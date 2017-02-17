99.6 Percent of New Smartphones Run Android or iOS (theverge.com) 23
The latest smartphone figures from Gartner show how much iOS and Android are dominating the smartphone market. According to the report, Android and iOS accounted for 99.6 percent of all smartphone sales in the fourth quarter of 2016. For comparison, this figure was 96.8 percent in the second quarter of 2015. The Verge reports: Of the 432 million smartphones sold in the last quarter, 352 million ran Android (81.7 percent) and 77 million ran iOS (17.9 percent), but what happened to the other players? Well, in the same quarter, Windows Phone managed to round up 0.3 percent of the market, while BlackBerry was reduced to a rounding error. The once-great firm sold just over 200,000 units, amounting to 0.0 percent market share. It's worth noting that although, in retrospect, this state of affairs seems inescapable, for years analysts were predicting otherwise. Three years ago, Gartner said that Microsoft's mobile OS would overtake iOS for market share in 2017, while BlackBerry would still be hanging around as sizable (if small) player.
Proves the worth of analysts. Gartner is just a Microsoft shill.
It's only February, there is still time for Microsoft to overtake iOS in 2017.
And now: unicorns!
The true value of Gartner is in giving clueless managers someone to blame for their bad decissions.
Which is why these managers are willing to pay so much for their service.
To be fair, Gartner most probably had no idea at all about Windows anal probe 10 and M$ shooting itself in the foot and then sticking the bloody stump in it's mouth. You can not be 'cool' and sell into the consumer market with a accessory personal device whilst being seen as control freak perves wanting to control and pry into everyone's personal life. Windows watching you masturbate is not exactly the best way to sell a device that people will carry around with them. So basically smart phone forecast prior
As much as I'd love for you to be right - MS has behaved like this for 20 years and they're still the dominant desktop OS.
Surprise (Score:2)
Blackberry OS is mostly dead, tizen and so on never really started and other custom OS run on phones which are not called smartphones.
0.4 of a phone (Score:2)
What makes me feel like this is just some bullshit marketng post is, how do you sell 0.4 of a phone, or 0.9 of a phone... All of those "units sold" should be whole numbers.
Erm... they're talking in percentages. When you're talking in the terms of 446 million units, a tenth of a percent is 460,000 units... Which is still significant.
They aren't selling 0.3 of a phone, they are taking 0.3% of the market which means they're selling 1.3 million phones.
What this report emphasises (without trying to say it) is that the windows phone market has been in decline for years. In 2015 I believe they had 2% and at their peak, 4%. What the report also doesn't say (because when they haven't got their tongue up Microsoft's arse, Gartner are vigorously trying to shove it up Apple's arse) is that the smartphone market is really the Android market.
Gartner are vigorously trying to shove it up Apple's arse) is that the smartphone market is really the Android market.
That's not really true. From the report, the iOS market is around 22% of the size of the Android market. That's a much higher ratio than the size of the Mac market to the Windows market has ever been. Even that doesn't tell the whole story, because a large part of the Android market is very low-end phones, with razor-thin margins for the manufacturer and very few app sales. This is important to the sort of people reading this kind of report, because they care about what the return on investment will be
Worldwide smartphone sales in the fourth quarter of 2016. (Thousands of units.)
So MS pays Gartner more than Apple (Score:2)
Gartner's predictions eerily parallel the amount of money vendors pay them yet it never seems to matter to them or their customers that they are so consistently wrong.
Quiet sad. (Score:2)
That means a bunch of old people got duped into buying a cell with Windows Phone. Microsoft should be ashamed of themselves!
;)
Gartner, enough said (Score:2)
Nobody except Gartner believes most of what they predict anyway. Did anyone really think that Microsofts n-th attempt to make a phone OS would be any more successful than the previous ones?
I'm surprised that Blackberry fell so deep, because it still has a strong foothold in the finance and some other highly security-conscious industries (military, etc.) and some of its security features are still unique.