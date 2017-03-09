T-Mobile Raises Deprioritization Threshold To 30GB (tmonews.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TmoNews: T-Mobile's new deprioritization threshold is 30GB of usage in a single billing cycle. While T-Mo didn't make an official announcement about the change, you can see in this cached page that the network management policy says 28GB: "Based on network statistics for the most recent quarter, customers who use more than 28GB of data during a billing cycle will have their data usage prioritized below other customers' data usage for the remainder of the billing cycle in times and at locations where there are competing customer demands for network resources." Navigating to the webpage today now says 30GB. What this change means is that if you use more than 30GB of data in one billing cycle, your data usage will be prioritized below others for the remainder of that billing cycle. The only time that you're likely to see the effects of that, though, is when you're at a location on the network that is congested, during which time you may see slower speeds. Once you move to a different location or the congestion goes down, your speeds will likely go back up. And once the new billing cycle rolls around, your usage will be reset.
Hey, got to make money somehow... But you are right, it makes it hard for the ad blocking software to catch them...
But you are right, it makes it hard for the ad blocking software to catch them...
Well, what really annoys me is the amount of ##.col${RANDOM}.scw-horizontal.stackcommerce-widget entries I have in my adblock filters now.
Remember when Slashdot had news that mattered?
Pepperidge Farm Remembers.
Your traffic might go from 25MB/s down to 22.8MB/s. They aren't blocking traffic, they aren't stopping your traffic. They are just making it so that others have a fair share. Compared to all the other operators, they are doing it right.
Limitless data does not mean limitless data to the detriment of other people.
Even if they slow you down, they're still not limiting the amount of data that you can download.
Don't ever come to Canada, where they charge you $5 per gig over your already expensive 1/2/5/10GB data plan.
Don't ever come to Canada, where they charge you $5 per gig over your already expensive 1/2/5/10GB data plan.
What's funny is - with T-Mobile, you roam for free on Rodgers (I think that's the network). Last year I headed up to Vancouver for a meeting - a minute or two after I crossed the border, I got a text telling me I had the same coverage in Canada as in the US - for free.
Maybe you should buy service from T-Mobile in the US and then head home...
Why not just prioritize all traffic by previous traffic used per billing cycle? So light users generally get top prioritization and heavy users get gradually lower prioritization but nobody has to pick a number where it suddenly switches form one category to another.