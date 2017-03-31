Windows 10 Mobile Needs To Be Put Out of Its Misery (betanews.com) 63
From a column on BetaNews: It's time for Microsoft to pull the plug. Windows 10 Mobile has been on life support for a long time, and the software giant is only making things worse by not giving it the mercy killing it deserves. It may sound harsh, but there's no future for Windows on smartphones in its current state. Microsoft wants to keep the door open to future developments but, let's face it, when it decided to sell Samsung's new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ through its stores it basically sealed its own platform's fate. There is no turning back from this. We know it and its fans know it too. [...] Really, the only reason I can see Microsoft developing Windows 10 Mobile -- or Windows on smartphones -- further is to give its fans the illusion that something could happen. One day. Someday. Eventually. Maybe. Hopefully. If all the stars align. And Apple and Google and all the other successful vendors are wiped out from the face of the Earth. Hey, it could happen!
Just as bad IMHO.
It won't fly. Android is far too entrenched. Like windows mobile, Ubuntu is years late.
The only viable mobile OS's are Android and iOS.
And iOS is only large in the USA. If the current trend continues, the market share of iOS will be in the single digits soon.
Yes! (Score:4, Funny)
I don't see why (Score:2, Insightful)
Windows 10 Mobile is for the most part just windows 10 and runs the same "windows apps (non win32 variety)". There is no real reason to kill it.
Besides, think of the backlash they would get from people who DID buy Win10 phones.
Everybody loves to hate Microsoft and in this case, they're hating Microsoft for supporting a platform beyond it's commercial lifespan, upto it's support lifespan.
Evil Microsoft!
Yes there is, They are maintaining extra code to do this. It costs developers, time, money, it complicates the app store, etc.
I have no problem with vanity projects. If MicroSoft wants to spend $100 million a year to keep windows mobile around, that is there business.
They are not doing it for their user base which is essentially a rounding error.
runs the same "windows apps (non win32 variety)"
You mean, is there any person outside Microsoft's own marketing team who opens the Windows Store on purpose?
The Store isn't even a solution, it's a problem looking for one. And cpl. Hicks has a good suggestion.
Windows 10 Mobile is a Benchwarmer (Score:3, Interesting)
...and/or one that can work with Xbox content. It would would be silly to overlook the mobile games market when there's already a lot of Microsoft platform gamers. To assume the only "consoles" that exist are Xbox, Nintendo and Playstation leaves a lot of money on the table.
If developing for more than one of the device types that Windows 10 runs on really does not require a huge incremental effort, then MS should release one of their machines every now and then, and hope that a new handheld format becomes m
XBOX Phone? (Score:2)
That's roughly what people have been saying since Windows CE. That Microsoft would *eventually*, *very soon* swoop in and eat everyone's lunch in the mobile computer space. And when *cough* *cough* analysts failed in their predictions, they claimed that Microsoft just put the project in the back burner for later. You just wait and see, next generation is going to be awesome.
The fact of the matter is that, since then, Nokia rose and fell, Blackberry dominated and then became a shell of its former self, the i
I like my Windows Phone (Score:3, Interesting)
But I can't make a straight-faced recommendation that anyone else get one because of the lack of apps available. It's a great choice if you don't want to be spied on
When this thing finally breaks, I can't see getting another one.
Indeed. There's nothing wrong with the OS, in fact it's a joy to use, the UI being superior to both IOS and Android. But yes, the lack of apps is the killer. And, as usual, it's Microsoft's half-assed dedication to the platform throughout its lifetime that is the cause. They had a chance to save it by adding Android app support, but.. no.
The final straw for me was my new car. The infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Development of the Windows Phone equivalent apparently ceased over t
Such insight! (Score:2, Troll)
Re:Such insight! (Score:5, Insightful)
Whether you personally enjoy your Microsoft phone or not, it makes absolutely no sense for Microsoft to keep trying to exist in a space in which they have proven that they cannot compete. It's just costing them money. They have always been shit at it, it has never made them any money, and it never will.
Microsoft has not been that successful. They've blown enormous amounts of money on many different things, and if they were a normal company would have been out of business by now. They're "successful" because they can keep milking the Windows OS and Office cash cows endlessly, and keep trying (usually in vain) to move into other markets. How many billions did they spend on Xbox before that became profitable? Did they ever even make much of a profit on it? How many billions did they spend on Windows Pho
it makes absolutely no sense for Microsoft to keep trying to exist in a space in which they have proven that they cannot compete. It's just costing them money. They have always been shit at it, it has never made them any money, and it never will.
Which is precisely why I want them to make more phones!
Maybe there's some sort of weird tax loophole... you know, stuff like claiming all their profits in Ireland and keeping a bunch of R&D money sinks in the US so they can transfer profits back without incurring US taxes...
At this point, operating mobile at a loss can't be accidental...
Platform popularity is important, not for the self-esteem of the user, but for attracting developers and their products to said platform.
Part of what makes Android, iOS, and Windows on desktop so successful is their robust software ecosystems, which is a frustrating "chicken and egg problem" for anyone looking to break into that market. The Windows store, and *especially* the store for Windows phone, has never been able to replicate that success. They probably would have done so had they not first soured
It's what they do (Score:3)
MS provides support for its products even when they have signally failed in the marketplace, like Win 10 Mobile. Contrarily folks bitch when they DON'T provide patches for old out-of-support software -- there's a current furore over a security hole in Win2003R2 Server which MS isn't patching since they stopped support for that particular version over two years ago.
Regular Win 10 runs perfectly well on phone-sized systems such as tablets without the hardware limitations of phones two generations back (ARM CPUs with one or two cores, limited memory, limited storage etc.) so Win 10 Mobile isn't really needed but there are still customers out there who do use it. It will reach EOL and support will eventually be terminated but there's no rush.
No way! (Score:1)
Locking it out killed Windows RT. (Score:2)
Windows RT was killed off the moment Microsoft decided it would run store apps only.
.NET applications, but Microsoft just said no.
It could have run native desktop applications built for ARM or
Even today, nobody gives a crap about the Microsoft store, and nobody is buying apps on it.
Strange take on an MS product (Score:2)
Yes, because when Microsoft decides to support your platform, that's a great assurance of (a) your platform's longevity and (b) how they will never compete against it. They couldn't start adding features to the Galaxys sold through their store that start winning the battle against Google for control of Android!
Also, unlike Google, MS has really good support for failed products. It
Building something on a Google web service is fine as long as it's one of the really successful ones: search, Gmail, etc. But if there's any question that it might not be around in a few years, don't do it.
Analysts/Pundits (Score:3)
The important thing for people to keep in mind when they are saying that Microsoft should just give up is that we're approaching the time that there will no longer be separate mobile / tablet / PC form factors with separate OS etc.
You'll have one platform that runs across them all and adapts to your current needs: phone while moving, dock for desktop, maybe a bluetooth type connection to a tablet when needed.
So absolutely Microsoft will try again in this space. Only this time it will be a phone running full
but Windows runs acceptably in half the RAM of Android. Which is funny because in the non-Mobile world it's the other way around (Linux runs decently in half the RAM of Windows).
So why is this anyway? Does anyone know?
but people shy away from it because "oh this app I don't need in my life is not available! Guess I have to get the less secure platform that is android!"
It's funny you say that, because that's the exact same argument that Windows (PC OS) users make for why people should stick with Windows on the desktop, and avoid Linux.
So which is it? Are apps important or aren't they? If they are, then Windows Phone is a terrible choice. It's not just silly games or other such apps, it's things like secure banking apps
Windows phone. (Score:1)
How many mobile OSs (Score:3)
How many mobile operating systems has Microsoft released over the years, each one incompatible with the last? They've been doing it since the Palm III era at least.
How would I read Slashdot (Score:2)
Ho hum locked down piece of crap.... (Score:2)
Totally opposite opinion! (Score:2)
Microsoft has done a poor job of making phones but they got a lot of good designs after they bought Nokia's phone making division. Yes, they are losing a lot of money on making these devices but I think they need to totally rededicate themselves to building a new phone to put on the market. Doing this will undoubtedly cost them even more money and other parts of Microsoft may even possibly suffer as a result but it's for the greater good. We are talking about how best to destroy Microsoft, right?
Retarded (Score:3)
Can we kill Windows Server 2012 too? (Score:1)
not that bad! (Score:2)
i had a windows phone (80 bucks at target) wasn't a bad OS, mainly just a lack of apps and such.
not sure why it gets all the hate, it seemed at least as usable android.
(definitely miss webOS on my old palm pre though, that was great.)
I'd prefer they expanded it. (Score:2)
I would actually like a windows phone. I'm an Android man, and the options for Windows phones on t-mobile sucks compared to my Nexus 6P, which I'll probably run for 4 or so years like I did the last phone I had. That said, when I bought this phone, I wanted to try a Win10 phone. I enjoyed playing with my friend's and it seems it has a really good thing I would enjoy more if Android had such an option: integration.
I can shoehorn my own set of services for one or two aspects of this, but the same apps on m
Everyone else doesn it (Score:2)
So why would Microsoft not make its own skin for Android? It's not merely trivial, but it's already been done, almost [google.com]. Or maybe closer [google.com]. Or even by somebody else [google.com].