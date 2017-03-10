Verizon Wireless Wades Right Back Into the Net Neutrality Debate With Fios Deal (theverge.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Verizon is taking a page out of AT&T's book by zero rating its Fios cable TV service for all Verizon Wireless customers. That means that if you purchase your mobile data plan from Verizon Wireless and your cable TV plan from Fios, you can now use the Fios Mobile app to stream live channels and on-demand shows and not have it count against your monthly data cap. (It should be noted that Verizon Wireless and Fios are separate subsidiaries, but both are owned by Verizon Communications.) This builds on Verizon's previous decision to zero rate its Go90 mobile app for customers of its own wireless service, which net neutrality advocates see as prioritizing its own products to the detriment of those from competitors and upstarts. One notable exception here is for customers with unlimited mobile data plans. Streaming Fios Mobile content will in fact count toward the unlimited plans' 22GB a month cap, after which Verizon will cap speeds. This caveat is not made clear in Verizon's marketing language, and instead is found only in the App Store release notes.
The neutrality of the US internet will remain endangered as long as the interests of its users clash with the moneyed interests of corporations.
Thank goodness we have a caring, representative government to protect us...
After 22GB, your connection may be throttled if you are on a congested cell. So you can continue to use data so it's still "unlimited" for some definitions of the word.
The problem isn't really zero rating. The problem is lack of competition. Net neutrality is just a way to keep the ISPs honest if you insist on letting them keep their local cable/phone monopolies. If you get rid of the monopolies and allow competition, then you don't need to enforce net neutrality because any ISP wh
IF only we could get FIOS. . . . (Score:3)
. . . . Verizon has been promising to expand FIOS to my area. For 10 years. And hasn't expanded coverage area ANYWHERE near me for 8 years.
And for some obscure reason, their expansion stopped right at the border of Comcast, Charter, and Time-Warner coverage areas.
Funny, that. . .
.but, of course, nothing will ever be proven. . .