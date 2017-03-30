Microsoft To Sell Customized Edition of Samsung Galaxy S8 Android Smartphones (zdnet.com) 27
Done with selling its own phones, Microsoft is getting back at the smartphone business. This time, selling Samsung's Android powered flagship S8 and S8 Plus smartphone. From a report: Microsoft says it is making available for pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition. Both phones will be available for purchase beginning April 21 at brick-and-mortar US Microsoft Store locations. Details as to exactly what "Microsoft Edition" means are scarce. But based on an email I received from a Microsoft spokesperson, I believe this means these phones will need to be unboxed inside a Microsoft Store, connected to the Microsoft Store Wi-Fi and automatically populated with Microsoft apps, including Office, OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook, and more Microsoft apps.
Re: (Score:2)
My assumption is that business users that are going to give the whole smartphone-dock-PC thing a go will end up with the productivity applications on the phone that they expect to have, without themselves having to figure out how to install them.
Before Windows 10, we bought three computers from the Microsoft store because for what we were looking for equipment-wise they were the best price. Back when Windows 7 was new we were looking for a laptop for my wife, and bought a Lenovo Thinkpad x301 for probably
That's cute... (Score:2)
Microsoft still thinks they have some prestige to offer.
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I'll give this better odds of success than a Windows Phone flagship...
Discount? (Score:2)
What is the discount in exchange for having all these Microsoft programs pre-installed? 50%?
Wrong (Score:2)
Microsoft To Sell Customized Edition of Samsung Galaxy S8 Android Smartphones
I think you mean "to offer for sale", because they sure as fuck aren't gonna actually sell any!
Imitating Stewart from MadTV (Score:2)
Very odd (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
They've already done that. Twice.
What happened to the 2018 Surface Phone? (Score:2)
I thought the big plan was for them to step back for a year and finally get a low-powered x86 mobile chip and clean the market up with the Surface Phone. It would be a portable PC with docking and all that.
Now they are just going to shit the bed with a Samsung co-brand? Really?
Sounds like a really explosive idea!
Sure... (Score:2)