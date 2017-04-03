Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Android Overtakes Windows as the Internet's Most Used Operating System

As expected last month, Android has surpassed Windows to become the world's most used operating system, according to the web analytics firm StatCounter. From a report: Usage figures published by StatCounter show that Android accounted for 37.93 percent of the worldwide OS Internet usage share in March. Windows is not far behind at 37.91 percent, but Android taking the lead is being described as a "milestone in technology history." The fact that Android is now topping the charts can be attributed to the fact that mobile devices are now used to connect to the Internet far more frequently than desktop computers and laptop. Coupled with declining PC sales, Windows is starting to lose out overall, although it still accounts for 84 percent of the worldwide desktop operating system market.

Android Overtakes Windows as the Internet's Most Used Operating System

  • "Windows is too difficult for the average person to use. That is why it will never gain popularity succeed as an operating system." I always wanted to say that!
  • My sister was chiding me a while back about me saying over a decade ago that "Linux" usage was going to explode and "that ended up not happening at all." I then pointed out that Android was Linux and that the Personal Computer had just shrank to cellphone size. That shut her up good. . . : p

    I am now living the dream, working in a start-up where the flagship product runs on. . . you guessed it, Linux. We have come a long way. It will be interesting to see where the next decade takes us.

      by jeremyp ( 130771 )

      Android isn't really Linux. Yes, buried in there somewhere is a Linux kernel, but the kernel is not the operating system.

    by Rosco P. Coltrane ( 209368 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @12:26PM (#54164699)

    For a long time, I thought "Android - and its awful datamining daddy Google - is more and more pervasive, but at least Windows isn't serving me ads, and with moderate efforts, isn't putting me under surveillance." Well... ahem... that sure turned out well lately :(

    So the irony is, Android has overtaken Windows as the most used OS, but Windows has overtaken Android as the most evil. And the losers in all that are all of us users.

    • Windows is just catching up to Android on evilness.  When the OS has a built-in Ads API.... yeah...  Windows doesn't have that.. yet.

