Mozilla Acquires Pocket and Its More Than 10 Million Users (recode.net) 38

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Recode: Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox web browser, is buying Pocket, the read-it-later service, for an undisclosed amount. Pocket, which is described by Mozilla as its first strategic acquisition, will continue to operate as a Mozilla subsidiary. Founder Nate Weiner will continue to run Pocket, along with his team of about 25 people. Pocket, previously known as Read It Later, lets users bookmark articles, videos and other content to read or view later on the web or a mobile device. It's great for things like saving offline copies of web articles to read on plane rides or subway commutes, especially where internet access is sparse. Pocket, which was founded in 2007, has more than 10 million monthly active users, according to a rep. That's not bad, but suggests it's still a fairly niche service, especially as big firms like Facebook and Apple build simple "reading list" features into their platforms.

Mozilla Acquires Pocket and Its More Than 10 Million Users

  • MozColonSlashSlashA is at it again! (Score:3, Insightful)

    by ToTheStars ( 4807725 ) on Monday February 27, 2017 @04:32PM (#53941801)
    What does this have to do with making a simple, secure, extensible browser? I can understand wanting to diversify revenue sources away from corporate handouts, but how much money can a minor social network be making if even the giants (e.g. Twitter) are struggling to make ends meet?

    • It's Love! (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If feels like someone at Mozilla is deeply in love with the Pocket founder. First, they integrated Pocket into Firefox in what seemed little more than an attempt to leverage the browser to bring more business to Pocket. I don't know how well that went, but now they're delivering him a very sweet Valentine's Day gift of a (presumably) large pot of money to keep on doing what he was doing before.

      Love doesn't have to be rational, and Pocket doesn't have to advance the goals of Firefox.

    • What does this have to do with making a simple, secure, extensible browser?

      That's easy: They can now broadcast to Pocket users not using FireFox: Pocket(TM) works best with FireFox(TM)! -- while making sure that Pocket works sub-optimally with other browsers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by xfizik ( 3491039 )
      Read The Mozilla manifesto [mozilla.org]
      Nowhere does it say anything about

      making a simple, secure, extensible browser

      In fact, it doesn't even say anything about a browser. Their mission is to promote openness, innovation & opportunity on the Web. Whether they are making any progress with that is up for debate, but it's silly to complain about the browser every time you see the word "Mozilla". Mozilla the organization is bigger than Firefox.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AuMatar ( 183847 )

        No, it isn't. Or at least it shouldn't be. When their entire goal was to make a browser, they did good work. Everything since then has watered down their effort and caused them to lose focus on the one thing they absolutely needed to have win in order to achieve their goals. They should be completely shut down other than Seamonkey/Firefox.

    • Mozilla lost its way a while back, this is just further signs of the rott.

  • Donations (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Did they pay for this with the money they received from donations?

  • So in other words... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Someone else to steal our original content, strip away the ads and make it available to a select audience while profiting on it. Great.

  • 1. Open new tab
    2. Type about:config in address bar and accept warning
    3. In the search box type pocket
    4. Toggle extensions.pocket.enabled to false

    I do this for all new Firefox installations. Also disabled hello (aka loop) until they removed it.

