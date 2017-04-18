Benchmarks Show Galaxy S8 With Snapdragon 835 Is a Much Faster Android Handset (hothardware.com) 24
MojoKid writes: Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S8 series of Android smartphones to much fanfare but only recently did the handsets begin to arrive in market for testing and review. Though the high-polish styling of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ may or may not appeal to you, few would argue with its claims of significant performance gains and improved battery life. As it turns out, in deep-dive testing and benchmarking, the Galaxy S8 series is significantly faster than any other Android handset on the market currently, especially when it comes to graphics and gaming workloads. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor on board the GS8 is currently a Samsung exclusive, though it's expected to arrive in other handsets later this year. The Adreno 540 graphics engine on board the new Snapdragon chip is roughly 25% faster than the previous generation 820/821 series, though the chip is only about 10 percent faster in standard CPU-intensive tasks. Regardless, these are appreciable gains, especially in light of the fact that the new Galaxy S8 also has much better battery life than the previous generation Galaxy S7 series. The Samsung Galaxy S8 (5.8-inch) and Galaxy S8+ (6.2-inch) are expected to arrive at retail this week and though pricing is carrier-dependent, list for roughly $720 and $850 respectively, off contract.
That is been the case all of my life.
I'm still using my 8 year old Nokia N900. I might not get mms messages but from what I've seen I'm not missing anything else.
Thank goodness we're at the stage where any x64 processor from the last few years will be plenty good enough for most people, and benchmarks are largely meaningless
I am looking forward to the day when it's the same with phones.
The only one I bother with now, is does it come with a user removable battery. Trying to switch off a ringing smart phone is really annoying and seems to take forever. Ripping off the back and flicking out the battery is so much more satisfying and affirmative. Problem with data adding all sorts of things into a smart phone, it doesn't know when to STFU, switch off one thing, another kicks in, sometimes the fucking thing just refuse to switch off, you hold down that button and nothing, well, actually a whol
Ripping off the back and flicking out the battery is so much more satisfying and affirmative.
I throw my S5 hard enough for the battery to fly out but not so hard that I break it... not so far at any rate.
I find "slide down from top", "tap do not disturb" to be a much nicer way to silence a phone. I can still use it for other stuff while it's silenced and unsilencing it is the same "flick/tap", and there's no need to wait for it to boot.
Most of the time I don't even have to do that much, though. The phone is set to silence itself automatically during any meeting on my calendar.
Then again, if the game AI needs to run on a GPU, and the graphics needs to run on a GPU, um, well, dang.
I predict in 2 years we'll be buying AI cards in addition to our GPUs. If you're a gamer that is.
I recall a PC magazine article from 1981 questioning the value of these new 16 bit microprocessors - what did we need them for? WordStar and Visicalc ran perfectly well on a Z-80 with CP/M, so surely additional speed was pointless for most people.
That's all they're making, not because they can't do better, rather there's not much profit in it... All of humanity is being held back by greed. If not for greed medical science would have already advanced our average life spans well into the triple digits with immortality just around the corner... but nooooooo..... we're all gonna die young because of a few greedy pricks.
i do believe you are 100% correct there.
What do you think drives humanity forward?
Altruism is a fine thing, but can you eat it? Will it keep the rain off if you?
Virtually every advancement in human history, including fire and the club, is a direct result of greed.
That's all they're making, not because they can't do better, rather there's not much profit in it... All of humanity is being held back by greed. If not for greed medical science would have already advanced our average life spans well into the triple digits with immortality just around the corner... but nooooooo..... we're all gonna die young because of a few greedy pricks.
Citation needed.
We don't know what we could have been discovered.
I don't like consumerism and the current dominating corpratocracy either, but even if we suspect that profit motives are holding us back, we do not have crystal balls into alternative realities to put numbers like that out there as fact. But I 100% agree that there are people we could've saved from dying if we cared about people over $
Tested for real world usage and its slower than an iphone 7 https://youtu.be/OX4JucpvbJM
And me without mod points. Mods!
Eheheh... show me (but aim away from my face).
Apparently, it's virtually the same battery design [sammobile.com].