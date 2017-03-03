California Government On the Dangers of Cellphones (cbslocal.com) 63
mi quotes a report from CBS Local: After keeping it hidden for years, California's Department of Public Health has released a draft document outlining health officials' concerns about cellphone radiation exposure. The previously unpublished document was released this week after a judge indicated she would order the documents be disclosed. Health officials' overall recommendation is to "increase the distance between you and your phone" by using a headset, the speaker phone function and text messaging. Health officials recommend not sleeping near your phone and not carry it in your pocket or directly on your body, unless it is off. The fact sheet also states that "EMFs can pass deeper into a child's brain than and adult's" so suggests parents limit their child's cellphone use to texting, important call and emergencies.
If that's the case, then the entire human race needs to move to the bottom of salt mines, because the amount of radiation being produced by the sun ought to fry our brains by the time we're six months old.
The document was unreleased because it was a factually wrong draft. A corded phone produces a weaker EMF than a wired headset? Really?
Maybe they are fried. It would explain how that xenophobic Orange Toddler got elected by the masses.
You understand, I trust, that the sun produces more than just EM radiation in the visible spectrum, right?
I don't know if their concerns are valid or not.
The concerns are not valid. There are two ways you can determine this for yourself: The finger method, or the brain method.
Finger method: Type some search terms into a browser and try to find peer reviewed research that shows cellphone radiation is dangerous. You won't find any. You will, however, find plenty of ranting by crackpots.
Brain method: Think about what radiation is, and how it could damage a brain. There are two ways that could happen: heat and ionization. Cellphone radiation produces a
Is it impossible that you are wrong, and that heat and ionization are not the only way that a brain could be affected?
Do you regard the scientific study of the human brain as complete? I would argue that we have barely begun to understand it.
The tissues do get warmer according to some studies with heavy use in areas with bad cell reception (equals maximum handset power), but whether that is harmful within the recommended maximum power limits of 2 watts, that is the question.
Or, simpler, move out of California, as nowhere else cellphones produce such deadly amounts of radiation.
This again?? (Score:2)
How many times are we going to go through the whole cellphone radiation thing?
Real or Fake News? (Score:3)
I'm so confused....
That said, RF is dangerous depending on signal strength and exposure time. I don't, out of long time habits instilled in the Military, keep a cell phone by my head. I use headphones. Can the body tolerate the cell phones? Probably, but it's kind of like eating bacon. It tastes really good but in large quantities is not very healthy. Everything in moderation was coined quite wisely.
Let me ask you. Can the body tolerate solar RF?
Re:Real or Fake News? (Score:5, Funny)
Your head receives less than 10^-12W at 850MHz from the sun [1]. Your phone delivers probably 0.5W. So if you scaled the sun to match microwave radiation levels, then no, you'd be fried in a millisecond. B-)
[1] http://ipnpr.jpl.nasa.gov/prog... [nasa.gov] fig.1 at 1MHz bandwidth.
Let me ask you. Can the body tolerate solar RF?
I thought you were just having an unreasonable knee-jerk reaction, but now I realize that you're trolling.
People on a ketogenic diet would disagree with you about bacon. Carbs are the real unhealthy food.
I don't care who you are, this is funny.
The takeaway is that I don't care who you are.
Whole Room Device Charging (Score:2)
Recently there was a story here about a room that can charge any device that enters into it. I cannot wait to see the health issues that arise from that.
Perhaps, but worth it for the fun of all having Don King hair. [wordpress.com]
You understand that as long there has been life on this planet, it has been bathed in EM radiation, right?
And everybody dies!
See! Radiation! It's Bad!
Oh we'll try to stop it, but Big Solar will thwart our every attempt!
California's Department of Public Health (Score:2)
Protecting rats from cancer since 2007.
California government on aqueduct maintenance (Score:1)
You guys have a serious water shortage, but you cant even keep your aqueducts from overflowing. Seriously. But lets worry about electromagnetic radiation, a byproduct of nature that filled every point in the entire cosmos for the entire time mankind has existed.
But, but, but those Romans used lead pipes! It surely must be better to die of thirst than to swallow homeopathical amounts of lead or radiation!
So nothing about ... (Score:2)
... tablets on or about the body, using WiFi, which produces the exact amount of _____. (Hint: EMF)
Health officials recommend not sleeping near your phone and not carry it in your pocket or directly on your body
Draft Document != hidden (Score:2)
So which is it? (Score:2)
Given multiple other studies have already concluded that there actually is no danger from EMR, I seems this must necessarily prove one of:
a) every one of those other studies were wrong or have been corrupted, presumably by "big telco"
or
b) CA are just a bunch of ultra-paranoid wingnuts that want to live in fear.
So which is it actually?
(b)
There was no Cowboy Neal option.
Department of HEALTH my ass. (Score:3)
"After keeping it hidden for years, California's Department of Public Health...
It's pretty fucking bad when you can't even make it through the first fucking sentence of TFS before wanting to dial a damn lawyer.
You had one fucking job to do, Department of Health
This bullshit, coming from the land that gave birth to "known to the state of California to cause" warning labels.
Fucking hell.
Natl. Cancer Institute's Explanation (Score:2)
"Exposure to ionizing radiation, such as from x-rays, is known to increase the risk of cancer. However, although many studies have examined the potential health effects of non-ionizing radiation from radar, microwave ovens, cell phones, and other sources, there is currently no consistent evidence that non-ionizing radiation increases cancer risk (1).
"The only consistently recognized biological effect of radiofrequency energy is heating. The ability of microwave ovens
Warning (Score:2)
This post is known to the State of California to cause cancer
April 1st is still over 4 weeks away (Score:2)
Nope, Wired headphones are worse. (Score:2)
Sadly I can't find it now, but I definitely remember reading a study that found for radiation exposure, using wired headphones when your phone was transmitting (i.e. during a call) was actually significantly worse than holding the phone to your head, because the headphone wires/headphones themselves directly conducted the EM radiation straight into your ear canals.
It will be kind of like cigarettes.. (Score:1)
National Cancer Institute disagrees (Score:2)
The referenced draft document simply states that IF you are concerned about it, here's how to reduce exposure. It doesn't state that RF exposure is dangerous.
In fact the National Cancer Institute [cancer.gov] says the opposite:
What the study showed: No association was observed between cell phone use and the incidence of glioma, meningioma, or acoustic neuroma, even among people who had been cell phone subscribers for 13 or more years
I knew it! (Score:2)
This is why everybody around me seems to come off like drooling idiots! It's the cell phones! They really ARE cooking the brains! Lets call it a disease, and sell the plebs some medication.... you know for "symptoms"