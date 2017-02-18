Should International Travelers Leave Their Phones At Home? (freecodecamp.com) 72
Long-time Slashdot reader Toe, The sums up what he learned from freeCodeCamp's Quincy Larson: "Before you travel internationally, wipe your phone or bring/rent/buy a clean one." Larson's article is titled "I'll never bring my phone on an international flight again. Neither should you." All the security in the world can't save you if someone has physical possession of your phone or laptop, and can intimidate you into giving up your password... Companies like Elcomsoft make 'forensic software' that can suck down all your photos, contacts -- even passwords for your email and social media accounts -- in a matter of minutes.... If we do nothing to resist, pretty soon everyone will have to unlock their phone and hand it over to a customs agent while they're getting their passport swiped... And with this single new procedure, all the hard work that Apple and Google have invested in encrypting the data on your phone -- and fighting for your privacy in court -- will be a completely moot point.
The article warns Americans that their constitutional protections don't apply because "the U.S. border isn't technically the U.S.," calling it "a sort of legal no-man's-land. You have very few rights there." Larson points out this also affects Canadians, but argues that "You can't hand over a device that you don't have."
The article warns Americans that their constitutional protections don't apply because "the U.S. border isn't technically the U.S.," calling it "a sort of legal no-man's-land. You have very few rights there." Larson points out this also affects Canadians, but argues that "You can't hand over a device that you don't have."
Ways around this (Score:2)
Re:Ways around this (Score:5, Insightful)
Since they don't have the password, you have to trust them a lot less.
Re: (Score:2)
Simpler way: just don't visit the United States.
:)
As a bonus, you will miss all the other airport humiliations: mass-fingerprinting, world's worst security theatre (you want my shoes off?), and risk of arbitrary refusal of entry without right of appeal or even explanation.
If you want a dose of American culture and natural beauty, just go to Canada instead. Niagara Falls looks better from that side anyway
Are there any other countries where this sort of thing goes on?
Re:Hyperbole stew (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes, and no.
The US military (which includes everything from SEAL Team 6 down to your local police officer it seems now) has a concept of "developed capacity is intent to use it." Yes, using this thought process means that since every woman has a vagina, then she has the intent to become a prostitute, which is absurd on it's face.
That's kind of the point here.
If TSA/ICE/some random cop on the beat has the capacity to slurp your phone, then obviously, while the intent might not be there, they certinaly could if they had the slightest reason do to so. Such actions as looking at them. Not looking at them. Appearing nervous. Appearing calm. Being dressed too well. Being dressed poorly. Being dressed differently. Not being dressed differently. Speeding. Not speeding. Going slower than the speed limit. Using a highway. Using back roads.
These are all excuses used in court to preform a "reasonable suspicion" search, including one officer in Georgia that used all of these excuses in a single month. (I'll add there wasn't a single conviction in the bunch, only complaints of rights violations where were dismissed.)
The point is that "over the top" applies not to just viewing with alarm the possibility of police abuse, it's been proven to happen. Frequently. Most often with absolutely no consequence to the officer, department, or state actor involved.
I forget where, but it's been said "If you don't give weight to your principals, then the first wind will carry them off." And I absolutely disagree that constitutional protections "don't apply" to the boarder. Yes, I'm aware that's how courts have ruled, but I am not saying it isn't treated like that, I'm saying it is a break with the honor of our laws to do so. Further, nothing in the constitution or the bill of rights denies civil rights other than voting or holding certain public offices to non-citizens, and it doesn't say "while in the territory of the US". These rights should apply in downtown USA the same as they apply where ever the United States holds defacto jurisprudence, even if it's not our country. In other words, no more "black sites" and "rendition" allowed.
We have been told over and over again that "They hate us for our freedoms", but I don't see that we have many freedoms we can be proud of any more, let alone ones others would envy. Indeed, I think we've done much more damage to ourselves with our "security" stance than the terrorists have done.
Re: (Score:2)
The fourth amendment reads:
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
There's some wiggle room in there, but the intent seems clear. Searches should be limited to those accused of a crime, and must be authorized by a judge/m
Re: (Score:2)
As I said in the part of my post you didn't quote, "[t]his topic is definitely something we need to vigorously discuss." I actually agree with pretty much everything you said.
But that has nothing to do with my original point (clearly missed by reflexive mods) that spewing rhetorical nonsense like Larson is doing is unnecessary and counterproductive to a thoughtful, rational discussion about the subject.
Re: (Score:2)
so if it only happens to 1 in a 1000 people it's ok?
Yes, dear AC, if it happens due to some level of reasonable suspicion. I take it you would prefer a system where CBP has no authority to search anything under any circumstances? Hopefully you don't actually live in the U.S. and thus benefit from its protections as you sit in the comfort of your own home (ok, ok, or your parent's basement) and crank out ignorant anonymous posts.
Mod me down again, anarchists.
Attack Software (Score:4, Interesting)
So what happens when travelers start carrying attack hardware & software that bites back. Imagine that the border agent sticks your phone into his reader and along with your data your phone injects a virus into his system. This can be done at very low levels. Or your 'phone' might simply send out 200,000 volts of power through the connection frying boarder patrol's expensive equipment.
Sounds like a good plot for a thriller spy movie...
And it's all possible.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Except that you'd probably be arrested for "damaging government equipment" or, more likely since it's related to national security, terrorism.
Re: (Score:2)
As is the lengthy prison term you'll be serving for obstruction of justice, one count for each person delayed by the damaged equipment.
Re: (Score:2)
1) The volt is not a measure of power.
2) You're not getting 200KV out of a cellphone battery.
Re: (Score:2)
Soft rubberduckie?
Is it even possible for a phone to tell USB that it's a keyboard?
Business opportunity (Score:1)
Cloud service that lets you upload encrypted image of phone, and download the same. For $25.
Not talking about iCloud either (not cost effective).
Am skeptical... (Score:1)
Am somewhat skeptical of the implied 'trust your data in the cloud' message from these articles.
Re: (Score:2)
That's not the constitution, but the exception for the border isn't the constitution either. I could see an argument in favor of it if they left it up to the states, but when they make it federal they blow it. And the constitution certainly never said that anything within 200 miles of the border, or other access point (international airport, e.g.) was a part of the border, but that's what the feds have been claiming for decades. Without any right to do so, but with the power to make it pretty much stick.
My company doesn't allow us to... (Score:1)
go to Canada with our phones or laptops since those Canadians are so hateful and racist. In 2007, they broke my nose with my iBook and stomped my Palm Treo onto oieces since they are so full of hate. Canada is a shit country that hates all of humanity. They hate so much.
IIRC, you don't have to give them the password (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's what the law says.
Now, do you want to bet the guy trying to search your phone knows, or admits knowing, the law?
Re: (Score:2)
You can't be compelled to give your password, you can however be denied permission to travel if you withhold it.
Well, (Score:2)
reacting to these egregious violations of privacy by leaving your smartphone at home, or simply not having one, seems somehow inadequate. The fascists will simply keep pushing and pushing, gradually closing the net around you as they have ever since the passage of the (un)PATRIOT Act. In an actual free and open society, stealing, er excuse me "confiscating" someone's property and then demanding the victim give up their password would be illegal, and the very idea that the 4th Amendment to the United States
Need more layers of encryption (Score:1)
You must give border agents a key that will unlock your phone, but what if your phone had multiple levels of unlock? One key unlocks it to show a minimal contact list, texts and phone call histories of only select contacts and web history of only whitelisted sites. Sign in with a different key and suddenly your full history is available. If the filesystem is encrypted who is to know you haven't done a full unlock for the border goons.
No Different From Laptops (Score:4, Interesting)
"[I]f we do nothing to resist" (Score:2)
I'm not sure that leaving your phone at home counts as "resistance" - it sounds more like surrendering.
Just hide your phone (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Could this get someone in trouble
Yes. Something along the lines of lying to a federal official.
Why not carry two phones? When they ask if you have a phone, say "Yes." When they ask to see it, hand it to them.
Don't work, don't carry (Score:2)
If you are taking a trip to somewhere your phone requires roaming charges you should not take your phone with you.
Re: (Score:2)
If you are taking a trip to somewhere your phone requires roaming charges you should not take your phone with you.
Indeed. In fact, a good thing to do is simply get to where you're going and buy a "burner phone". You can dump it if you choose, or keep it and hand it over to the Brown Shirts when you re-enter the US...
This won't be popular... (Score:2)
This won't be popular but: grow up. Nobody cares what's on your stupid phone. Border guards are mostly worried about - wait for it - protecting the border. They're not snooping people's Facebook accounts so they can post "ZOMG I eat dicks!" on there.
Nobody cares about the following items on your phone: your super-secret plans for an internet startup; your questionable pics in various states of undress (unless you're a supermodel); your ebook copy of Das Kapital; those drunks texts you sent your ex at
The obvious response (Score:2)
And we'll see it soon, is to have a separate password that resets the phone to a factory configuration.
Or, even better yet, multi-user phones. Keep one user account vanilla clean, and let them have fun.
I predict we will see one or the other this year.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess computers doing it for decades and phones basically being all-in-one computers wasn't enough to make this too obvious to patent
Security (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't understand why people put secure things on their phone. Use a laptop instead and leave that at home, then there's no problem. You can even access it remotely if you want.
It's not just "secure things". Your contacts list and call history can tell heaps about you all by itself. Social media accounts (I know, no one here has them but lots of people in the real world do), photographs (which are conveniently geo-tagged), hell even your taste in music (have a stray ICP track in your music collection? Woops, you're a gang member and can be treated as such!) .
Smart phones have a high concentration of information about us that, individually may seem innocuous but when looked at o
constitutional protections don't apply (Score:2)
> You have very few rights there
This does apply to them searching your phone, you have no choice. But it doesn't really apply to US citizens on giving up your password, if you have some time to spare that is. They cannot deny a citizen entry without cause, they can deny them their possessions or hold them for a "reasonable time." So eventually they have to allow citizens out of the constitution free zone, and into the US. Although they may be able to force you to give a fingerprint.
Of course this onl
Alternate Account (Score:2)
Just have a second (if iPhone) iCloud account set up with reasonable amount of apps and mail (subscribe to some mailing lists.)
Before travelling, backup, then restore your alternate clean identity.
After travelling, restore the correct one.
New? (Score:1)
Use a second account (Score:1)
Just create another Android account (for example) with plausible looking contacts, a second facebook account etc, then when they ask to see it just hand it over. Go back to the real one once you're in
Reset Chromebook and Phone (Score:2)
I've been thinking about this since the recent article where a NASA JPL US citizen employee was detained and forced to give up his password.
I have a Chromebook. It's easy to wipe it completely to fresh out of the box factory settings. At the border, you can give them a completely blank computer. (or set up a dummy Chromebook account with nothing on it). Then when you are back safely in the US, just enter your credentials and it will download everything from the cloud and you're back in business.
Phones are
Anything (Score:2)
This has been true for years, is nothing new, and surprised that people don't know that.
Location locks (Score:2)
I'm thinking of locking systems that block access when at the border and can only be unlocked when in a civilised country or the USA
:) (sorry, couldn't resist)
Not sure if GPS is accurate enough for that though