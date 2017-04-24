Slashdot Asks: Which Wireless Carrier Do You Prefer? 76
Earlier this year, telecommunications giants like T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint were battling to see who could release the best unlimited data plan(s). T-Mobile started the domino chain reaction with the launch of its "One" unlimited plan in August. But the competition became especially fierce in February when Verizon introduced unlimited data plans of their own, causing Sprint and AT&T to unveil new unlimited data plans that same week, both of which have their own restrictions and pricing. Each of the four major carriers have since continued to tweak their plans to ultimately undercut their competitors and retain as many customers are possible.
Given how almost everyone has a smartphone these days and the thirst for data has never been higher, we'd like to ask you about your current wireless carrier and plan. Which wireless carrier and plan do you have any why? Is there any one carrier or unlimited data plan that stands out from the others? T-Mobile, for example, recently announced that it added 1.1 million customers in Q1 2017, which means that it has added more than 1 million customers every quarter for the past four years. Have they managed to earn your business?
AT&T customer here for several years. Evaluated all of the main carriers and a few mvno plays last year, including a trial with T-Mobile who came the closest in service quality. Ended up staying with AT&T.
I went from Verizon to T-Mobile to Google Fi, which suits me well as a very low-end mobile data user (typically 500MB per month mobile and 25GB wifi). It would be a terrible choice for heavy mobile data users, though, as data is strictly pay as you go (a cent per megabyte). And what I do like is that they don't pack in every conceivable fee like some of the others. $20 per month, about $5 for data, and $5 in taxes and fees.
AT&T and Verizon tend to flipflop in terms of which has better price offerings and which has bigger asshole policies and shitty customer service.
Coverage / signal reliability varies by specific location. Bandwidth during peak times also varies, load increases then they up backhaul bandwith and it gets better for a while.
So for me, Verizon is currently better where I am. Two years ago it was AT&T, and in a year they'll probably be better again.
But both of them still piss me off all the time. Better i
I'm AT&T mostly because I inherited it from a work account. It did have the best voice coverage of anything else in the state. I don't care about data plans though, so I bought the minimum allowed for smart phones, which I think is ridiculous (they should allow no dataplan if that's the customer choice, otherwise it's just another expensive tacked-on fee).
Especially when (Score:3)
You travel overseas. AT&T makes this very simple and has deals with local phone companies in ever country I, and people I know, have traveled. It took all of 2 minutes to enable, and while perhaps a few bucks more than some of the other methods required nothing extra. No hardware swapping, no hassle.
Prices have come down recently, which made me happy. Price was my only knock against AT&T, and I have been a customer since the iPhone 3 which had no choice but AT&T.
If you can be careful with your calling when overseas, T-Mobile has a great offering: data (slow, but usable) is free. SMS is free. Calls cost money, but not too much and, if you use WiFi calling, calls become free.
T-Mobile has had this for years as well. Their current plan actually offers
/free/ roaming to most countries. I travel to Canada and Mexico on a regular basis, and voice and data at LTE speeds are included in the base package for free. In Europe, roaming is also free, but not always high speed.
Keeping the subject matter relevant to geeks (Score:5, Informative)
They all suck.
No data, pay as you go only. (Score:3)
I have wifi in enough places if I actually need data, and otherwise I'm out and about, and don't need it.
I refuse to deal with contracts, locking me into shitty deals when better ones come out, their prices are over the top for data as is, always has been.
They keep trying to add more value but take more dollars while as employers they keep trying to add more value but not pay more. People are trying to minimize the money you get constantly while trying to maximize what they take from you.
Their only luck when it comes to me is that in todays day and age everyone has to have a phone, and a landline is just as expensive (as intended).
T-Mo (Score:3)
Features: unlimited calls, unlimited texts, 2.5GB/month per line, unlimited international calling to 120 countries, unlimited (3G) international data roaming and texts.
Cost breakdown: $50 + 30 + 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 (unlimited international calling) + taxes = $202
I live in the northeast, coverage and speeds are excellent. Travel hasn't been an issue for me but I don't venture into the rurals.
I have to travel internationally every couple of years and the TMo international is no joke. Upon landing in Beijing you get a 'Welcome to China' text and service includes unlimited pokey 2G data speed data that goes straight through TMo's US servers so the websites blocked normally in China work just fine. Coverage is most excellent; pretty much any city or town, just not out in the countryside.
additionnal lines (Score:2)
honest question from someone who lives in a country where these kind of cheap ($10) additional lines do not exist. What is stopping group of friends from subscribing together and splitting the bill? One must be an idiot to get one line for $50 when you can get 8 for an average of $17.50/line before tax and your international calling add-on.
Nothing.
Some years ago, I worked for a large company and what they did was group their cellphone users into family plans. I could see the total usage of the group (other employees) in the same plan as I was on (no call records, just total minutes).
Project Fi (Score:2)
I use Google Project Fi. Just because.
Same here, no regrets.
I get coverage from T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular, so you really have to be in the middle of bum fuck nowhere to not have anything.
The only downside would be to people who are heavy mobile data users, as it is strictly pay for what you use on data. With WIFI being everywhere I only use a small amount of mobile data these days, so paying ~$24-25/ month for phone + data is pretty sweet, especially after years and years with VZW and USC.
Hey, have you ever even been to Bum Fuck, Nowhere you insensitive clod?
Project Fi works fine here, especially in our city center (central Bum Fuck). Perhaps you were on the very outskirts of Bum Fuck, or maybe in our sister city Western Bumble Fuck, Nowhere when you had reception issues.
Shout out to Project Fi and Republic Wireless
I'm on Project Fi and my kids are on Republic Wireless
Ting (Score:3)
https://ting.com/ [ting.com]
Ditto. Unlimited data is for people who just like giving away money.
Verizon (Score:2)
4 smartphones and a Samsung LTE tablet, unlimited data plan, heavy data users, $279/mo includes payments for a Pixel phone and a Droid high end phone (we own the iPhone 6+ and 6S). Always have good coverage, good calls, no drops, fast data, no complaints. We've been with Verizon since our first cell phones. We're always open to offers, but so far no one has beat VZ on quality. Price maybe, but connections, stability, speed and quality count for a lot. Cheap service isn't a value if you can't use it.
Verizon (Score:1)
This question is very subjective... (Score:2)
been on AT&T for almost 10 years now (Score:2)
They're not the best but i don't care. i have a 6 line account where my mom and in-laws pitch in for their part. $270 a month including all taxes and paying installments on two iphones.
just switched to unlimited and I get HBO included along with a $25 discount on Direct TV now which is great since my internet is only $45. $25 a month for TV i was watching the NBA playoffs yesterday and will be watching the Yankees this summer and the NFL this fall. Another $10 a month and I'll get college football
Straight Talk (at&t) (Score:2)
dunno (Score:2)
I had ATT for years and generally no issues with them in my area, my wife has used various services on the sprint network and is now with sprint, and it mostly seems ok
my current phone is on Verizon, and wow for as much crap they talk, at least in my area, it sucks donkey ass, its constantly at 3g or lower, often with no mobile data, and it drops at a gnats fart, not impressed for as much as it would be costing me.... now to be fair its mostly fine when I travel to other large area's, but I don't do that bu
Verizon (Score:2)
Verizon has the best coverage here.
Att is very close in coverage and is faster in town.
T-mobile has great speeds nearly everywhere you can get a signal but there are still too many places that I can't.
Sprint suprisingly has fairly good coverage here but their speeds are terrible everywhere 8Mbps tops.
I hate them all (Score:2)
They may have ben given away in the beginning, but since 1994, spectrum licenses have been auctioned [fcc.gov]
Google Fi (Score:2)
Most of the time *I'm* the wireless carrier, and it saved so much money over what I was paying Sprint, it paid for the phone in 4 months (for the Nexus 5X).
Silly question (Score:2)
I am fortunate that my phone will show me monthly usage (Settings >> Wireless & Networks >> Data Usage) so I can quickly understand which restrictions are irrelevant to me. And, yes, headroom/carryover are parts of that equation.
T-Mobile, despite issues (Score:2)
Unfortunately, we only have 4 real options in the US. Everyone else is just piggybacking on one of them.
I like to be able to use whatever phone I want, gotten from anywhere, without needing to buy it through my carrier, and which I can keep updated without needing to crack it.
That means I refuse to use a carrier with a sufficiently proprietary network technology that enables them to be assholes about devices. This excludes Verizon and Sprint right off the bat.
So my only real options are AT&T or T-Mobil
verizon and sprint still use CDMA for voice. AT&T and Verizon have VoLTE on newer phones but it's still flaky and the older tech works better.
TMO and Xfinity WiFi (Score:2)
T-Mobile is pretty good in my area, they really got good after the AT&T deal fell through and they picked up extra spectrum. But I also take advantage of the Xfinity wifi hotspots I get through Comcast, which are great when they work and save a lot of data on the LTE side. And they were the first US company to do wifi calling and are pretty good at it. I have an iPad and iPhone 7 that both have the latest LTE radios to get the 700 MHz band. Pricing isn't too bad either, I get a discount through work on
Carrier comparison (Score:2)
Many who comment here will have a reason that they chose one carrier over one other carrier. They may have switched carriers. I always found that the latest carrier plan was better than the competition, and that it would go back and forth or be too confusing to come up with one clear answer. I actually have iPhones and aPhones on 5 carriers. I also travel the world quite a bit. Domestically, all the carriers are good for most unless you live in an area not covered by some. I remember times when Verizon was
Virgin Mobile (Score:2)
Ting (Score:2)
But seriously, if you don't use a ton of data, fuck every other carrier. Ting is an MVNO that's incredibly cheap, allows you to bring your own device, runs on Sprint for CDMA and they won't say for GSM. But get a GSM phone because whether its AT&T or Tmobile the cost is the same and the reception is better. How cheap? You pay only for what you use, no fixed monthly fees beyond lines and the usage rates for anything other than data are great.
If that sounds like
GSM: AT&T (Score:1)
AT&T Next Family Plan 15GB with 5 lines, and corporate discount. I'm at the sweet spot price-wise for 5 lines. When I switched, at least 3 of the phones were still under contract, and were released upon switching.
Went with them because they were the first with iPhones (had a 3G), and supported GSM (for European travel).
Not going to unlimited because I don't care about DirectTV.
Virgin Mobile (Score:2)
Some 15 years ago I drove from San Diego to Oklahoma with my sister. She had Verizon. She had signal between cities when I had nothing. Then again, she was paying twice what I was. When I got close to a city I got a signal.
Few years ago I drove from San Diego to Salt Lake City, then to Montana. Never had an issue with signal strength.
Telstra (Score:2)
Tel$tra
Short answer.... (Score:2)
In my case its Ting, an MVNO that operates on both the Sprint and Tmobile infrastructure.. I buy my own phones, currently a Nexus 4, and refuse to do contracts.. With Ting, you only pay for what you *actually* use. My only nit with them (and its not just them) is their data usage prices are a bit steep.. For instance, my phone bill for TWO phones this month was $21.. It was that low as wife's phone was turned off most of the month, and I only used less than 100Mb of data.. On average, in normal months, the
verizon reseller (Score:2)
Upside vs. vzw branded: It's really cheap. $10/mo for a basic plan, and $.015/mb $.015/min $.01/txt PAYG. Or $30/mo for 1.5GB, 750min, 750txt.
MVNO's are by nature a little flakey, and i've seen warnings on web forums about the puppy operator be
Fuck the data plan! (Score:2)