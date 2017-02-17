HTC To Stop Making Budget Android Phones This Year (neowin.net) 7
An anonymous reader shares a report: During HTC's quarterly earnings call for Q4 2016, the company confirmed that it will not be producing new budget Android phones beginning this year. Instead, the company will focus on premium devices, which have a higher profit margin. On revenue of NT $22.2bn, the firm posted an operating loss of NT $3.6bn, and it's been some time since HTC showed a profit. Clearly, it's time to trim some of the fat. And that fat is producing a number of entry-level phones, many of which are nearly identical. For example, the Desire 530, which came to the US in July, had virtually no distinction from the Desire 626, which was introduced a year before.
I realise that's in theory. HTC have kind of fucked up in recent years and it's less to do with their hardware but how they've marketed them.
Profit margins like this are usually calculated by comparing sales price to marginal costs of production. With R&D designing the phones they're likely in the red. Some loss may be ok to prevent competition/provide a brand, but if they're losing enough this makes sense. And I suspect that they are- just way too many players there.
I used to have an HTC. It never got any updates after I bought it, and it turned into a horrifically slow mess.
I now have a Galaxy S5, and before it an S4. The S4 received updates until recently, and the S5 is still getting updates. These are not new phones, but apparently Samsung still bothers to keep their software up-to-date.
I really don't care how nice the hardware is in any HTC phone; they've shown that they don't care about taking care of customers after the first sale, and that they expect them to