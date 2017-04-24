Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Slashdot Asks: Which Wireless Carrier Do You Prefer?

Posted by BeauHD
Earlier this year, telecommunications giants like T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint were battling to see who could release the best unlimited data plan(s). T-Mobile started the domino chain reaction with the launch of its "One" unlimited plan in August. But the competition became especially fierce in February when Verizon introduced unlimited data plans of their own, causing Sprint and AT&T to unveil new unlimited data plans that same week, both of which have their own restrictions and pricing. Each of the four major carriers have since continued to tweak their plans to ultimately undercut their competitors and retain as many customers are possible.

Given how almost everyone has a smartphone these days and the thirst for data has never been higher, we'd like to ask you about your current wireless carrier and plan. Which wireless carrier and plan do you have any why? Is there any one carrier or unlimited data plan that stands out from the others? T-Mobile, for example, recently announced that it added 1.1 million customers in Q1 2017, which means that it has added more than 1 million customers every quarter for the past four years. Have they managed to earn your business?

Slashdot Asks: Which Wireless Carrier Do You Prefer?

  • AT&T (Score:3)

    by slasher999 ( 513533 ) on Monday April 24, 2017 @08:08PM (#54295325)

    AT&T customer here for several years. Evaluated all of the main carriers and a few mvno plays last year, including a trial with T-Mobile who came the closest in service quality. Ended up staying with AT&T.

    • Re: AT&T (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      AT&T and Verizon tend to flipflop in terms of which has better price offerings and which has bigger asshole policies and shitty customer service.
      Coverage / signal reliability varies by specific location. Bandwidth during peak times also varies, load increases then they up backhaul bandwith and it gets better for a while.

      So for me, Verizon is currently better where I am. Two years ago it was AT&T, and in a year they'll probably be better again.

      But both of them still piss me off all the time. Better i

    • I'm AT&T mostly because I inherited it from a work account. It did have the best voice coverage of anything else in the state. I don't care about data plans though, so I bought the minimum allowed for smart phones, which I think is ridiculous (they should allow no dataplan if that's the customer choice, otherwise it's just another expensive tacked-on fee).

    • You travel overseas. AT&T makes this very simple and has deals with local phone companies in ever country I, and people I know, have traveled. It took all of 2 minutes to enable, and while perhaps a few bucks more than some of the other methods required nothing extra. No hardware swapping, no hassle.

      Prices have come down recently, which made me happy. Price was my only knock against AT&T, and I have been a customer since the iPhone 3 which had no choice but AT&T.

      • If you can be careful with your calling when overseas, T-Mobile has a great offering: data (slow, but usable) is free. SMS is free. Calls cost money, but not too much and, if you use WiFi calling, calls become free.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by quetwo ( 1203948 )

        T-Mobile has had this for years as well. Their current plan actually offers /free/ roaming to most countries. I travel to Canada and Mexico on a regular basis, and voice and data at LTE speeds are included in the base package for free. In Europe, roaming is also free, but not always high speed.

  • Keeping the subject matter relevant to geeks (Score:5, Informative)

    by redmid17 ( 1217076 ) on Monday April 24, 2017 @08:11PM (#54295345)
    It's not as if there is a website that does yearly reviews of things like this: http://www.consumerreports.org... [consumerreports.org]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They all suck.

  • No data, pay as you go only. (Score:3)

    by Tyr07 ( 2300912 ) on Monday April 24, 2017 @08:16PM (#54295373) Homepage

    I have wifi in enough places if I actually need data, and otherwise I'm out and about, and don't need it.

    I refuse to deal with contracts, locking me into shitty deals when better ones come out, their prices are over the top for data as is, always has been.

    They keep trying to add more value but take more dollars while as employers they keep trying to add more value but not pay more. People are trying to minimize the money you get constantly while trying to maximize what they take from you.

    Their only luck when it comes to me is that in todays day and age everyone has to have a phone, and a landline is just as expensive (as intended).

  • T-Mo (Score:3)

    by UPZ ( 947916 ) on Monday April 24, 2017 @08:18PM (#54295377)
    For comparison, I have 8 lines under T-Mo Simple Mobile (post-paid) plan for $202 (including taxes).

    Features: unlimited calls, unlimited texts, 2.5GB/month per line, unlimited international calling to 120 countries, unlimited (3G) international data roaming and texts.

    Cost breakdown: $50 + 30 + 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 (unlimited international calling) + taxes = $202

    I live in the northeast, coverage and speeds are excellent. Travel hasn't been an issue for me but I don't venture into the rurals.

    • I have to travel internationally every couple of years and the TMo international is no joke. Upon landing in Beijing you get a 'Welcome to China' text and service includes unlimited pokey 2G data speed data that goes straight through TMo's US servers so the websites blocked normally in China work just fine. Coverage is most excellent; pretty much any city or town, just not out in the countryside.

    • honest question from someone who lives in a country where these kind of cheap ($10) additional lines do not exist. What is stopping group of friends from subscribing together and splitting the bill? One must be an idiot to get one line for $50 when you can get 8 for an average of $17.50/line before tax and your international calling add-on.

      • What is stopping group of friends from subscribing together and splitting the bill?

        Nothing.

        Some years ago, I worked for a large company and what they did was group their cellphone users into family plans. I could see the total usage of the group (other employees) in the same plan as I was on (no call records, just total minutes).

      • There's one person's name on the bill, and that person has pay the whole bill (and subsequently collect from everyone else) every month. When you're all family, this is pretty straightforward. Can be trickier with friends. Furthermore, from the add-on's perspective, would you really want someone else to be able to cancel your phone service at any time, no questions asked, because they're the account holder and you're not?

  • I use Google Project Fi. Just because.

    • Same here, no regrets.

      I get coverage from T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular, so you really have to be in the middle of bum fuck nowhere to not have anything.

      The only downside would be to people who are heavy mobile data users, as it is strictly pay for what you use on data. With WIFI being everywhere I only use a small amount of mobile data these days, so paying ~$24-25/ month for phone + data is pretty sweet, especially after years and years with VZW and USC.

      • Hey, have you ever even been to Bum Fuck, Nowhere you insensitive clod?
              Project Fi works fine here, especially in our city center (central Bum Fuck). Perhaps you were on the very outskirts of Bum Fuck, or maybe in our sister city Western Bumble Fuck, Nowhere when you had reception issues.
             

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kevoco ( 64263 )

      Shout out to Project Fi and Republic Wireless
      I'm on Project Fi and my kids are on Republic Wireless

  • 4 smartphones and a Samsung LTE tablet, unlimited data plan, heavy data users, $279/mo includes payments for a Pixel phone and a Droid high end phone (we own the iPhone 6+ and 6S). Always have good coverage, good calls, no drops, fast data, no complaints. We've been with Verizon since our first cell phones. We're always open to offers, but so far no one has beat VZ on quality. Price maybe, but connections, stability, speed and quality count for a lot. Cheap service isn't a value if you can't use it.

    • And speaking of "what can you afford", I've found that with my phone on Verizon and my wife's on AT&T (she's still on her parents' plan after fifteen years of marriage), one of us will have service almost anywhere. If you can split the big two carriers, you can vastly improve your service availability. The new Verizon "unlimited" plans are well above my usage level, and treat Canada, USA, and Mexico as one big no-roaming zone for call and text (though they do throttle you after 500 MB/day data in CA/MX)
  • Over the years, I've been with T-Mobile, AT&T, and lastly, Verizon, whom I've been with for 10 years. All three of them excelled at charging an arm and a leg, and were never shy about letting me know all the new ways I can go into debt with them (I politely declined all of these "wonderful" opportunities)... but Verizon, despite costing the most by a hair, had the best coverage and reliability. I've been letting them pound me in the rear end, sans lube, for 10 years, and unless I move, I see this relati
  • ...it really depends on so many variables that there is no accurate answer. For example I am currently a T-Mobile customer, and have been for several years. Their service, for me, was very good until about four years ago. Then about four years ago my usage, and coverage area changed. I used to use my service mainly in major metropolitan areas, and T-Mobile is great in those types of areas. However, the minute you are anywhere out of the ordinary T-Mobile's service goes down the toilet. Four years ago a coup

  • They're not the best but i don't care. i have a 6 line account where my mom and in-laws pitch in for their part. $270 a month including all taxes and paying installments on two iphones.

    just switched to unlimited and I get HBO included along with a $25 discount on Direct TV now which is great since my internet is only $45. $25 a month for TV i was watching the NBA playoffs yesterday and will be watching the Yankees this summer and the NFL this fall. Another $10 a month and I'll get college football

  • Been using straight talk for around 4 years. Never had an issue. I use the "at&t" tower frequencies, since at&t has better coverage in my area. 5GB data, which I never go over, unlimited talk/text, just under $50.00/month.

  • I had ATT for years and generally no issues with them in my area, my wife has used various services on the sprint network and is now with sprint, and it mostly seems ok

    my current phone is on Verizon, and wow for as much crap they talk, at least in my area, it sucks donkey ass, its constantly at 3g or lower, often with no mobile data, and it drops at a gnats fart, not impressed for as much as it would be costing me.... now to be fair its mostly fine when I travel to other large area's, but I don't do that bu

  • Verizon has the best coverage here.

    Att is very close in coverage and is faster in town.

    T-mobile has great speeds nearly everywhere you can get a signal but there are still too many places that I can't.

    Sprint suprisingly has fairly good coverage here but their speeds are terrible everywhere 8Mbps tops.

  • Cricket/AT&T kept jacking up my rates. T-Mobile neglected to mention the "Regulatory Compliance Fees" that added $15/mo to my bill (and made them look like taxes when they're not, and no, they're not the fees for giving poor folks phone access, those have a separate line item). Verizon's expensive as hell and has overage fees like crazy (yeah, unlimited right now, but as soon as the pressure's off they'll start cancelling those plans). The little guys who resell for the big 3 have lousy coverage because

  • Most of the time *I'm* the wireless carrier, and it saved so much money over what I was paying Sprint, it paid for the phone in 4 months (for the Nexus 5X).

  • Unless your usage patterns are the same as mine (and you live/work in my neighborhoods), my experience really will not help you. Between the provider coverage maps and comparing my usage against their restrictions, my choice was obvious.

    I am fortunate that my phone will show me monthly usage (Settings >> Wireless & Networks >> Data Usage) so I can quickly understand which restrictions are irrelevant to me. And, yes, headroom/carryover are parts of that equation.

  • Unfortunately, we only have 4 real options in the US. Everyone else is just piggybacking on one of them.

    I like to be able to use whatever phone I want, gotten from anywhere, without needing to buy it through my carrier, and which I can keep updated without needing to crack it.
    That means I refuse to use a carrier with a sufficiently proprietary network technology that enables them to be assholes about devices. This excludes Verizon and Sprint right off the bat.

    So my only real options are AT&T or T-Mobil

    • same here. For the price and extras they are the best deal for me. Coverage is fine and I travel overseas so the free data and texting are a big plus. I can Skype on the slow speed data just fine so calling works and my clients Skype routinely so they are used to reaching people that way, and 90% of my needs are covered by texting for non-business needs. Even with clients a quick text is generally the prefered method anyway. Their customer service is great, any issues I have had with billing were resolved

    • verizon and sprint still use CDMA for voice. AT&T and Verizon have VoLTE on newer phones but it's still flaky and the older tech works better.

  • T-Mobile is pretty good in my area, they really got good after the AT&T deal fell through and they picked up extra spectrum. But I also take advantage of the Xfinity wifi hotspots I get through Comcast, which are great when they work and save a lot of data on the LTE side. And they were the first US company to do wifi calling and are pretty good at it. I have an iPad and iPhone 7 that both have the latest LTE radios to get the 700 MHz band. Pricing isn't too bad either, I get a discount through work on

  • Many who comment here will have a reason that they chose one carrier over one other carrier. They may have switched carriers. I always found that the latest carrier plan was better than the competition, and that it would go back and forth or be too confusing to come up with one clear answer. I actually have iPhones and aPhones on 5 carriers. I also travel the world quite a bit. Domestically, all the carriers are good for most unless you live in an area not covered by some. I remember times when Verizon was

  • I've been a custom of theirs before smart phones were even around. I had a small pay-as-you-go phone before getting their iPhone. It's $30 a month unlimited but throttled after 1 gig. Which for me is no big deal. Just give me phone, e-mail and weather and I'm fine. Also, when I bought my iPhone 5c I think it was $350. Which was $100 cheaper than everyone else at that time.
  • No, you've probably never heard of it.
    But seriously, if you don't use a ton of data, fuck every other carrier. Ting is an MVNO that's incredibly cheap, allows you to bring your own device, runs on Sprint for CDMA and they won't say for GSM. But get a GSM phone because whether its AT&T or Tmobile the cost is the same and the reception is better. How cheap? You pay only for what you use, no fixed monthly fees beyond lines and the usage rates for anything other than data are great.

    If that sounds like

  • AT&T Next Family Plan 15GB with 5 lines, and corporate discount. I'm at the sweet spot price-wise for 5 lines. When I switched, at least 3 of the phones were still under contract, and were released upon switching.
    Went with them because they were the first with iPhones (had a 3G), and supported GSM (for European travel).
    Not going to unlimited because I don't care about DirectTV.

  • $35/month, good signal in my apartment, good signal all around town.

    Some 15 years ago I drove from San Diego to Oklahoma with my sister. She had Verizon. She had signal between cities when I had nothing. Then again, she was paying twice what I was. When I got close to a city I got a signal.

    Few years ago I drove from San Diego to Salt Lake City, then to Montana. Never had an issue with signal strength.

  • Tel$tra

  • In my case its Ting, an MVNO that operates on both the Sprint and Tmobile infrastructure.. I buy my own phones, currently a Nexus 4, and refuse to do contracts.. With Ting, you only pay for what you *actually* use. My only nit with them (and its not just them) is their data usage prices are a bit steep.. For instance, my phone bill for TWO phones this month was $21.. It was that low as wife's phone was turned off most of the month, and I only used less than 100Mb of data.. On average, in normal months, the

  • I use an MVNO (puppy wireless) on verizon's network. Downside vs. vzw branded: no international coverage (incl canada, presumably mexico), no visual voice mail on iphone. Customer service mediocre, but i have had a couple problems and they have come through.

    Upside vs. vzw branded: It's really cheap. $10/mo for a basic plan, and $.015/mb $.015/min $.01/txt PAYG. Or $30/mo for 1.5GB, 750min, 750txt.

    MVNO's are by nature a little flakey, and i've seen warnings on web forums about the puppy operator be

  • All I want is consistent coverage, even in hard-to-cover areas. Verizon wins hands-down. BTW, I tried AT&T for 2 days - without being able even to connect to a tower! - then spent 6 months dealing with their billing department even though I returned and canceled within 3 days of their "30-day" trial period. Fuckers! In a decent society, I would be able to bill THEM for the HOURS I spent arguing over a fucking 12-cent bill that they were going to "turn over to collections".

