Microsoft Is Killing Off Skype WiFi Service (betanews.com) 11
Mark Wilson, writing for BetaNews: Microsoft has announced that it will discontinue its Skype WiFi service as of March 31. The global retirement of the service is to allow the company to focus on "core Skype features." Skype WiFi allows for paid Internet access through hotspots around the world, and is something that proved quite popular with travelers looking to minimize data roaming charges. After the cut-off date, Skype WiFi will no longer be available, and the various mobile apps will no longer act as a hotspot finder.
I'm not trying to start a flame war, but Windows phones occupy less than 0.1% of the smartphone market. And where they have the lion's share of the market, they don't integrate. Apple has integrated iMessage into all desktops, laptops, iPods, iPhones, and Apple Watches so that it's seamless, and it's tied to your identity, not your phone number. It even plays nice with SMS. You don't realize how convenient it is until you use it, but getting an SMS notification on your computer screen, and being able to cli
Seriously? Most places (bar maybe Australia) have so much free wifi available, the Skype wifi popup was just annoying. Seems like maybe a good move by Microsoft.
This worked out MUCH cheaper than the crappy wifi we were offered for a fee is US hotels
"roaming" charges are a collusion between the carriers to screw over users with excessive
