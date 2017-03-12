Can Crowdfunding Bring Back The Netbook?

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


"The mini-laptop's market niche got swamped by the iPad and the phablet," writes Salon, since the stripped-down hardware of tablets made them cheaper to produce. But now netbooks could be making a grassroots-fueled comeback, "thanks to the lower costs in electronics manufacturing and the fact that individual investors can come together to crowdfund projects." An anonymous reader quotes Salon: Michael Mrozek, the Germany-based creator of creator of the DragonBox Pyra, says "I never understood why they were gone in the first place. I have no idea why you would use a tablet. I tried one, and it's awkward to use it for anything else than browsing the Web"... He has already managed to raise several hundred thousand dollars through a private pre-order system set up on his geek's paradise online store. Once those initial orders have been filled, Mrozek said he will probably start up a mainstream crowdfunding campaign for his Linux handheld... "The niche was always there, but thanks to the Internet and crowdfunding, it's easy to reach everyone who's interested in such a device so even a niche product still gets you enough users to sell it. That wasn't possible 10 years ago."
Meanwhile, in just under two weeks Planet Computer raised $446,000 on Indiegogo, more than double the original $200,000 goal for their netbook-like Gemini computer (with a keyboard designed by the creator of the original Psion netbook). Planet's CEO Janko Mrsic-Flogel says "It's a bit like Volkswagen bringing back the Beetle," and predicts that the worldwide demand for netbooks could reach 10 million a year.

  • small? yes, keyboard comfy enough? some, specs?, piece of shit machines that were locked to having max 2 gb ram, who the fuck thought that was ever a good idea

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kkloe ( 2751395 )
      and after reading the specs, 2gb and 4gb... i rather break up a modern smart phone and put it in a old laptop casing than having that crap

    • I still miss my first generation EEE PC which was stolen two years ago. It had a special battery that lasted forever and was perfect for writing novels outside. Now I'm using an Asus Transformer, I had to put special anti-reflective plastic over the display to be able to read anything, it still sucks in the sun and it runs Windows 8. :(

      Anyway, the reply to your post: Netbooks are awesome, perfect for writing books outside, for example.

  • Do we really want (or need) the Netbook back? As I recall, they were a product that did little more than make people wish they had saved the money to buy something that was actually capable of meeting their basic needs. These days everyone has a cellphone which is already infinitely better than the netbook of yesterday.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Guspaz ( 556486 )

      It must not be about costs, because you can buy a half decent notebook with a 1080p IPS display for a hundred dollars less than this "netbook" (see Anandtech's recent review of the Chuwi Lapbook 14.1, which has its flaws, but is an impressive value). My assumption then is that the attraction is purely the form factor. I would have thought that some sort of low-end android tablet or phone with a keyboard case of some kind would make this proposed product redundant.

    • The article is based on a lie. It states that tablets killed the netbook. Cheap laptops (barely more than the price of netbooks, and eventually cheaper and better spec'ed than netbooks) killed it.
      • I have a couple of bones to pick.

        The DragonBox Pyra has been available to preorder since 2013 (from what I can tell, it's a bit hard because the website is awful). So Michael Mrozek is the creator of not much so far.

        He is however correct about tablets being awkward for anything other than browsing the web, which is why that's exactly what they are used for.

        Any tiny Linux handheld is a niche device, which is why no mainstream manufacturer will make them.

  • Given that, at the time they both launched, the described use cases for tablets and netbooks didn't really overlap much... it's hard to see how one could blame tablets for the failure of netbooks. It's really only been the past two or three years that there's been any traction with regards to "iPads as word processors" - and, even now, I don't see this done very often.

    In our university department, I know a number of people who bought netbooks because they were small, light, and inexpensive. What they then f

  • It is hard to sell a netbook these days. After all, many people just want to browse the e-mail. They want something that is easy to pick up and use, without maintenance. The common people also want to have a device that can do everything a mobile phone can do in a convenient manner (example: take a photo, modify it with snapchat, publish into Facebook).

    In my opinion, netbooks went into oblivion when Windows became the OS of choice by the manufacturers. There are other factors to take into as well, like very

  • As I would imagine a lot of people are not fans either, they are slow, even the current models, the screens are small, which would be ok if their resolution didnt suck, keyboards are hard to type on, and they are heavier than their tablet counterparts

    sent from a 12 inch 1.2ghz netbook cause I just happen to be hacking one up to use in a mini mame cab

  • Asus still makes them. Transformer. I've got 2 of them and love em. They are not powerhouse machines, but bang for buck, I'm more than pleased. Same footprint as the original Asus Eee 10" netbooks but maybe half as thick. And you can pop the screen off the keyboard and use it as a tablet..... to which I rarely ever do that. Look on Amazon, you can find them for around $300-ish. I suggest getting the one with 4 gigs of ram.

  • I would like to see netbooks come back. The original concept was a smash hit- small size, excellent battery life, SSD, and running Linux, all at a small price. Lots of reasons led to their demise- Microsoft hostility, powerful phones, tablets, and client-side browser load increase were probably the three biggest.

    I think there might still be a market for something small, inexpensive, and different. Maybe not a big market, but something with unlocked dual-boot Android and Linux with physical keyboard, lar

  • No tilde? No backtick? This would just annoy me on Linux.
  • Oh wait, it's basically a small, low powered, awful screen version of a 2-in-1 tablet with a keyboard. The consumer space between cheap, entry level 13" laptop and tablet/2-in-1 with detachable keyboard / keyboard case is pretty small. I had a spare netbook until a few years ago (gave it to a buddy for a case of craft beer I couldn't get at home). Literally the only thing from keeping me to use my original iPad as a netbook is that many of the apps I'd use require a new iOS version. Resolution isn't admitte

  • I never understood why they were gone in the first place. I have no idea why you would use a tablet. I tried one, and it's awkward to use it for anything else than browsing the Web

    Unlike netbooks, which were awkward to use for anything including browsing the web. It was codeword for a really cheap, really crappy laptop with a tiny and poor screen, an anemic Atom processor, too little RAM and the slowest HDD you could find. No laptop user would choose it unless they very literally can't afford anything better, I had one because I normally use a desktop and just needed a cheap piece of shit I wouldn't spend much on and could afford to lose/damage. My use case is now fully replaced by a

  • Tablets and ebook readers already do everything the so called "netbook" does. What exactly are you going to get rid of to reduce the cost further?

    About the only way I can think of to reduce the price that can't be applied to a tablet/ebook reader is to:

    1) Remove the touch screen and add back in a mouse
    2) Increase the thickness of the hardware, to allow for cheaper parts.

    I can't see that working. The touch screen is worth the extra cost, and no one wants a thicker, heavier tablet, unless it is less th

  • yep. free. rescued a Tablet from the trash last week (well, they were going to throw it in the trash). my Netbook was my nephew's.

  • During a time when I "worked from home", I would travel frequently. On one such trip, my laptop I used for work died. I needed one ASAP, so ordering online wasn't an option. I walked into BestBuy (not really any other option with where I was at the time). I just needed something to get me by until I returned home to my normal workstation, so I pick up a cheap Acer Aspire One 10" netbook for $300. This was I think five or six years ago now. This netbook is awesome, it has 2 DIMM slots in it, so I was able to

  • I have a Lenovo X131e, that I replaced the HDD with an SSD, that gets more use than my tricked out desktop machine. It runs Win7 x64, is mostly used for browsing, but can handle anything from Word to pro audio just fine. It's not tiny or superlight, but it's just the right size to carry around the house, and it's built like a tank.
    A tablet is just an oversized phone, but a netbook is really useful.

