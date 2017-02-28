Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft Software Wireless Networking

Microsoft Is Killing Off Skype WiFi Service

Posted by msmash from the killing-things dept.
Mark Wilson, writing for BetaNews: Microsoft has announced that it will discontinue its Skype WiFi service as of March 31. The global retirement of the service is to allow the company to focus on "core Skype features." Skype WiFi allows for paid Internet access through hotspots around the world, and is something that proved quite popular with travelers looking to minimize data roaming charges. After the cut-off date, Skype WiFi will no longer be available, and the various mobile apps will no longer act as a hotspot finder.

  • something that proved quite popular with travelers looking to minimize data roaming charges

    Seriously? Most places (bar maybe Australia) have so much free wifi available, the Skype wifi popup was just annoying. Seems like maybe a good move by Microsoft.

    • And if you are travelling, get a "Three" prepay SIM from the UK, there are no roaming charges for most countries you want to travel to and its a damn sight cheaper than trying to buy a prepay for those countries. We bought one, threw it into the iPad and was able to use it via wifi tethering for the other devices we had with us.
      This worked out MUCH cheaper than the crappy wifi we were offered for a fee is US hotels

      "roaming" charges are a collusion between the carriers to screw over users with excessive

  • T-Mobile has free roaming!

