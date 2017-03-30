Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Microsoft To Sell Customized Edition of Samsung Galaxy S8 Android Smartphones

Posted by msmash from the anything-for-money dept.
Done with selling its own phones, Microsoft is getting back at the smartphone business. This time, selling Samsung's Android powered flagship S8 and S8 Plus smartphone. From a report: Microsoft says it is making available for pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition. Both phones will be available for purchase beginning April 21 at brick-and-mortar US Microsoft Store locations. Details as to exactly what "Microsoft Edition" means are scarce. But based on an email I received from a Microsoft spokesperson, I believe this means these phones will need to be unboxed inside a Microsoft Store, connected to the Microsoft Store Wi-Fi and automatically populated with Microsoft apps, including Office, OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook, and more Microsoft apps.

  • Microsoft still thinks they have some prestige to offer.

    -jcr

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jlf278 ( 1022347 )
      If they include FreeCell, it will be a hit. Most people on use their desktops for the internet browser, MS Office, and FreeCell. With the upcoming dock promised by Samsung, my dad will finally be able to toss out his win98 Compaq Presario.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by c ( 8461 )

      Well, I'll give this better odds of success than a Windows Phone flagship...

  • What is the discount in exchange for having all these Microsoft programs pre-installed? 50%?

    I think you mean "to offer for sale", because they sure as fuck aren't gonna actually sell any!

  • There must be some fine print somewhere between Microsoft and Samsung where Microsoft needs to promote in someway Samsung. Because I cannot imagine the reason for a home or business consumer to go this route. Average US consumers perfer their carriers for their devices. And it makes no sense for a business consumer to buy from Microsoft, because more than likely their company has purchased an enterprise license of O365 and needs to set them up and configure their device with Intune. And most company supplie

  • I thought the big plan was for them to step back for a year and finally get a low-powered x86 mobile chip and clean the market up with the Surface Phone. It would be a portable PC with docking and all that.

    Now they are just going to shit the bed with a Samsung co-brand? Really?

    Sounds like a really explosive idea!

  • Yeah, 'cause I want not only the Samsung bloatware on my phone, I want Microsoft crapware on my phone as well. *rolls eyes*. This phone will sell well.

