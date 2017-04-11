Chrome Now Uses Scroll Anchoring To Prevent Those Annoying Page Jumps (techcrunch.com) 98
Google has updated its Chrome browser to fix the annoying page jumps that occur when pages are loading. While developers want pages to load the actual content of a page before additional ads and images appear, "the problem is that if you've already scrolled down, your page resets when some off-screen ad loads and you're suddenly looking at a completely different part of the page," reports TechCrunch. From the report: The latest versions of Chrome (56+) do their best to prevent these jumps with the help of a feature called scroll anchoring. Google tested scroll anchoring in the Chrome beta versions for the last year and now it's on by default. Google says the feature currently prevents almost three jumps per page view -- and, over time, that number will likely increase.
Pales in comparaison to AC annoyances.
A comment from 'MouseR' is just about as anonymous as a comment from 'Anonymous Coward'.
It's the message that matters, not the name that's associated with it.
Besides, the best comments I've ever seen here have been posted by 'Anonymous Coward', while the worst come from registered users (like any comment from 'creimer').
You do have a point there.
Every web browser (Pale Moon, Firefox, Chromium, Opera, Vivaldi) I use does that here. It's a bug in Slashdot's scripting, not in the browsers.
I don't care if it's a browser bug or feature,
When the ability appeared where GIF files could be infected, every ad blocker I could find went up. Every known ad server went into my hosts file, rerouting to 0.0.0.0. I don't trust ads.
It's not that I don't like advertisements. The industry had blown that trust away when they ignored infected files and served them as legitimate graphics.
What ads?
Slashdot does this with that over-sized ad in the header, it frequently covers the first story on slashdot.
What about header jumps? (Score:3, Interesting)
Does it prevent those incredibly annoying jumps that happen when a website suddenly inserts a header at the top of the page after you scroll down a few lines? Because when I see those, I usually just close the page and make a mental note to not visit that site again.
Like this one?
Just Slashdot (Score:5, Insightful)
The only website I have this problem with is Slashdot, which wants to cover the top 3rd of my web browser with an ad.
Nice to know Google has slashdot's back.
It happens to me all the time on Ars when viewed with Chrome on an Android. The cause is not the initial load; it's the carousel advertisements "above" the current view. When they change size everything adjusts it's position. I get completely lost. Which, in my case, is like selling coal to Newcastle.
And don't get me started on the CPU cycles needed by all the advert videos playing somewhere "off screen". My S7 starts to feel more like an S zero point five. The does not help my browsing experience n
Vaporware but if MS ever wanted a comeback on phones, they'd grow Edge's market share by releasing on Android first. I prefer their Outlook client to any FrankenUI interface to Gmail that Google churns through.
Try DNS66 for Android. Block 99% of adverts. No root or anything like that required, and it's open source. Get it from the F-Droid app store.
Saves a lot of battery, as well as making browsing more pleasant. Works in most apps too.
Hadn't heard of that app before. Is it using an actual external VPN service, as in all your traffic goes through some 3rd party? Or is it hooking into the network stack as a sort of virtual local VPN where everything is local, intercepting traffic getting around the normal restriction of writing to the hosts file requiring root?
It creates a local VPN connection, nothing leaves your phone. It only intercepts DNS requests and blocks via a hosts list.
I don't know how regular non-technical people can even use the internet any more. There have been rare occasions when I've had to turn off my protection, and the screen jumps around like it's having a seizure. I've said it before and stand by it, but if ad and script blockers are outlawed, I'll find something else to do with my time.
The web without an ad blocker reminds me of that scene in The Simpsons... "The goggles, they do nothing!"
With an ad blocker?
I don't see ads on Slashdot (probably for geographic reasons), but Slashdot makes an article jump around on Chrome at least three times. First it jump to below the summary to the first comment, then loads something into the top banner which causes a jump to the top, then it jumps again back to the first comment.
I'm pretty sure this is Slashdot's fault, since they recently added the entirely unhelpful scripting to skip the summary and jump to the first comment when it used to just open an article at the top
I don't have this problem at all on the desktop. On my phone, on the other hand, it happens with every single website on the commercial web. The damned things spend more time loading than they do displaying content, and it seems like pages are constantly refreshing, only to add nag-boxes for some mobile app I don't want, then to bug me to "subscribe." etc. End result is I don't feel compelled to upgrade my phone, I just don't use the web on it anymore. I can't, it's crap.
God I hope this works (Score:5, Interesting)
It didn't work very well when I enables it in testing a few months ago, but we'll see.
Page jumps make me actually angry. It's like a book snapping shut on you mid-sentence.
Scrolling on certain websites (i.e. Twitter) has been totally broken for me since the last Chrome update and now I'm suspecting this is the cause.
Google image search (Score:1)
I'll never understand the rationality behind the google image search features. Or some of the "advanced" features on their text search.
Search for images and the page initially shows a fair number. Scroll down looking for the thing you want, and suddenly you trigger a 2nd pack of images to be loaded, scroll down some more and you trigger a 3rd set.
This means that if you *don't* find the image you want, you have to wait while the 2nd pack loads... except that it could have been loading while you were looking
And instead spread it across 10+ pages, like those annoying pages that chop an article that could easily fit on 2-3 pages over 20+ just to get 20+ page impressions from you and show you 60+ additional ads?
Thanks, but no thanks.
Same with YouTube. The "related" videos on the side are only getting loaded as far as you can see them, only when you scroll down, more preview pics get fetched.
The reason is the same: Most people will not even scroll down, and bandwidths are good enough by now that loading them takes only a second or maybe two. That actually saves a LOT of money on bandwidth for content providers.
Solution to laziness (Score:2)
This wouldn't be that big of a problem if web designers would properly declare the size attributes on images.
Dynamic content - often the page doesn't know the size of the content until it's been served.
Re: (Score:3)
Dynamic content - often the page doesn't know the size of the content until it's been served.
Often the page doesn't know the content at all because it is served by a different third-party that may resize it at any point, or overlay normal content. The only thing stopping them is usually that they promised not to.
And caused a bug I had to fix... (Score:2)
Our website has a bootstrap drop-down menu an each item in a list on a page. When the mouse hovered over an item that opened a submenu, the submenu would make the page grow, Chrome scrolled to the bottom, the mouse was no longer over the menu item and the submenu closed, shrinking the page and Chrome scrolled and the mouse was hovering over the menu again.
Rapid cycling of screen position and menu state was Not Good. At least you can turn off the anchoring...
I think the same thing, Frys Electronics is the one that gets me the most. but i have the onmousehover bullshit. they have buttons for a reason, sometimes i like to move the mouse up for it not to distract me while reading, and all of a sudden a menu i didnt want is now distracting me. its stupidity at its best.
Bout Damn time (Score:3)
holy shit finally (Score:1)
why did this take so long for someone to do?
Oh come on, it's only been 20-25 years since Netscape introduced the problem by rendering pages as they loaded. Some bugs are difficult to fix!
(Or maybe they're fixing the bugs in reverse order, I mean, they just fixed the modal, window-switching, alert() problem [slashdot.org] after a similar period of time...)
Slashdot has a mobile app? I never use those. How are you supposed to block ads and shit on a mobile app.
"Responsive design."
Need this on mobile (Score:2)
On mobile it sure is even more annoying due to lower CPU power and generally slower load times.
really? (Score:5, Insightful)
When that research comes up with results, don't inform us. Just wipe your hands like everyone.
Google, fixing problems they cause (Score:3)
This jumping is because of how Google uses "first render" timing to affect pagerank. They forced developers to use stupid workarounds, and now they are solving the problem caused by the stupid workaround.
Google does this to at least make the page readable quickly. On the other hand, they didn't count on developers just making worse lazy-load ads.
If they want the page to load quickly, they could stop trying to get everyone to install trackers on their site.
Google Analytics added 70ms to the loading time for this page when I went to view your comment. And with it loading post-render and not modifying the DOM, there's a lot less impact. Slashdot Media's own analytics script also loaded on this page. It took over 400ms.
it's the endless fracking ads (Score:2)
that cause the jumpiness. hell, adblock is telling me it blocked 34 ads right now.
Why wasn't this problem fixed over a decade ago? (Score:1)
The best solution for this madness is (Score:5, Informative)
uBlock Origin.
I stopped using Adblock+ long ago, because it makes all my web browsers consume more RAM, than when running without it.
Derp (Score:2)
Noscript (Score:1)