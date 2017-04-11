Chrome Now Uses Scroll Anchoring To Prevent Those Annoying Page Jumps (techcrunch.com) 21
Google has updated its Chrome browser to fix the annoying page jumps that occur when pages are loading. While developers want pages to load the actual content of a page before additional ads and images appear, "the problem is that if you've already scrolled down, your page resets when some off-screen ad loads and you're suddenly looking at a completely different part of the page," reports TechCrunch. From the report: The latest versions of Chrome (56+) do their best to prevent these jumps with the help of a feature called scroll anchoring. Google tested scroll anchoring in the Chrome beta versions for the last year and now it's on by default. Google says the feature currently prevents almost three jumps per page view -- and, over time, that number will likely increase.
Pales in comparaison to AC annoyances.
What about header jumps? (Score:1)
Does it prevent those incredibly annoying jumps that happen when a website suddenly inserts a header at the top of the page after you scroll down a few lines? Because when I see those, I usually just close the page and make a mental note to not visit that site again.
Just Slashdot (Score:3)
The only website I have this problem with is Slashdot, which wants to cover the top 3rd of my web browser with an ad.
Nice to know Google has slashdot's back.
It happens to me all the time on Ars when viewed with Chrome on an Android. The cause is not the initial load; it's the carousel advertisements "above" the current view. When they change size everything adjusts it's position. I get completely lost. Which, in my case, is like selling coal to Newcastle.
And don't get me started on the CPU cycles needed by all the advert videos playing somewhere "off screen". My S7 starts to feel more like an S zero point five. The does not help my browsing experience n
God I hope this works (Score:2)
It didn't work very well when I enables it in testing a few months ago, but we'll see.
Page jumps make me actually angry. It's like a book snapping shut on you mid-sentence.
Google image search (Score:2)
I'll never understand the rationality behind the google image search features. Or some of the "advanced" features on their text search.
Search for images and the page initially shows a fair number. Scroll down looking for the thing you want, and suddenly you trigger a 2nd pack of images to be loaded, scroll down some more and you trigger a 3rd set.
This means that if you *don't* find the image you want, you have to wait while the 2nd pack loads... except that it could have been loading while you were looking
Solution to laziness (Score:2)
This wouldn't be that big of a problem if web designers would properly declare the size attributes on images.
And caused a bug I had to fix... (Score:2)
Our website has a bootstrap drop-down menu an each item in a list on a page. When the mouse hovered over an item that opened a submenu, the submenu would make the page grow, Chrome scrolled to the bottom, the mouse was no longer over the menu item and the submenu closed, shrinking the page and Chrome scrolled and the mouse was hovering over the menu again.
Rapid cycling of screen position and menu state was Not Good. At least you can turn off the anchoring...
Bout Damn time (Score:2)