Jolla Sailfish Will Build A Google-Free Mobile OS For China (silicon.co.uk) 13
Jolla released their Android-free mobile Linux OS (Sailfish) on their own smartphones, "but has always intended to offer it to other manufacturers," according to Silicon. The next Sailfish smartphone was the Inex Aqua Fish, and people with Sony Xperia phones can now also run Sailfish through the Sony Open Devices Program. But their next big customer is the nation of China. Mickeycaskill quotes Silicon. The Sailfish China Consortium has gained the exclusive rights and license to develop a Chinese operating system based on Sailfish. Russia is also using Sailfish to build a national mobile OS in a bid to reduce its reliance on Western technology and reduce the risk of foreign surveillance. Jolla claimed that there have been many attempts to build a national OS on Android but these had been unsuccessful because of Google's control over the code.
One of the consortium's investors claims "several" major Chinese companies are already interested in joining them, adding "I have been closely following Sailfish OS development, and seen many Chinese projects fail, while Jolla's Sailfish OS has been steadily progressing. Sailfish OS is the only viable alternative for China."
An Operating System is always tied to someone; it's just a matter of whether you'd prefer to be tied to Apple, Google, Microsoft or the Chinese Government.
For the last couple years I have used a Jolla phone as my primary phone.
When i got it I expected it to be a shaky unstable alpha/beta/pre-release product, I bought it mostly out of curiosity, but to my surprise it worked well enough to use as a daily phone.
In some ways it works better than say an Android, for instance the underlying Linux OS is much more readily available for direct use by the enduser.
for instance the underlying Linux OS is much more readily available for direct use by the enduser.
By a bizarre coincidence, while rummaging in my junk room last night, I found my trusty old Nokia N800. One thing I really liked about the Maemo system, was that I could download just about any Linux tarball, and it would compile and run on Maemo. At that time, I was mucking around with OLSR mesh networks, and OLSR ran fine on it.
Is stuff like that still possible on Sailfish . . . ?
It is no surprise Sailfish OS woks well, it should be remembered that Jolla is a good percentage of the old Finn Nokia Maemo Linux dev group. That group has been working on this OS and its Nokia predecessors since I think around 2005. I think even the name sailfish refers to that MSFT infiltrator Elop's burning platform speach where he threw both Maemo/Meego and Symbia onto the fire for another go at Wince.
The renegade Nokia executive who created Maemo was none other than Ari Jaaksi (Brits will have fun now, making jokes about his name). He was later in charge of the now failed Firefox Fone OS.
Oh, I just responded to an Anonymous Coward . . . does that mean I have to go to church tomorrow, to atone for my sin . . . ?
The only reasons for not starting with Android (where 99% of the work has already been done) is if you don't like Android
clearly they DO have control somehow and listen, this is china since when does china care? stealing is what they do...Andorid was bought by google so they didn't even create it as many seem to think they have...
