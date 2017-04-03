Android Overtakes Windows as the Internet's Most Used Operating System (betanews.com) 17
As expected last month, Android has surpassed Windows to become the world's most used operating system, according to the web analytics firm StatCounter. From a report: Usage figures published by StatCounter show that Android accounted for 37.93 percent of the worldwide OS Internet usage share in March. Windows is not far behind at 37.91 percent, but Android taking the lead is being described as a "milestone in technology history." The fact that Android is now topping the charts can be attributed to the fact that mobile devices are now used to connect to the Internet far more frequently than desktop computers and laptop. Coupled with declining PC sales, Windows is starting to lose out overall, although it still accounts for 84 percent of the worldwide desktop operating system market.
Even while at work... The BYOD and lack of privacy when accessing the internet at work is driving employees to use their mobile devices for communication.
I am now living the dream, working in a start-up where the flagship product runs on. . . you guessed it, Linux. We have come a long way. It will be interesting to see where the next decade takes us.
Android isn't really Linux. Yes, buried in there somewhere is a Linux kernel, but the kernel is not the operating system.
For a long time, I thought "Android - and its awful datamining daddy Google - is more and more pervasive, but at least Windows isn't serving me ads, and with moderate efforts, isn't putting me under surveillance." Well... ahem... that sure turned out well lately
So the irony is, Android has overtaken Windows as the most used OS, but Windows has overtaken Android as the most evil. And the losers in all that are all of us users.
