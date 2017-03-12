Can Crowdfunding Bring Back The Netbook? (salon.com) 62
"The mini-laptop's market niche got swamped by the iPad and the phablet," writes Salon, since the stripped-down hardware of tablets made them cheaper to produce. But now netbooks could be making a grassroots-fueled comeback, "thanks to the lower costs in electronics manufacturing and the fact that individual investors can come together to crowdfund projects." An anonymous reader quotes Salon: Michael Mrozek, the Germany-based creator of creator of the DragonBox Pyra, says "I never understood why they were gone in the first place. I have no idea why you would use a tablet. I tried one, and it's awkward to use it for anything else than browsing the Web"... He has already managed to raise several hundred thousand dollars through a private pre-order system set up on his geek's paradise online store. Once those initial orders have been filled, Mrozek said he will probably start up a mainstream crowdfunding campaign for his Linux handheld... "The niche was always there, but thanks to the Internet and crowdfunding, it's easy to reach everyone who's interested in such a device so even a niche product still gets you enough users to sell it. That wasn't possible 10 years ago."
Meanwhile, in just under two weeks Planet Computer raised $446,000 on Indiegogo, more than double the original $200,000 goal for their netbook-like Gemini computer (with a keyboard designed by the creator of the original Psion netbook). Planet's CEO Janko Mrsic-Flogel says "It's a bit like Volkswagen bringing back the Beetle," and predicts that the worldwide demand for netbooks could reach 10 million a year.
Netbooks are cheap, almost disposable, laptops with small screens. Today all you can get are cheap, almost disposable, laptops with medium sized screens.
Did you read the same comment I posted? You aren't responding to it.
Yes too
Was it simply the cheapness of netbooks that made them compelling? If so, why do we not consider Chromebooks as having filled that void. Netbooks started out cheap because they ran (stripped down) Linux distros that could run on the minimal hardware. Well, Chromebooks do that today - with fewer compromises in performance (for what they can do). And you can load a full Linux distro on them, so the hackers that loved netbooks are also satisfied.
Of course, Netbooks ultimately changed into cheap Windows PC's
Indeed. I can get quite a few "notebooks" here that would have been called "netbooks" during the hype. This seems to be fake news (alternate facts?) designed to make the gullible buy something they can get significantly cheaper elsewhere.
piece of shit machines (Score:2)
I still miss my first generation EEE PC which was stolen two years ago. It had a special battery that lasted forever and was perfect for writing novels outside. Now I'm using an Asus Transformer, I had to put special anti-reflective plastic over the display to be able to read anything, it still sucks in the sun and it runs Windows 8.
:(
Anyway, the reply to your post: Netbooks are awesome, perfect for writing books outside, for example.
Sounds like you want 'classic start menu' make windows look like a former version.
Anyway, the reply to your post: Netbooks are awesome, perfect for writing books outside, for example.
I agree with this conclusion!
I had a 2nd gen EEEPC years ago that was great for surfing the web and writing for hours on end. Because it was so cheap it was also essentially a "throwaway" that I used to cut my teeth on (very) basic hardware hacking, like adding a touchscreen. I gave it away to a friend in 2009 when the netbook market was booming. I never did get another one but I have very fond memories.
specs?, piece of shit machines that were locked to having max 2 gb ram, who the fuck thought that was ever a good idea
Microsoft thought it was a good idea to limit netbooks.
The 1st netbooks ran Linux. People found out that they didn't need Windows. Just a browser mainly. Manufacturers found they could reduce a large % of the cost by not putting Windows on it.
MS had discontinued XP and netbooks couldn't run 7. So they brought XP back for netbooks. They created a spec it that limited the screen resolution, ram and cpu.
And that ultimately killed netbooks. It saved MS's Windows revenue for a number of years.
When the iPad
A better question (Score:3)
It must not be about costs, because you can buy a half decent notebook with a 1080p IPS display for a hundred dollars less than this "netbook" (see Anandtech's recent review of the Chuwi Lapbook 14.1, which has its flaws, but is an impressive value). My assumption then is that the attraction is purely the form factor. I would have thought that some sort of low-end android tablet or phone with a keyboard case of some kind would make this proposed product redundant.
The DragonBox Pyra has been available to preorder since 2013 (from what I can tell, it's a bit hard because the website is awful). So Michael Mrozek is the creator of not much so far.
He is however correct about tablets being awkward for anything other than browsing the web, which is why that's exactly what they are used for.
Any tiny Linux handheld is a niche device, which is why no mainstream manufacturer will make them.
I wanted a netbook but ended up with a laptop because no-ones selling good spec netbooks which is odd considering how easy they should be to make now with great screens readily available because of tablets and intel chips with the latest intel hd video is surprisingly good, stick 1 stick of 8gb memory and some ssd on there, could be cheap and awesome but they're just not doing it.
Cheap laptops (barely more than the price of netbooks, and eventually cheaper and better spec'ed than netbooks) killed it.
Both you and TFA are wrong. Manufacturers killed the netbook because once enough of them joined the fray and started competing, they eroded their margins so much that they forced the market into "chromebooks" or otherwise gimped netbooks that were cheaper to license.
Blaming tablets is disingenuous (Score:3)
Given that, at the time they both launched, the described use cases for tablets and netbooks didn't really overlap much... it's hard to see how one could blame tablets for the failure of netbooks. It's really only been the past two or three years that there's been any traction with regards to "iPads as word processors" - and, even now, I don't see this done very often.
In our university department, I know a number of people who bought netbooks because they were small, light, and inexpensive. What they then found out was they were also severely underpowered and had too little built-in storage and memory. One of our professors brought one to us and said "I want to run Cadence and Matlab on this" - yeah, good luck with that.
It seemed like none of the people who bought them actually kept using them for more than a month or two.
There are lots of small, light, and useable laptops on the market now. If there ever was a "netbook niche", I'm not sure it still exists.
Probably not (Score:2)
In my opinion, netbooks went into oblivion when Windows became the OS of choice by the manufacturers. There are other factors to take into as well, like very
not a fan (Score:2)
As I would imagine a lot of people are not fans either, they are slow, even the current models, the screens are small, which would be ok if their resolution didnt suck, keyboards are hard to type on, and they are heavier than their tablet counterparts
sent from a 12 inch 1.2ghz netbook cause I just happen to be hacking one up to use in a mini mame cab
Asus still makes them. (Score:1)
A second life? (Score:3)
I would like to see netbooks come back. The original concept was a smash hit- small size, excellent battery life, SSD, and running Linux, all at a small price. Lots of reasons led to their demise- Microsoft hostility, powerful phones, tablets, and client-side browser load increase were probably the three biggest.
I think there might still be a market for something small, inexpensive, and different. Maybe not a big market, but something with unlocked dual-boot Android and Linux with physical keyboard, larger than the largest phones but smaller than the smallest laptops (notebooks). Where having a keyboard and good, SWAPPABLE battery trumps being stupidly thin.
Oh, the Gemini PDA isn't it... too expensive, too small. Cool, no doubt, but it is more of a phone factor.
Missing keys (Score:2)
Netbook? Sure why not (Score:2)
Count me out (Score:2)
I never understood why they were gone in the first place. I have no idea why you would use a tablet. I tried one, and it's awkward to use it for anything else than browsing the Web
Unlike netbooks, which were awkward to use for anything including browsing the web. It was codeword for a really cheap, really crappy laptop with a tiny and poor screen, an anemic Atom processor, too little RAM and the slowest HDD you could find. No laptop user would choose it unless they very literally can't afford anything better, I had one because I normally use a desktop and just needed a cheap piece of shit I wouldn't spend much on and could afford to lose/damage. My use case is now fully replaced by a
Netbook vs Tablet (Score:2)
Tablets and ebook readers already do everything the so called "netbook" does. What exactly are you going to get rid of to reduce the cost further?
About the only way I can think of to reduce the price that can't be applied to a tablet/ebook reader is to:
1) Remove the touch screen and add back in a mouse
2) Increase the thickness of the hardware, to allow for cheaper parts.
I can't see that working. The touch screen is worth the extra cost, and no one wants a thicker, heavier tablet, unless it is less th
You have made a false assumption - that they will add back in the extra features they cut out to make it thin.
If they did that, it would up the cost, and people would rather just get the tablet.
Note, I do agree that the idea of killing a microphone port is incredibly stupid - wireless has way too high losses.
But they won't put it back in just because they made things thicker.
Aaaand - you missed the point. This is not for consumers. It's for
... well, keyboard junkies. For anyone who routinely tries to type on a small phablet and who wants a clamshell system. I'd love one if I had any use for it. If I were needing some sort of portable text terminal, if I had to create and respond to complex emails away from a real computer, if I were a closet Blackberry fan - I'd love one.
I still like it. Since I'm not doing anything like this at present, it doesn't really appeal to me.
WTB a quality consumer device (Score:2)
I have keyboards that cost more than some netbooks. If I want a small lightweight laptop, I'll get a 12-inch sub-notebook like the macbook air or thinkpad x270. It doesn't have to be cheap if it can hold up and last me a long time.
Dunno about tablets replacing them... (Score:1)
I loved the EEE PC, for me, it was a way to run any distro I wanted on a portable device that I could bring anywhere. I would often bring it with me whenever I needed to showcase my work.
However, I feel as if what replaced it for most people (that did not just get them to save a buck), was single-board systems like RPI. I would always plug in an external monitor + keyboard on these things anyway, because their keyboards and screens were just waaaaaaay to small to do anything useful.
The 1GB RAM or the 2GB RA
Netbooks and Tablets are Free (Score:2)
My Netbook (Score:3)
During a time when I "worked from home", I would travel frequently. On one such trip, my laptop I used for work died. I needed one ASAP, so ordering online wasn't an option. I walked into BestBuy (not really any other option with where I was at the time). I just needed something to get me by until I returned home to my normal workstation, so I pick up a cheap Acer Aspire One 10" netbook for $300. This was I think five or six years ago now. This netbook is awesome, it has 2 DIMM slots in it, so I was able to move over the 8GiB of RAM from the dead laptop over to the netbook. All these years later, the thing is still working like a champ. It fits nicely instead of my camera backpack and use it to dump photos while on the go, with slow but functional support for the latest Lightroom and Photoshop. The thing also has wired gigabit ethernet, so it always travels with me when I'm working on-site for tech clients. Had a city-wide power outage recently where I was able to quickly hop into the server room with this thing, plug it in, and get to work monitoring the rack of server, AV, and phone equipment while running on emergency power.
Looking at what is being offered by the link provided, it is just yet ANOTHER random Android device. Cool, I guess? But it wouldn't be able to do any of the actual WORK that I would need it to do. It is essentially just a phone/tablet with an attached keyboard. If I wanted that, there are things like the Transformer Prime from Asus. Or if I wanted to shell out actual money, there are Surface tablets from Microsoft. The thing being offered now adds no real functionality over the existing offerings whatsoever.
Love my netbook! (Score:2)
I have a Lenovo X131e, that I replaced the HDD with an SSD, that gets more use than my tricked out desktop machine. It runs Win7 x64, is mostly used for browsing, but can handle anything from Word to pro audio just fine. It's not tiny or superlight, but it's just the right size to carry around the house, and it's built like a tank.
A tablet is just an oversized phone, but a netbook is really useful.
We're not the general public (Score:2)
That's what the majority of people used a computer/laptop for, before tablets took over.
Psion 5 (Score:1)
WTF (Score:2)
Just go to Walmart and buy one -- HP Stream, etc.
tablets with keyboards (Score:2)
Nope (Score:3)
Tablets and phablets didn't kill netbooks alone, pricing and other options did.
I imagine some Linux hardcore users would want a cheap-o laptop with paltry specs to tinker with, but the majority of the market is not interested in that.
With netbooks, you could at most browse a bit, check e-mails and do the very basic stuff that any smartphone or tablet can do better today, even the extremely cheap ones. And then, with the advent of Chromebooks, you can even get a Windows 10 laptop positioned to compete with it, with prices under 200 bucks.
I don't think a single guy experience on trying to use an Android tablet for productivity and finding it "awkward" is reason enough to ressurect a line of products that are justifiably dead. Honestly, plenty of people can use Android tablets for productivity well enough, and keyboard accessories ranging from horrible to excellent are already out there. Go on eBay and search for Android laptop if form factor is an issue. Android already has a cleaner and more intuitive interface, and apps like the full Microsoft Office suite, with data synchronization and other native features to boot.
Nowadays you can also get cheap Windows laptops, tiny desktops like a Kangaroo PC (there's even a Kangaroo laptop with a weird design), stick computers or even something like Gole 1 that can dual boot between Windows and Android.
You can build your own portable with something like a Raspberry Pi.
Not to mention Chromebooks among other devices for productivity.
Honestly, I think it's kinda stupid to try to revive netbooks at this point, personal opinion as a business thing. It'll be an extremely niche market that will fail to scale.
I'd be all for a Linux tablet though, for personal usage. Not that I think there's a market for that too. What Linux needs these days is to get ported, adapted and get support for devices like smartphones and tablets, not to keep trying to go back in time. Yes, I know Android is based on Linux, but I'm talking about other distros. I know Ubuntu has a version for mobile devices, but those are too limited and impossible to find in the market.
I'm not a hater or anything like that. I've just converted an old laptop that was laying around into an Ubuntu machine to tinker with. I just don't see a market for netbooks anymore. What we had back then were schools and businesses willing to pay a little for underpowered laptops running Linux for the very basics... but that has changed.
Furthermore, you know what Netbooks sound like for your average consumer? Extremely underpowered and horrible to deal with devices. Garbage. Expired electronics. Failed strategy. Outdated and deprecated. Something lying in a storage space somewhere with a ton of dust on top. A waste of not a whole lot of money. Outside of Linux evangelists, that's what I mostly hear. Would you want a netbook for work/school/business? Ewww no, gtfo of here with that.
I can almost guarantee you that most people, if offered a netbook, would rather:
1. Spend a bit more on a more capable device - Chromebook, Linux or Windows;
2. Get a bluetooth/OtG keyboard and mouse and use their own smartphones/tablets instead;
3. Get nothing and keep using whatever they have instead of having to carry an extra device running an OS that they'll need to learn how to deal with.
Netbooks are dead, let them go gracefully. If you are going to release a new product with similar objectives, call it something else.
Awkward to use tablets (Score:2)
But guess what 99% of the population want to use their portable device for...
Then add the fact that netbooks are also awkward for almost everything except browsing the web, because the screen and the keyboard are too small.
In addition, browsing the web is better with the screen in portrait mode, than in landscape mode, so the netbook is not even better at that.
I'm sure there are use cases for netbooks, and I loved my Asus ne
Depends (Score:1)
They never went away (Score:2)
Walk into any Best Buy or Walmart and there will be a usable $200 Windows netbook I actually had a $200 HP stream 12 for a year and a half. It bundled with a year of Office (which I need, and think is much better than Libre), so that's like $80 off the $200. Worked perfectly for work and browsing web and online grad school. Tiny computer, no moving parts, I would just bring it along on trips without thinking about it. I could play Civ 5 on lowest settings, ha.
The two issues were the 32 Gigs of hard driv
Salon? (Score:2)
The second you cite Salon, you might as well be quoting Breitbart.