like ebooks and I like Kindle features like being able to see all the highlights I made in a central web page. But lately I spend so much time "shopping" before buying a book that I'm starting to consider going back to the actual bookstore.

  • As an avid reader, I like my front illuminated ebook reader very much, thank you. And I don't regret a bit having to bring with me the latest big book (often not very well printed, or with a too small or too largh font) on the train to/from work to read.
    Manuals & tech info are an entirely different thing, of course, at least until I can get a big, flexible (as in bendable and unbreakable) speedy ereader.
  • if I want to go through page of a tech book, I can have a few colored page marker and go very quickly from 1 page to the next, it is far more slower with ebook. And the feeling of paper in hand is.... I dunno , psychologically better ? OTOH I am now by 900 books at home and it starts to cover literally whole walls.... But one things I remarked : more and more people go to my local bookshop than it was 4 years ago...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      How many of those 900 books are still relevant? You probably have classics worth re-reading, but I bet you also have things like "Writing Java Applets in 24h With Jbuilder 3.0".

      A physical library that has obsolete books is basically hoarding. I have obsolete ebooks but I don't download them on my Kindle or tablet, I can access them if needed but in the meantime they're Amazon's problem and that works well for everyone involved.

  • People are being trendy. Old farts have decided to do a "digital detox" for a while. In ten years it will have as much meaning as their Atkins diet. In the end, we all try to limit our unproductive time - but reading is reading, and cutting out your reading just because it is on a "screen" is straight-up retarded. Or trendy. Whatever, I need a smoothy cleanse.

  • I still get hardcovers if the topic seems interesting enough and appears to have a long term value.

    I don't get DRM ebooks, they are a pain and a burden. I tried one amazon ebook "reamde" for kicks and one google playstore book, a thick WP devguide. DRM turned me off quickly in both cases. Reamde I'll get as paperback some day if I want to read it again and got the WP book as a zero-fuss PDF.

    I do have my fat Oreillys as PDF too - way easyer to lug around on my tablet. But getting them through official chanel

  • I'm sure the industry has nothing to worry about. The public just can't be getting smarter and wise to the evils of DRM and the limitations that the supposed ownership of digital media such as ebooks that it puts on them.
  • I like being able to enlarge the text without having to buy a large-print edition, if it exists. Moving my nose closer to the page just makes it harder to focus, before anyone suggests what Lister suggested to Kryten.

  • I love my kindle but ever since the various publishers and amazon settled and they started setting their own prices, the ebook prices are way too expensive. In a lot of cases they are more expensive than the print copies and they have way more restrictions. I can't lend or give them to my brother (some pubs allow lending but only N times and only for 2 weeks at a time, which is absolutely ridiculous). I can't donate the book to a library if I don't plan to read it again. I would be ok with these restric

  • It might be time for the e-book fad to slow down. They'll always be around, but I think that most regular readers have tried them at this point, and found something lacking.

    Everybody has an anecdote. Mine is that I don't know anybody who reads books on a gadget.

  • Cost? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've noticed several times that ebooks are not only as expensive as regular books, but sometimes even more. Paper books sometimes get discounts that make them cheaper than ebooks. Why would anyone pay more for bits?

  • Next month's headline:

    "As EBooks Surge, Paper Book Sales Plunge Nearly 20%"

    It's almost as if things went in cycles or had ebbs and flows....

  • Here's a more thorough analysis of the trends, (in pretty, easy to understand graphs)

    http://authorearnings.com/repo... [authorearnings.com]

    In short, Market share of the publishers reporting their sales is *way* down.

  • Though I enjoy reading books on my tablet very much, I've been buying fewer ebooks recently. This is mainly because many of the things I want to read are not available in any ebook format. So I've already bought many books as epubs (even things I already have in print version), but as I look for more obscure things, I'm not having as much luck. I can understand why a publisher wouldn't want to go to all the trouble of converting the complete short stories of W. Somerset Maugham, for example, to electroni

  • "The article includes an even more interesting statistic: that one-third of adults tried a "digital detox" in 2016, limiting their personal use of electronics. Are any Slashdot readers trying to limit their own screen time -- or reading fewer ebooks?"

    No, I've always been able to manage my horrific, debilitating "digital addiction" without it spinning out of control. There's thing thing, it's called the "OFF" button...you should try it sometime.

    "I can quit any time I want, I just don't want any of those time

Slashdot Top Deals

Frankly, Scarlett, I don't have a fix. -- Rhett Buggler

Close