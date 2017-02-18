Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Cellphones Government Privacy

Should International Travelers Leave Their Phones At Home? (freecodecamp.com) 72

Posted by EditorDavid from the call-me-later dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Toe, The sums up what he learned from freeCodeCamp's Quincy Larson: "Before you travel internationally, wipe your phone or bring/rent/buy a clean one." Larson's article is titled "I'll never bring my phone on an international flight again. Neither should you." All the security in the world can't save you if someone has physical possession of your phone or laptop, and can intimidate you into giving up your password... Companies like Elcomsoft make 'forensic software' that can suck down all your photos, contacts -- even passwords for your email and social media accounts -- in a matter of minutes.... If we do nothing to resist, pretty soon everyone will have to unlock their phone and hand it over to a customs agent while they're getting their passport swiped... And with this single new procedure, all the hard work that Apple and Google have invested in encrypting the data on your phone -- and fighting for your privacy in court -- will be a completely moot point.
The article warns Americans that their constitutional protections don't apply because "the U.S. border isn't technically the U.S.," calling it "a sort of legal no-man's-land. You have very few rights there." Larson points out this also affects Canadians, but argues that "You can't hand over a device that you don't have."

Should International Travelers Leave Their Phones At Home? More | Reply

Should International Travelers Leave Their Phones At Home?

Comments Filter:
  • Depending on how long you're staying, you could send your phone via courier to meet you at your destination. Of course, then you have to trust the courier company and the customs agents handling the package.

    • Re:Ways around this (Score:5, Insightful)

      by taustin ( 171655 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @08:07PM (#53893951) Homepage Journal

      Since they don't have the password, you have to trust them a lot less.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by quenda ( 644621 )

      Simpler way: just don't visit the United States.
      As a bonus, you will miss all the other airport humiliations: mass-fingerprinting, world's worst security theatre (you want my shoes off?), and risk of arbitrary refusal of entry without right of appeal or even explanation.
      If you want a dose of American culture and natural beauty, just go to Canada instead. Niagara Falls looks better from that side anyway :)

      Are there any other countries where this sort of thing goes on?

  • Attack Software (Score:4, Interesting)

    by pubwvj ( 1045960 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @07:42PM (#53893847)

    So what happens when travelers start carrying attack hardware & software that bites back. Imagine that the border agent sticks your phone into his reader and along with your data your phone injects a virus into his system. This can be done at very low levels. Or your 'phone' might simply send out 200,000 volts of power through the connection frying boarder patrol's expensive equipment.

    Sounds like a good plot for a thriller spy movie...

    And it's all possible.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Except that you'd probably be arrested for "damaging government equipment" or, more likely since it's related to national security, terrorism.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by taustin ( 171655 )

      As is the lengthy prison term you'll be serving for obstruction of justice, one count for each person delayed by the damaged equipment.

    • 1) The volt is not a measure of power.

      2) You're not getting 200KV out of a cellphone battery.

    • Soft rubberduckie?

      Is it even possible for a phone to tell USB that it's a keyboard?

  • Business opportunity (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Cloud service that lets you upload encrypted image of phone, and download the same. For $25.

    Not talking about iCloud either (not cost effective).

  • Am skeptical... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Am somewhat skeptical of the implied 'trust your data in the cloud' message from these articles.

  • My company doesn't allow us to... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    go to Canada with our phones or laptops since those Canadians are so hateful and racist. In 2007, they broke my nose with my iBook and stomped my Palm Treo onto oieces since they are so full of hate. Canada is a shit country that hates all of humanity. They hate so much.

  • If I recall correctly, you're obligated to let them search your phone (i.e. had it over), but you can't be compelled to give them the password. I guess they could delay you while they try to browbeat it out of you, and they presumably could confiscate the phone itself because they can't see what's on it, so it might be a high-cost stance to take.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      That's what the law says.

      Now, do you want to bet the guy trying to search your phone knows, or admits knowing, the law?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Imrik ( 148191 )

      You can't be compelled to give your password, you can however be denied permission to travel if you withhold it.

  • reacting to these egregious violations of privacy by leaving your smartphone at home, or simply not having one, seems somehow inadequate. The fascists will simply keep pushing and pushing, gradually closing the net around you as they have ever since the passage of the (un)PATRIOT Act. In an actual free and open society, stealing, er excuse me "confiscating" someone's property and then demanding the victim give up their password would be illegal, and the very idea that the 4th Amendment to the United States

  • Need more layers of encryption (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You must give border agents a key that will unlock your phone, but what if your phone had multiple levels of unlock? One key unlocks it to show a minimal contact list, texts and phone call histories of only select contacts and web history of only whitelisted sites. Sign in with a different key and suddenly your full history is available. If the filesystem is encrypted who is to know you haven't done a full unlock for the border goons.

  • No Different From Laptops (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Kozar_The_Malignant ( 738483 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @08:00PM (#53893923)
    This is no different from the drill for laptops. On your travel day, back up your phone, encrypt the backup, send through your by vpn to a server stateside, reset the phone to factory defaults. Download the backup when safely stateside.

  • I'm not sure that leaving your phone at home counts as "resistance" - it sounds more like surrendering.

  • Just hide your phone when you get to the border. When they ask, just say no, I have no phone. Could this get someone in trouble if they fact do find it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Could this get someone in trouble

      Yes. Something along the lines of lying to a federal official.

      Why not carry two phones? When they ask if you have a phone, say "Yes." When they ask to see it, hand it to them.

  • If you are taking a trip to somewhere your phone requires roaming charges you should not take your phone with you.

    • If you are taking a trip to somewhere your phone requires roaming charges you should not take your phone with you.

      Indeed. In fact, a good thing to do is simply get to where you're going and buy a "burner phone". You can dump it if you choose, or keep it and hand it over to the Brown Shirts when you re-enter the US...

  • This won't be popular but: grow up. Nobody cares what's on your stupid phone. Border guards are mostly worried about - wait for it - protecting the border. They're not snooping people's Facebook accounts so they can post "ZOMG I eat dicks!" on there.

    Nobody cares about the following items on your phone: your super-secret plans for an internet startup; your questionable pics in various states of undress (unless you're a supermodel); your ebook copy of Das Kapital; those drunks texts you sent your ex at

  • And we'll see it soon, is to have a separate password that resets the phone to a factory configuration.

    Or, even better yet, multi-user phones. Keep one user account vanilla clean, and let them have fun.

    I predict we will see one or the other this year.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JazzLad ( 935151 )
      Nokia has the patent (I'm too lazy to look up a link) on multi-user phones - that's why only Android tablets (not phones) have the feature (not saying all do, my Nexus 7 did).

      I guess computers doing it for decades and phones basically being all-in-one computers wasn't enough to make this too obvious to patent ...

  • Security (Score:2, Insightful)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 )
    I don't understand why people put secure things on their phone. Use a laptop instead and leave that at home, then there's no problem. You can even access it remotely if you want.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )

      I don't understand why people put secure things on their phone. Use a laptop instead and leave that at home, then there's no problem. You can even access it remotely if you want.

      It's not just "secure things". Your contacts list and call history can tell heaps about you all by itself. Social media accounts (I know, no one here has them but lots of people in the real world do), photographs (which are conveniently geo-tagged), hell even your taste in music (have a stray ICP track in your music collection? Woops, you're a gang member and can be treated as such!) .

      Smart phones have a high concentration of information about us that, individually may seem innocuous but when looked at o

  • > You have very few rights there

    This does apply to them searching your phone, you have no choice. But it doesn't really apply to US citizens on giving up your password, if you have some time to spare that is. They cannot deny a citizen entry without cause, they can deny them their possessions or hold them for a "reasonable time." So eventually they have to allow citizens out of the constitution free zone, and into the US. Although they may be able to force you to give a fingerprint.

    Of course this onl

  • Just have a second (if iPhone) iCloud account set up with reasonable amount of apps and mail (subscribe to some mailing lists.)

    Before travelling, backup, then restore your alternate clean identity.

    After travelling, restore the correct one.

  • New? (Score:1)

    by EvilSS ( 557649 )
    So we traded black Jesus for orange dingus and suddenly everyone is upset about something that has been happening for years that many of us have been trying to raise awareness of? Well if that's what it takes then at least something good may come of it, but pretending this is a Trump thing is, well, make believe. Stories of travelers, including US citizens, having phones and laptops searched, even demands for social media accounts, upon entry have been coming out for over a decade now. Glad the mainstream m

  • Just create another Android account (for example) with plausible looking contacts, a second facebook account etc, then when they ask to see it just hand it over. Go back to the real one once you're in

  • I've been thinking about this since the recent article where a NASA JPL US citizen employee was detained and forced to give up his password.
    I have a Chromebook. It's easy to wipe it completely to fresh out of the box factory settings. At the border, you can give them a completely blank computer. (or set up a dummy Chromebook account with nothing on it). Then when you are back safely in the US, just enter your credentials and it will download everything from the cloud and you're back in business.
    Phones are

  • It is good security practice to get burner phones, new drives in laptops, and leave the tablet at home. Don't leave the country without doing it.

    This has been true for years, is nothing new, and surprised that people don't know that.

  • I'm thinking of locking systems that block access when at the border and can only be unlocked when in a civilised country or the USA :) (sorry, couldn't resist)

    Not sure if GPS is accurate enough for that though

Slashdot Top Deals

The system was down for backups from 5am to 10am last Saturday.

Close