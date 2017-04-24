Slashdot Asks: Which Wireless Carrier Do You Prefer? 6
Earlier this year, telecommunications giants like T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint were battling to see who could release the best unlimited data plan(s). T-Mobile started the domino chain reaction with the launch of its "One" unlimited plan in August. But the competition became especially fierce in February when Verizon introduced unlimited data plans of their own, causing Sprint and AT&T to unveil new unlimited data plans that same week, both of which have their own restrictions and pricing. Each of the four major carriers have since continued to tweak their plans to ultimately undercut their competitors and retain as many customers are possible.
Given how almost everyone has a smartphone these days and the thirst for data has never been higher, we'd like to ask you about your current wireless carrier and plan. Which wireless carrier and plan do you have any why? Is there any one carrier or unlimited data plan that stands out from the others? T-Mobile, for example, recently announced that it added 1.1 million customers in Q1 2017, which means that it has added more than 1 million customers every quarter for the past four years. Have they managed to earn your business?
AT&T (Score:3)
AT&T customer here for several years. Evaluated all of the main carriers and a few mvno plays last year, including a trial with T-Mobile who came the closest in service quality. Ended up staying with AT&T.
Re: (Score:2)
I went from Verizon to T-Mobile to Google Fi, which suits me well as a very low-end mobile data user (typically 500MB per month mobile and 25GB wifi). It would be a terrible choice for heavy mobile data users, though, as data is strictly pay as you go (a cent per megabyte). And what I do like is that they don't pack in every conceivable fee like some of the others. $20 per month, about $5 for data, and $5 in taxes and fees.
Keeping the subject matter relevant to geeks (Score:3)
No data, pay as you go only. (Score:2)
I have wifi in enough places if I actually need data, and otherwise I'm out and about, and don't need it.
I refuse to deal with contracts, locking me into shitty deals when better ones come out, their prices are over the top for data as is, always has been.
They keep trying to add more value but take more dollars while as employers they keep trying to add more value but not pay more. People are trying to minimize the money you get constantly while trying to maximize what they take from you.
Their only luck whe
T-Mo (Score:2)
Features: unlimited calls, unlimited texts, 2.5GB/month per line, unlimited international calling to 120 countries, unlimited (3G) international data roaming and texts.
Cost breakdown: $50 + 30 + 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 (unlimited international calling) + taxes = $202
I live in the northeast, coverage and speeds are excellent. Travel hasn't been an issue for me but I don't venture into the r