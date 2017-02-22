Cellphones As a Fifth-Order Elaboration of Maxwell's Theory (ieee.org) 73
schwit1 shares a report from IEEE Spectrum that reflects on the "Stages of Electronics" based on James Clerk Maxwell's theory: Now that the world has become addicted to portable electronics, billions of people have come to see the companies providing these gadgets as the most innovative, and the people who head those companies as the most exalted, of all time. "Genius" is a starter category in this discussion. But clever and appealing though today's electronic gadgets may be, to the historian they are nothing but the inevitable fifth-order elaborations of two fundamental ideas: electromagnetic radiation, the theory of which was formulated by James Clerk Maxwell in the 1860s, and miniaturized fabrication, which followed Richard Feynman's 1959 dictum [PDF] that "there's plenty of room at the bottom." Maxwell was a true genius. The history of science offers few examples of work as brilliant as unifying electricity, magnetism, and light as aspects of a single phenomenon: electromagnetic waves. As Max Planck put it, "in doing so he achieved greatness unequalled."
Vaclav Smil writes via IEEE: "As I pass the zombielike figures on the street, oblivious to anything but their cellphone screens, I wonder how many of them know that the most fundamental advances enabling their addictions came not from Nokia, Apple, Google, Samsung, or LG. These companies' innovations are certainly admirable, but they amount only to adding a few fancy upper floors to a magnificent edifice whose foundations were laid by Maxwell 152 years ago and whose structure depends on decades-old advances that made it possible to build electronics devices ever smaller."
Without his work on the information theory, it seems that this feat would also not be possible (got my master in electronics a couple of years ago, and information theory was more important than both other points).
well.. not exactly and how you can rat out bullshi (Score:5, Insightful)
really, no.
the hardware enabling comes first. what you do with it comes second. there are inventions and then there are what you would call obvious ideas.
most visible advancements come from the latter while it's inventions and things that enabled those inventions which enable them.
for example, if there had not been apple, if there had not been nokia, you would still have that mobile phone - what these companies have mostly done is just applying inventions that enabled their devices to be made, like the transistor and so forth.
information theory therefore comes second, it's about what you do with them - but it is something that was born out of need for it due to other inventions already existing.
as obviously you are working mostly in applications of electric devices and what you can do with them, information theory is more important for you, because you aren't really trying to design a smaller chip and break chip manufacturing minimum size limits, in which case you would find the physics research to have been way more valuable for you - and without those devices that are enabled by science you wouldn't be using them for engineering solutions using them.
shannon seems mostly having been interested in the logic side of things: If you have a machine that does this and this what will be the logical conclusion that you can do with it - people like this are far more likely to pop up rather than the kind of people who come up with the new device itself - for example an internal combustion engine meant quite a lot of changes to the world, once you had that it didn't take quite as much imagination to use it for something as it did to actually come up with a design for a working motor - but once you had the motor it would be obvious to use it to generate electricity, to drive cars, to drive boats and so forth.
incidentally this difference is how you can smell bullshit sellers a million miles away: if someone is selling like a perpetual motion machine that makes water or a car that runs on water, you need to ask yourself: why isn't he applying it to such and such.
the thorium car from a while back for example: who fucking cares if it can run a car forever when, if they had a working model for the power source, they would be using it on a car as the last thing on earth making the whole design and articles about it utterly stupid. Having the power generating unit would change the whole world and the cars would be the last thing to change, so why try to sell the idea as a car engine as the first thing?
Yes, it's *giants* all the way down. (Score:4)
Cue in citation about standing on giants' shoulders by Sir Isaac Newton.
Yup in reality - unlike what TV show and glamour media want you to think - there isn't such a thing as a "revolution" and "geniuses" in science.
Science is mainly an iterative process that build upon what was known and possible up to now and pushes the boundary a little bit further on each step.
It's not powered by "geniuses", but by brilliant humans that are able to notice what is available to them and how to combine these things to push the above mentioned boundaries.
That means that you can't trace back the "smartphone" as a single revolution started by one single person.
Countless scientists have each added their small brick to the Great Wall.
(e.g.: We could also add Volta : all current gizmo are electricity powered).
The flip side of this is that geeks and nerds tend to never be amazed by new technology.
We tend to realise that the latest over hyped and marketing pushed "revolution", is basically an evolution of what we've done in the past decade, only a tiny bit better.
(Nope, Apple's iPhone didn't start the smartphone. Only the mass-marketed smartphone craze. Idea of portable computers have been in the wild for quite some time with companies producing PDAs like Palm, Apple's own Newton, Psion, etc.)
The *yawn* reaction that you get from
/. isn't merely condescending. It's just that we are better aware on which giant's shoulder the latest craze is standing.
Albert Einstein once said, 'I stand not on the shoulders of Newton, but on the shoulders of James Clerk Maxwell.'
If you're going to stand on shoulders, Einstein wisely chose the Scotsman over the Englishman.
I mostly agree, plus there's a level of semantics to what we choose to call "genius".
And there's also, not to be ignored, a thing about "emergence". That's when certain conditions make something new possible. And that's a bit different to incremental change. For example, hypothetically, the world has 197 countries (or so) and you could incrementally see blocks merging until maybe there's just 3 counties. Now the difference between 197 and 3 seems big, while the difference between 3 and 0 is small, yet the m
Consumers (Score:5, Insightful)
A fairly reasonable "decide that amount" is "you can have as much freedom as you want, as long as you don't deprive other people of the same freedom." That's been a legitimate social consensus for a very long time.
"There is no such thing as a genius."
You've obviously never met one then. Yes, sorry, there are people smarter than you. Get over it.
You can own it, only if you can build it. (Score:2)
On the other hand, I did build a (sort-of) computer in about 1966, but the discrete transistors, solder, printed circuit blanks etc. etc. came from an electronics supply store. So I probably wouldn't be able to make this suggestion using a computer that I bought pre-built.
1. design transistor (pn junctions or cmos) how they're made and how they work
2. design logic gates (and, or, flipflop, counter, register, mux) out of transistors
3. design a computer out of logic gates (addressing, registers, adders, logic (karnaugh))
as for cell phones, they should know how to build an am or fm radio and to transmit digital inform
>But clever and appealing though today's electronic gadgets may be, to the historian they are nothing but the inevitable fifth-order elaborations of two fundamental ideas: electromagnetic radiation, the theory of which was formulated by James Clerk Maxwell in the 1860s, and miniaturized fabrication, which followed Richard Feynman's 1959 dictum [PDF] that "there's plenty of room at the bottom."
Maxwell and Feynman were indeed geniuses. But a historian would know that just because something happened (the in
Why is the government always forgotten (Score:3, Insightful)
Those companies are innovative, but if you're going to point out the foundations they build on, I'd like to also point out the government and non-profit research organizations like universities.
GPS and the internet for example, they were not invented by companies.
The government is the single largest risk investor. Companies only integrate these technologies into market-fitting packages, which is the most visible part, and thus they get too much credit.
To have a good discussion it might be useful to distinguish between three phases in how technology spreads: invention, innovation and diffusion.
The robber barons (Google, Facebook, Uber) remember government very well, when they want to externalize the costs of beating up protesters and jailing dissidents who oppose their profiteering.
Science is a Lego Tower (Score:1)
A group of kids at school are building a tower out of legos. A new kid walks up and snaps a the final block into place and all the parents say "What a beautiful tower you've built!", hoist the kid on their shoulders, parade him around while cheering, and finally shower him with candy.
The other kids just sit there silently with a glum look on their faces. One of the parents says "what about them? I think we have a few pieces of unwanted candy we can toss their way".
Everyone Forgets James Clerk Maxwell (Score:2, Interesting)
Einstein described Maxwell's work as the "most profound and the most fruitful that physics has experienced since the time of Newton"
Ether seemed a good model at the time and it did explain enough of the world that you could build useful conclusions when assuming it, despite it being fundamentally wrong. We may well be seeing the same thing with string theory today.
Bah. My phone is based on electroweak theory! (Score:2)
Ehm, no. It doesn't matter in this case, Electromagnetism is enclosed by Electroweak theory. You don't need electroweak theory to build a smart phone unless you want it to run on fission decay batteries. You do need the electromagnetism part, though. For the theories behind how the various radios that are built into a smart phone, communicate wirelessly, at least.
Also, you need Quantum Mechanics for things like Transistors (Semiconductor theories) and GPS navigation (atomic clocks -> Photovoltaic effect
Radio waves (Score:2)
Most of them don't even know that they are a form of two-way radio. They think "cell" means some magic new "digital" technology, not the same waves that carried the Ed Sullivan show to their grandparent's homes via the rabbit-eared B&W TV on Sunday nights.
My grandmother worried about electricity leaking from light sockets, you know.
A good thing she worried about that. Probably prevented her from washing sockets with a wet rag, or washing (lit) lamps in the sink. Be careful with what you don't understand.
What about Capitalism? (Score:1)
Enablers shift expectations (Score:4, Interesting)
I stopped reading when I saw: "Now that the world has become addicted to portable electronics
Not one of these authors mention the fact that many people will gladly do without portable electronics, but they have not choice but to use them.
The fact that mobile phones are affordable, almost all populated areas have coverage and they enable people to get in touch at any moment, brings the _expectation_ that everyone has a cell phone with then and can be contacted at any moment.
Let's say you live in a large city and you tell your boss "I will check with you when I get to a public phone".
Will your boss tell you "OK, check with me when you get to a public phone", or "Get a cell phone" ?
You just have to sample a large enough number of environments (please note, environments, not people) and you may find out that "some" != "few" either. In large cities you are very likely to find people on their phones most of the time, but large cities are not all there is.
As for cars, when I lived in a small town in North America I had to buy a car. I was too restricted without one. When I lived in a large European city with good public transportation I did not drive a car in more than 10 years. Cars are
I am no more addicted to phone than to clothes.
Basically there are no public phones in the USA (Score:2)
Let's say you live in a large city and you tell your boss "I will check with you when I get to a public phone". Will your boss tell you "OK, check with me when you get to a public phone", or "Get a cell phone" ?
You couldn't get away with that in the USA. Public phones, or pay phones, are dead. Almost none exist any more. They are so rare that I've been known to take photos of them in amazement just to show people that a few of them actually do still exist.
...the _expectation_ that everyone has a cell phone with then and can be contacted at any moment.
Let's say you live in a large city and you tell your boss "I will check with you when I get to a public phone". Will your boss tell you "OK, check with me when you get to a public phone", or "Get a cell phone" ?
Anecdotal, but I find that I actually garner _more_ respect when I tell people that I won't likely answer their call later, because I don't keep my phone with me. I get home, take my phone out of my pocket, and put it on my desk in my den. Often, I even forget to turn the ringer back on. I'm not easy to get hold of but I will always return a call. I just don't know when.
Maxwell is admired (Score:5, Insightful)
Father of computational electromagnetics Zoltan Cendes, [cmu.edu] named his flagship product Maxwell(tm). He is the one figured out how to remove the null space of the curl vector from the computational solutions. Before that naively applying finite element formulation to Maxwell's equations yielded garbage. His edge-vector finite element formulation is the gold standard in getting computational EM results.
This brings up what Linus said recently. One would think Maxwell's equation was all "innovation". But remember, Maxwell did not work in the vector calculus! He was working in analytical geometry, Cartesian coordinate system. Laboriously wrote out the expanded forms of the gradient operator and worked through the equivalent of the cross product explicitly term by goddammed term. I see Computational EM developers struggling to keep up with the math even with the use of Matlab and Mathematica software packages handling symbolic algebra. That he did it all in analytical geometry, for the first time, without knowing all the gibberish he was writing down will eventually lead to a breakthrough....
Is it possible other great mathematicians of his day had this idea? Probably. Some might have even pointed the direction to Maxwell himself. But, in the end, trudging through all that algebra and coordinate geometry in the long form laboriously is what made that breakthrough possible. Yes, innovation is needed as the spark. But, blood, sweat and toil contribute a lot more to success.
Right (Score:2)
Version 2.? (Score:2)
It seems to me it's always Version 2.? of a product that has the longest service life and is the most reliable, sometimes with hidden advanced features. Possibly because version 1 is just out of prototype and version 3 is starting to have engineered redundancy.