Is Microsoft Building A Foldable 'Surface' Phone? (hothardware.com) 14
"This past week, Microsoft received a new patent for a foldable handset, and once again there are rumors that it is related to the long awaited, mythical Surface Phone," writes HardOCP, noting Samsung and LG are also rumored to be working on foldable phones. An anonymous reader quotes Hot Hardware: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that he doesn't want to kick out just another run-of-the-mill smartphone that looks and functions like every other device out there, but one that is unique in some aspect... This is not the first time Microsoft has filed a patent for what could be a folding Surface Phone. Just two months ago it was discovered that Microsoft filed a patent for a "Mobile Computing Device Having a Flexible Hinge Structure"...
Microsoft's patents include curved edges "intended to draw light away from the gaps, which would create an optical illusion of one continuous image," according to the article. "In this way, Microsoft could create a folding phone with multiple active displays appearing as a single, continuous image."
Where have I see this before? [youtube.com]
yay, the've patented and invented the flip phone (Score:2)
I know, Microsoft could call their amazing new foldable phone the 1996 Motorola StarTAC.
There's going to be an amazing Microsoft patent, so that anyone who actually makes a foldable phone has to pay Microsoft.
ATI?
They sold their mobile stake to Qualcomm. Adreno is an anagram of Radeon.
Here's what I'd like to see... (Score:2)
1) A foldable design where, when it's closed, the display is on the outside. When it's open, the display size doubles on the inside.
2) A way to run Android Apps, virtualized, as well as whatever MS has in their store. Without that, the phone is DOA in my opinion. I want to be able to run any App I want regardless of OS.
